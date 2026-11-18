A view of the port of Tangier in northern Morocco, from the water. The photo is undated and does not show any money transfer. Photo: logopop / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

MOROCCO · MIGRATION

Morocco has climbed to sixth place among the countries sending the most new migrants to the world’s wealthy economies, according to figures from the OECD reported by Les Éco, a Moroccan business daily, on 18 November 2026. The OECD, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, is a club of 38 mostly rich countries that includes the United States.

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Almost 217,000 Moroccan nationals arrived in OECD countries in 2024, up from 204,000 in 2023, Les Éco reported on 18 November 2026. Only India, China, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico recorded more departures.

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Three of those five countries, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, are in Latin America. The figures come from the OECD’s International Migration Outlook 2026, the 50th edition, published in November 2026.

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Key Facts Rank Morocco is now sixth among origin countries of new arrivals in OECD member countries.

Arrivals Almost 217,000 Moroccans arrived in 2024, up from 204,000 in 2023.

Share Moroccans were 2.7% of all new arrivals recorded in OECD countries in 2024.

Citizenship 508,000 Moroccans took citizenship of an OECD country in 2020 to 2024, up 18.7%.

As of 18 November 2026.

Les Éco says Morocco has moved up one place in the OECD ranking of migrant origins. Spain, France and Italy are the main destinations in the figures.

The Big Picture

Les Éco reported on 18 November 2026 that OECD countries recorded almost 217,000 new arrivals of Moroccan nationals in 2024. That is up from 204,000 in 2023, and Les Éco says it lifts Morocco one place.

Les Éco said on 18 November 2026 that Moroccans made up 2.7% of all new arrivals recorded in OECD member countries in 2024. Measured against Morocco’s population, the outlet said, that equals 5.7 departures to the OECD per 1,000 inhabitants.

Only India, China, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico recorded more departures, Les Éco reported on 18 November 2026. Les Afriques, a pan-African economy site citing the OECD report via Hespress, a Moroccan news site, reported on 16 November 2026 that Morocco ranks ahead of Cuba, Romania, Pakistan and Venezuela.

The same Les Afriques report, updated on 17 November 2026, says 508,000 Moroccans acquired citizenship in an OECD country in 2020 to 2024. That is up 18.7% from 428,000 in 2015 to 2019.

A cafe on a palm-lined street in Casablanca, Morocco, photographed in November 2023. Photo: Sharon Hahn Darlin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Where Moroccans Are Going

Spain received most of the arrivals among these three destinations. Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026 that Spain received 133,100 new Moroccan migrants in 2024, against 123,500 in 2023.

Les Afriques also reported on 16 November 2026 that 1.166 million Moroccan-born residents live in Spain, against about 700,000 in 2015. Morocco is the top origin among Spain’s foreign-born residents, at 12% of about 9.5 million, the same report said.

Spanish citizenship grants of Moroccans fell to 42,910 in 2024, from 54,027 in 2023 and 55,463 in 2022, Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026. Arrivals rose in Spain in the same year that citizenship grants fell.

Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026 that France received 17,200 new Moroccan migrants in 2024, against 17,700 in 2023. It put Moroccan-born residents of France at 1.136 million in 2025, up from 955,000 in 2014.

For Italy, Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026 that 24,500 new Moroccan migrants arrived in 2024, with 27,638 citizenship grants that year. That is more than the 17,200 new arrivals recorded for France.

In Spain and in France, Moroccans were among the three most represented nationalities among new arrivals in 2024, Les Éco reported on 18 November 2026. In Belgium, Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026, Morocco is the top origin among foreign-born residents, at 10% of immigrants.

Why It Matters

People who arrive become residents, and some later become citizens: 508,000 Moroccans did so in OECD countries in 2020 to 2024, Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026. Citizenship grants are one measure of how many arrivals settle for good.

The most directly affected are Spain, where Les Afriques counted 1.166 million Moroccan-born residents on 16 November 2026, and France, with 1.136 million. Our earlier coverage looks at Morocco in Spain’s campaign for the general election on Sunday 29 November 2026.

For American readers, the story shows that rich countries draw migrants from Latin America and North Africa at the same time. Colombia, Brazil and Mexico are among the five countries ahead of Morocco, Les Éco reported on 18 November 2026, and our explainer on the Moroccan diaspora in the United States gives the US side of the picture.

The OECD’s press release for the November 2026 report says permanent migration to OECD countries fell for a second year in 2025, by 1.6% to 6.1 million. That is a different measure from the arrivals above, and it is still about 12% above 2019.

What Is Not Known

The OECD annex ranking was not part of the sources we used, so each figure here is OECD data as relayed by Les Éco and Les Afriques. The sources do not say why arrivals rose.

The figures count arrivals of Moroccan nationals recorded in OECD countries, not how many stay. They also do not break arrivals down by reason.

What Happens Next

We found no dated follow-up release of these figures confirmed by the OECD or by Moroccan authorities. For ongoing context, see our Morocco coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does Morocco rank among origin countries of migrants?

Morocco is sixth among origin countries of new arrivals in OECD countries in 2024, Les Éco reported on 18 November 2026. Only India, China, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico recorded more.

How many Moroccans arrived in 2024?

Almost 217,000 Moroccan nationals arrived in OECD countries in 2024, up from 204,000 in 2023, Les Éco reported on 18 November 2026. That is 2.7% of all new arrivals recorded in OECD member countries.

Where do Moroccan migrants go?

Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026 that Spain received 133,100 new Moroccan migrants in 2024, France 17,200 and Italy 24,500. Les Éco added on 18 November 2026 that Moroccans were among the three most represented nationalities in Spain and France.

How many Moroccans became citizens abroad?

Les Afriques reported on 16 November 2026 that 508,000 Moroccans acquired citizenship in an OECD country in 2020 to 2024. That is up 18.7% from 428,000 in 2015 to 2019.

Sources: OECD International Migration Outlook 2026; Les Éco, 18 November 2026; Les Afriques, 16 November 2026.

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