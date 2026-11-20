Prosus says adjusted earnings per share will rise 10.1% to 14.6%, but basic earnings fall as its Tencent sale gain shrinks by US$2.5 billion.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

SOUTH AFRICA · MARKETS

Prosus, the Dutch-listed technology investor that backs China’s Tencent, told shareholders on Thursday 19 November 2026 that its adjusted profit per share, a measure that strips out one-off items, is set to grow in the six months to 30 September. Its basic profit per share, the standard accounting measure, is set to fall by roughly a fifth to a quarter.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Naspers, the South African company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) that controls Prosus, issued its own trading statement, a required early update on results, on the same day. For US readers, the update shows how a group built on Tencent, Brazilian delivery and European food apps is spending to grow, and our earlier look at the Naspers and Prosus share slump gives the market backdrop.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts The company Prosus, an Amsterdam-listed investor in WeChat owner Tencent, is a subsidiary of South Africa’s Naspers.

What happened Prosus expects adjusted profit per share up 10.1% to 14.6%, it said on Thursday 19 November 2026.

The catch Basic profit per share is set to fall 19.4% to 28.1% as a Tencent sale gain shrinks.

The spending Prosus is stepping up investment in Brazil’s iFood food-delivery app and Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Next date Full half-year results come on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Prosus says adjusted profit per share is set to rise by about a tenth to a seventh, while basic profit per share falls as a Tencent sale gain shrinks.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Prosus (South Africa) Email address Follow

What Happened

Companies listed on the JSE must issue a trading statement when their results will move by a set margin from last year. Prosus published its on Thursday 19 November 2026, six days before its full numbers.

The company said adjusted earnings per ordinary share (one standard share) from continuing operations, the businesses it still owns, are expected to rise 10.1% to 14.6%. That is 18 to 26 US cents on last year’s 179 cents, driven by profit from companies it holds shares in, most notably Tencent, partly offset by investment in its own businesses.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ghana's central bank cuts its rate to 11%” Get the brief

Three Measures Explained

Adjusted earnings, which Prosus previously called core headline earnings, strip out non-operating items to show the underlying picture. Headline earnings per share, a South African measure that excludes certain one-off gains and losses, are expected to rise 29.2% to 37.8%, helped by paper currency gains on debt owed in euros, which Prosus reports in US dollars.

Basic earnings per share, the standard accounting measure, will fall between 19.4% and 28.1%, or 49 to 71 US cents from 253 cents a year earlier. The company says the main reason is a gain that is US$2.5 billion lower, because it sold fewer Tencent shares to pay for its share buyback.

Including all operations, adjusted earnings per share are expected to rise 10.7% to 15.2% and headline earnings per share 30.3% to 39.0%. Basic earnings fall by the same 19.4% to 28.1% in both views.

Why the Tencent Gain Matters

Tencent is the Chinese technology group behind the WeChat messaging app, and Prosus holds a stake in it. Prosus has sold some Tencent shares to fund a programme that buys back its own stock.

That programme continued in the period and, the company says, created value on a per-share basis. Because fewer Tencent shares were sold this time, the one-off gain booked in basic earnings is smaller than a year ago.

Why It Matters

Prosus says it made deliberate investment decisions in iFood, the Brazilian food-delivery app, and in Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET), the European delivery company. It says this phase affects near-term profitability but is right for long-term growth.

The company also says the majority of its businesses continue to grow profitably, with progress in Latin America, Europe and India. Profit and cash flow reflect accelerated investment in iFood and JET.

What It Means for You

If you own Prosus or Naspers through a global or emerging-markets fund, the statement shows that core profit is still growing at a double-digit pace. The drop in basic earnings is mostly explained by a smaller one-off gain, according to the company.

For readers who use iFood in Brazil, the statement is about the owner’s finances, not the app. It says Prosus made deliberate investment decisions in that business and in JET.

What Is Not Known

The full half-year results on Wednesday 25 November 2026 will give the complete numbers. The figures in the statement have not been audited or reviewed by the company’s auditors.

It is also not known how much iFood and JET weighed on profit. The statement gives no profit split by business, so the weight of each cannot be read from it.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Prosus?

Prosus is a Dutch-listed technology investor that is a subsidiary of Naspers, a Johannesburg-listed South African company. It owns online delivery and marketplace businesses and holds a stake in Tencent.

What Did Prosus Say on 19 November 2026?

It said adjusted earnings per share will rise 10.1% to 14.6% for the six months to 30 September 2026. Basic earnings per share will fall 19.4% to 28.1%.

Why Are Basic Earnings Falling?

Mainly because the gain from selling Tencent shares is US$2.5 billion lower than a year ago. Prosus sold fewer Tencent shares to fund its share buyback.

When Are the Full Results?

Prosus and Naspers publish their half-year results on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The trading statement is unaudited.

Sources: Prosus N.V., trading statement for the six months to 30 September 2026 (London Stock Exchange regulatory announcement 9437D), 19 November 2026; Naspers Limited, trading statement, 19 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.