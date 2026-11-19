A retailer wants to retire a share class that lets one family hold about 40% of the votes with a smaller economic stake. Shareholders will decide at a general meeting, and the Wiese entities will not vote.

Business: South Africa

Shoprite Holdings, South Africa’s biggest retailer, proposed on Thursday 19 November 2026 to scrap the special shares that give its founder, Christo Wiese, outsized votes. The company told the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) it wants a “one share, one vote” structure, subject to approval at a general meeting of its shareholders.

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Its ordinary shares trade on the JSE, South Africa’s main stock exchange.

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Key Facts Who. Shoprite Holdings, South Africa’s biggest retailer, and Christo Wiese, its founder.

What. Shoprite would cancel all its 305,621,601 deferred shares, which carry votes but no dividends.

Effect. Votes of ordinary shareholders without Wiese ties would rise from about 59.9% to 88.7%.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

A retailer wants to retire a share class that lets one family hold about 40% of the votes with a smaller economic stake. Shareholders will decide at a general meeting, and the Wiese entities will not vote.

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The deferred shares carry votes but no economic interest, which means they pay no dividends. Shoprite has 305,621,601 of them in issue, and Thibault Square Financial Services, a Wiese family holding company, exercises votes over 264,969,112 of them, about 32.7% of total voting rights.

Add 60,079,183 ordinary shares indirectly controlled by Titan Premier Investments, another company in the Wiese family group, and Wiese-related entities hold roughly 40% of the votes. Shoprite says both companies are ultimately controlled by the Christo Wiese Family Trust, and their economic stake is smaller than their voting share.

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Shoprite has tried this before. In 2019 it offered Titan 20 million new ordinary shares for the deferred shares, and dropped the plan in June 2019 after holders of more than 15% of the other shares said they would vote against it.

File photo: the round Ponte City tower above central Johannesburg, seen from the Carlton Centre, May 2010. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Under a tripartite agreement dated 18 November 2026 between Shoprite, Thibault and Titan, Shoprite will acquire and cancel the deferred shares. In exchange it will issue new ordinary shares worth R600 million (US$34 million) to Titan.

The cancellation also extinguishes a R0.3 million (about US$17,000) liability attached to the deferred shares. Shoprite says the transaction has no impact on its income statement, the report of its profits, or on its dividend policy.

Shoprite’s own figures show the voting interest of non-conflicted ordinary shareholders, those with no tie to the Wiese entities, rising from about 59.9% to 88.7%. That equals their economic interest, and the company describes the cost as “limited economic dilution to shareholders of 0.3%”, meaning their share of future profits shrinks only slightly.

US$34 million in new shares would move about 28.8 percentage points of voting power to ordinary shareholders without Wiese ties. Shoprite weighs that gain against an economic dilution of only 0.3%.

Shoprite says the change removes a barrier for institutional investors, such as pension and mutual funds, and ends uncertainty about who will control the deferred shares’ votes in future. The shares’ weight showed at the annual general meeting on Friday 6 November 2026, when their votes helped carry a resolution on the chief executive’s pay plan.

The plan in question is a long-term share incentive scheme for the chief executive. In plain terms, a share class that earns no dividends could still tip a vote on what executives are paid.

An independent board committee chaired by Wendy Lucas-Bull oversees the process. Titan and Thibault have agreed not to vote their shares on the transaction resolutions at the general meeting, so the decision rests with the remaining shareholders.

The meeting date is not covered here. How large shareholders will vote, a comment from Wiese or his family trust, and the effect on the share price are not part of the announcement.

If shareholders approve, voting power at Shoprite would follow ownership, as the company intends. The 2019 attempt shows that approval is not automatic, and more company news from the country is in our South Africa news section.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are deferred shares?

They carry votes but no dividends, so they give influence without a share of the profits. Shoprite wants to cancel them so that votes match ownership.

Will Shoprite’s dividends change?

Shoprite says the plan has no impact on its income statement or dividend policy. It calls the effect on shareholders’ economic interest limited.

Who decides whether the plan goes ahead?

Shareholders vote at a general meeting of the company. The two Wiese entities have agreed not to vote their shares on the plan.

Sources Shoprite Holdings announcement to the JSE (19 November 2026); Shoprite 2019 announcements on the cancelled buy-back.

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