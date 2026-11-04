Mozambique Mine and Gas Audits Find US$160M

Apartment blocks and rooftops in central Maputo at dusk (file photo). The photo does not show the Mozal smelter, which lies about 20 kilometres west of the city. Photo: Wisneyykarin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

MOZAMBIQUE · ECONOMY

Key Facts The finding Tax audits of Mozambique’s mining and gas companies identified about US$160 million.

The period The audits cover January to September 2026; the figure is an assessment, not cash received.

The revenue Revenue from the biggest mining and gas projects was about US$222 million, up 84% year on year.

Not yet known The audit total does not say which companies were checked or how much will be paid.

The Autoridade Tributária de Moçambique (AT), the national tax authority, says its audits of extractive companies, the firms that mine or pump natural resources, identified about 10.2 billion meticais (about US$160 million) in nine months. The metical is Mozambique’s currency, and the finding shows how much tax the audits are questioning in mining and gas.

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For US readers, the story matters because Mozambique’s northern gas fields draw billions of dollars from Western companies. The tax bill for such projects depends on how the AT treats them.

What the Tax Authority Said

The AT says audits of extractive-sector companies between 1 January and 30 September 2026 identified 10.2 billion meticais. Dollar values in this article use an approximate rate of 63 meticais per US dollar, for scale only.

The AT says it also identified 282.53 million meticais (about US$4.5 million) and US$1.3 million in tax on gains from the sale of company shares. Its statement does not say how much of the audit total has been paid.

The authority also says it monitored 30 projects in four provinces: Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Nampula and Manica. It names support from the TEDI project, Efficient Taxation for Inclusive Development, and from the African Tax Administration Forum, a body of African tax agencies.

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Rubies and Megaprojects

Between January and July 2026 the AT monitored three international ruby auctions that brought in US$83.73 million. It collected US$8.07 million in mining production tax from those sales.

Revenue from megaprojects, the country’s largest mining and gas operations, reached 14 billion meticais (about US$222 million) by September, the AT says. It describes that as up 84% on the same period of 2025.

Of that total, 11.4 billion meticais (about US$180 million) came from the oil and gas sector and 2.5 billion meticais (about US$40 million) from mining. The AT also says taxes specific to the extractive sector rose 103% on the year.

Why It Matters Abroad

Mozambique’s gas fields lie off Cabo Delgado, a northern province, and the country also mines coal, graphite and rubies. Investors in these projects depend on stable tax rules, and the AT’s figures show how much revenue the state is now collecting from them.

Companies in the sector, including TotalEnergies of France and ExxonMobil of the United States in gas, have a direct interest in how the AT audits. The AT has not said that either was audited.

What It Means for You

Investors in firms with Mozambican assets should watch company filings for tax disputes. Readers following US support for Mozambican projects can use the audit total as one measure of how much tax is at stake.

Our guides on who runs Mozambique’s economy and on foreign powers and investors in Mozambique explain the main actors. Both cover the main companies and sectors.

In Plain English

A metical is Mozambique’s currency, and extractive companies are those that dig or pump natural resources such as gas, coal and rubies out of the ground. A megaproject is a very large investment, such as a gas plant or a big mine.

A tax audit is a check of a company’s accounts to see whether it paid the right amount. An amount identified by an audit is a claim, which the company can still dispute.

What Is Not Known

The AT has not named the companies audited or said how much of the 10.2 billion meticais will be paid. It has not said whether any firm is disputing its findings.

It is also unclear how much of the 84% rise comes from higher prices and output, and how much from stricter enforcement. The AT statement does not break it down.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Mozambique’s Tax Audits Find?

Audits of extractive companies from January to September 2026 identified 10.2 billion meticais, about US$160 million. The figure is an assessment, not money already collected.

Who Is the Autoridade Tributária?

It is Mozambique’s national tax and revenue authority, known as the AT. It audits companies and collects taxes for the state.

How Much Did Megaprojects Pay?

Megaproject revenue reached 14 billion meticais, about US$222 million, up 84% on the same period of 2025. Oil and gas supplied about US$180 million of it.

Why Do US Readers Care?

Large gas projects in northern Mozambique involve Western companies, including American ones. How the AT audits them affects what they owe.

Sources: Autoridade Tributária de Moçambique (AT), statement on extractive-sector audits and megaproject revenue, January to September 2026; dollar values use an approximate rate of 63 meticais per US dollar, for scale only.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief