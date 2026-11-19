Telkom's profit grew in the half-year to September 2026, but its business IT arm BCX shrank as older phone and hardware sales fell.

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SOUTH AFRICA · BUSINESS

Telkom, a South African phone and internet company in which the government holds 40.5%, grew its profit but saw sales fall at BCX, its business technology arm. The half-year results were released on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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For US readers, the numbers matter because MTN Group, a mobile operator based in Johannesburg with customers across Africa, approached Telkom about a takeover. Telkom and MTN confirmed this on Monday 16 November 2026, the day before the results.

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Key Facts The company Telkom is a South African phone and internet group, and BCX is its business IT arm.

The results Profit for the half-year to 30 September 2026 rose 10.8% to R1.78 billion (about US$103 million).

The weak spot BCX revenue fell 8.2% to R5.39 billion (about US$313 million), and its operating profit fell 22.7%.

The bright spot BCX cloud revenue grew 16.2% and cybersecurity revenue grew 8.7% in the same period.

The backdrop MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile operator, has approached Telkom about buying it, and talks are early.

Telkom’s profit grew in the half-year to September 2026, but its business IT arm BCX shrank as older phone and hardware sales fell.

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What Happened

Telkom reported group revenue of R22.5 billion (about US$1.31 billion) for the six months to 30 September 2026, up 2.0%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA, a measure of operating profit) rose 5.8% to R6.38 billion (about US$371 million).

Headline earnings per share, the profit figure South African companies use as their main yardstick, rose 9.3% to 334.1 cents. Free cash flow, the cash left after running costs and investment, rose 37.8% to R998 million (about US$58 million).

All rand figures in this article convert at about 17.19 rand per US dollar, the market rate on Thursday 19 November 2026. Telkom said it would pay no interim dividend, in line with its policy of paying once a year.

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Where BCX Struggled

BCX stands for Business Connexion and sells IT services to companies and government. Its revenue fell 8.2% to R5.39 billion (about US$313 million), and its EBITDA fell 22.7% to R449 million (about US$26 million).

Telkom says the EBITDA margin at BCX, its operating profit as a share of revenue, shrank by 1.6 percentage points to 8.3%. The company blames a decline in its older Converged Communications business, which sells phone and data links to firms.

Revenue in that unit dropped 11.0%, Telkom said. The causes it gave were the shift from old phone lines to fibre, the loss of a key client contract and the transfer of a major government contract to Openserve, Telkom’s wholesale network unit.

Telkom also said it cut per-minute voice prices for key clients by more than 85% to keep their business. Sales of IT hardware and software fell 15.7%, which Telkom linked to stock delays caused by supply-chain disruption.

Signs of a Turnaround

Chief executive Serame Taukobong said the group is making progress, though he called it uneven. BCX cloud revenue grew 16.2% and cybersecurity services revenue grew 8.7%.

Telkom’s report describes a rebound in the second quarter, when BCX revenue grew 7.6%. BCX also cut operating costs by 5.0%, and its IT services revenue fell only 1.1%.

BCX has identified a core portfolio of connectivity, cloud, infrastructure, platforms, security and IT services. Telkom says this core makes up about 70% of BCX revenue, and a portfolio assessment guides where BCX will compete.

The Rest of Telkom

The mobile business remains the growth engine. Telkom’s mobile data users grew 13.6% to 21.0 million, and group data revenue rose 6.6% to R13.93 billion (about US$810 million).

Openserve grew revenue 4.2%, and its fibre connection rate improved to 54.8%. Net debt rose 22.3% to R7.78 billion (about US$453 million), or 0.6 times EBITDA.

What It Means for You

If you follow South African stocks through US funds, the results show what MTN would be looking at: growing mobile data and fibre businesses, and a technology unit that is still shrinking. Telkom’s shares trade on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

No change in service has been announced for travelers and expats in South Africa. Companies that buy cloud or security services from BCX should watch whether a new owner keeps its priorities.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether MTN will make a formal offer, or at what price. Telkom said only that discussions are at an early stage.

Telkom has not said when BCX revenue will grow again. Its report promises sharper portfolio choices without giving figures for the units that may be sold or closed.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also MTN’s approach to buy Telkom and what MTN Group is.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is BCX?

BCX is Telkom’s business technology arm, which sells cloud, cybersecurity and IT services to companies and government. It reported revenue of R5.39 billion (about US$313 million) for the half-year.

How Did Telkom Do in the Half-Year?

Telkom said group revenue rose 2.0% and profit for the period rose 10.8% to R1.78 billion (about US$103 million). It announced the results on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and declared no interim dividend.

Why Is BCX Shrinking?

Telkom says its older phone-line business is shifting to fibre, a major client contract was lost and a large government contract moved to its Openserve network unit. Sales of IT hardware also fell 15.7% because of supply-chain delays.

Is MTN Buying Telkom?

Not yet. Telkom said on Monday 16 November 2026 that MTN Group approached it to buy all of its shares, and that talks are at an early stage with no certainty of a deal.

Sources: Telkom SA SOC Ltd, Interim Results FY2027 (six months to 30 September 2026), 17 November 2026; Telkom cautionary announcement on the JSE news service, 16 November 2026; RT (a market-data provider), USD/ZAR, 19 November 2026.





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