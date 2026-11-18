Morocco: Tourism

Morocco’s new tourism minister has told Parliament that people put off by Marrakech hotel prices should holiday elsewhere. Jalal Charaf made the remark during the tourism budget debate, according to Le360, a Moroccan news site, and Maroc Hebdo, a Moroccan weekly magazine.

The comment drew a sharp editorial. On Tuesday 17 November, Charaf told the upper house of Parliament that he never meant Marrakech was only for the rich.

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Marrakech is among Africa’s best-known destinations, so hotel bills touch every visitor, Americans included. The row tests how a government balances a tourism surge against its citizens’ cost of living.

Key Facts Who. Jalal Charaf, Morocco’s tourism minister since 16 October 2026, replaced former minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor.

What. He said hoteliers run profit-driven businesses and cannot cut Marrakech prices out of solidarity.

Clarification. On 17 November he said Marrakech is open to all Moroccans.

Scale. Morocco received 14.1 million tourists by the end of August 2026, up 4.5%.

Plan. 26,000 additional beds are expected in Marrakech and Agadir.

A tourism minister’s comment on hotel prices has turned a debate about beds and costs into a national argument over who Marrakech is for.

The Big Picture

Morocco’s tourism sector is growing fast, and Marrakech sits at its centre. Morocco received 14.1 million tourists by end August 2026, up 4.5% year on year, the Tourism Ministry says, as Le360, a Moroccan news site, reported.

File photo. The Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakech at sunset. Photo: Jakub Hałun, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

August alone passed 2 million arrivals for the first time. Receipts reached US$9.8 billion (97.92 billion Moroccan dirhams at 9.97 per dollar, from market-data provider RT, 18 November 2026), up 9.7%, the Office des Changes, Morocco’s foreign-exchange regulator, reported.

Charaf, a former CGEM (Morocco’s main employers’ federation) executive, gave the House of Representatives, the lower house, four priorities on Monday 16 November. They cover new markets, faster hotel building where supply is short, and better service through a new classification system and mystery visits.

The fourth is a wider offer, from culture to desert trips. He said 26,000 more beds are expected in Marrakech and Agadir and capacity is up 20% against 2019, Le360 reported.

In the minister’s stated view, the answer to high prices is more rooms, not rate cuts. Le360 reported that view on 17 November.

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What Happened

In Parliament, Charaf was asked about Marrakech hotel prices. He said hoteliers cannot cut prices out of solidarity with Moroccan tourists because they run profit-driven businesses, Le360 reported, summarising Al Ahdath Al Maghribia, a Moroccan daily.

He added that people put off by the bill should pick other destinations. The solution, he argued, is more beds, not investors giving up revenue, and visits to regions such as Al Haouz, a province near Marrakech.

Maroc Hebdo, a Moroccan weekly magazine, renders his Darija (Moroccan Arabic) as “Marrakech, leave it to those who have money. We Moroccans, let’s go elsewhere.”

Outlets disagree on the exact date and chamber, so we give neither.

Why It Matters

The minister’s argument is that scarce rooms push prices up and more beds would ease the pressure. He told deputies capacity is up 20% on 2019.

Hoteliers gain if demand stays strong and rates hold. Moroccan families on modest incomes are the group the minister himself said is under-served.

Receipts rose 9.7% to US$9.8 billion by end August, but no price index shows whether Marrakech rates rose as fast. See our guide to What to Do in Marrakech in November 2026.

We also covered the Marrakech Film Festival and its 76 films.

What Happens Next

We found no announced date for further parliamentary hearings on tourism prices. No date has been announced for any official hotel-price data either.

The Counter-View

Maroc Hebdo called the remark “contempt raised to public policy” and “segregation by money” in an editorial on 17 November. It said the minister did not reply to its request for comment.

Le360, reviewing Al Ahdath Al Maghribia, noted a contradiction with his later statement that domestic tourism is an “essential market” needing offers for Moroccan families. On Tuesday 17 November, at the Chamber of Councillors (the upper house), Charaf said he never said Marrakech is reserved for the wealthy.

He meant that supply for modest incomes is insufficient and that Marrakech is open to all Moroccans, Le360 reported. He argued that more capacity and investment would rebalance the market and lower prices.

This is his stated view, and we found no Marrakech hotel-price index to test it.

What Is Not Known

No hotel-price index for Marrakech was found, so the size of any price rise cannot be checked. No Marrakech-only figure for US visitors was found.

His exact words reach us through a translation from Darija. Whether the government will change policy after the row is also unknown.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Morocco’s tourism minister say about Marrakech prices?

He said hoteliers run profit-driven businesses and cannot be asked to cut prices out of solidarity, and that people put off should pick other destinations. On 17 November he said Marrakech is open to all Moroccans.

Who is Jalal Charaf?

He is Morocco’s Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, named on 16 October 2026 to replace Fatim-Zahra Ammor. He is a former deputy managing director of the employers’ federation CGEM.

How many tourists has Morocco received in 2026?

Morocco received 14.1 million tourists by the end of August 2026, up 4.5% year on year, according to the Tourism Ministry. Tourism receipts reached US$9.8 billion (97.92 billion dirhams) over the same period.