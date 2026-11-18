Explainer: Morocco

Morocco is putting more children in school and more people on health insurance, yet many families still pay a large share of medical bills themselves. This explainer sets out how its schools, universities, hospitals and insurance fit together.

For a US reader the country matters as a destination for retirees and investors, and the home country of relatives of Moroccan Americans. We rely on official statistics and international datasets, and we say plainly where the picture stops.

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Key Facts Population. Morocco had 36,828,330 legal residents on 1 September 2024, the latest census count.

Schooling. About 60% of Moroccan 10-year-olds could not read a simple text in 2023.

Insurance. AMO, compulsory health insurance, officially covered over 32 million people in 2025, about 88% of residents.

Costs. Households paid 37.25% of current health spending directly in 2023, against 10.93% in the US.

Morocco has widened school places and health insurance quickly, but learning results and out-of-pocket costs show how much work remains, and several reforms are still being rolled out.

The Big Picture

Over two decades the state has pushed towards universal schooling and health insurance. A royal social-protection roadmap, set in law as framework law 09-21 of 2021 on social protection, sets the course and drives the insurance expansion described below.

Literacy has improved, as the census presentation of the HCP (Haut-Commissariat au Plan, Morocco’s statistics office) shows. It puts illiteracy among people aged 10 and over at 24.8% in 2024, the share of that age group who cannot read and write.

Among literate people in that age group, the HCP census presentation of 2024 shows that 99.2% read and write Arabic, 57.7% French and 20.5% English. Those shares explain why language shapes both classrooms and daily life.

On health spending, the World Bank’s 2023 indicators show Morocco at 6.06% of GDP, against 4.35% in Algeria, 7.99% in Tunisia and 4.88% in Egypt. The United States spent 16.69% of GDP on health in the same World Bank series for 2023.

Doctors are scarcer, with the World Bank listing 0.74 physicians per 1,000 people in Morocco in 2021 against 3.68 in the United States in 2022. The same World Bank series shows 1.66 in Algeria (2022), 1.32 in Tunisia (2021) and 0.67 in Egypt (2020).

Lattice window in the Al-Qarawiyyin University complex in Fez, photographed on 13 May 2024. Photo: JasmineartGallery, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English —AMO. Assurance Maladie Obligatoire, Morocco’s compulsory health insurance. —CNSS. The Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale, the private-sector social security fund. —AMO Tadamon. The AMO branch for people whose premiums the state pays. —HCP. The Haut-Commissariat au Plan, the national statistics office. —GST. A Groupement Sanitaire Territorial, a regional group running public hospitals and health centres. —Bac. The baccalauréat, the national exam that ends upper secondary school.

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School System and Languages

Primary school, grades 1 to 6 for ages 6 to 12, is compulsory, and preschool for ages 4 to 6 is being generalised. The IEA (International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, a research body) says so in its 2024 encyclopedia for TIMSS 2023, the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.

Pupils then attend three years of collège, meaning lower secondary school, and three years of lycée, meaning upper secondary school, as the IEA encyclopedia describes. Lycée ends with the baccalauréat, known as the bac, the national school-leaving exam.

Arabic and Amazigh, the Berber language, are the two official languages under article 5 of the 2011 constitution. The framework law 51-17 of 2019 sets Arabic and Amazigh as languages of instruction and allows teaching of scientific subjects in foreign languages.

In TIMSS 2023 (IEA, December 2024), Morocco scored 378 in grade 8 mathematics against the TIMSS scale centrepoint of 500. In grade 4 mathematics it scored 393 against the same centrepoint.

The World Bank said in a feature of 21 May 2026 that about 60% of 10-year-olds in Morocco could not read a simple text in 2023. That finding is the backdrop to the Schools of Pioneers programme.

The Schools of Pioneers (Écoles Pionnières) started in 2023/24 as a pilot in 626 primary schools with about 320,000 pupils, the World Bank feature of 21 May 2026 reports. It now covers 4,626 public primary schools, about 54% of the total, with more than 2 million pupils, about 75,000 teachers and 960 inspectors.

A preliminary evaluation, reported in the same World Bank feature, found that pioneer pupils outperformed 82% of peers in comparable schools after one year. A secondary pilot, Collèges Pionniers, began in 2024/25 and covers 786 schools and about 678,000 pupils.

Universities

Higher Education Minister Abdellatif Miraoui said in October 2024 that Moroccan universities had about 1.3 million students that year. We give no public-private split because we could not confirm one at a ministry source.

Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez traces its founding to 859 by Fatima al-Fihri. Guinness World Records lists it as the world’s oldest existing, continually operating educational institution.

Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane teaches in English, in contrast to most public universities. Fees for foreign students are not confirmed at an official source.

Medical and pharmacy students boycotted classes from late 2023 into November 2024 over a plan to shorten medical training. The boycott ended by agreement with the government in November 2024.

Training places for general doctors rose from 2,650 in 2019 to 6,414 in 2025, according to the government portal maroc.ma on 8 October 2025. Nursing places rose from 2,735 in 2019 to 9,500 in 2024, the same portal says.

Readers who want detail on the shared France-Morocco campus at Fez can read our page on the project. We give no figures for it here.

Public Versus Private Health Care

The US Commerce Department commercial guide of 31 July 2025 counts 164 public hospitals and over 400 private clinics, the latter with more than 15,500 beds. It says public hospitals provide 83% of care.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) selected issues paper of 2026 puts Morocco at 7.3 hospital beds per 10,000 people in 2020, against a desirable level of 20. That gap frames the building programme now under way.

Government figures on maroc.ma of 8 October 2025 list 22 projects from 2022 to 2025 adding 2,433 beds. Another 24 projects due in 2025 and 2026 add 2,273 beds, which together come to 4,706 beds on the two government lists.

Life expectancy at birth in Morocco was 75.49 years in 2024, according to the World Bank. The figure is a national average and says nothing about the quality of any one hospital.

Health Insurance and AMO

AMO was created by law 65-00. RAMED, the former scheme for low-income Moroccans, ran alongside it until AMO Tadamon replaced it.

AMO Tadamon covers about 11 million people whose premiums the state pays (government portal maroc.ma, 21 October 2025). The self-employed regime, AMO-TNS (for non-salaried workers), covers about 4 million.

Total AMO beneficiaries passed 32 million in 2025, about 88% of the population and up from 42% before the scheme was extended. These are the Finance Ministry’s own figures from its 2026 budget presentation note, so they show registered cover rather than actual use of care.

The CNSS, the private-sector social security fund, runs AMO for private-sector employees. CNOPS, the civil servants’ insurer, handles the public-sector scheme.

What It Costs and Who Can Use It

Why it matters: when public care is thin, private spending pushes costs onto households. The World Bank puts Morocco’s out-of-pocket share of current health spending at 37.25% in 2023, against 10.93% in the United States.

The neighbours differ: in the same World Bank series for 2023 the share is 45.00% in Algeria, 37.94% in Tunisia and 57.20% in Egypt. Morocco’s share is the lowest of the four countries, below Algeria and Egypt and just under Tunisia.

AMO Tadamon beneficiaries have their premiums paid by the state, so poorer households are insured without contributing, according to maroc.ma on 21 October 2025. Doctor and public-hospital fees for non-residents are not confirmed, as we explain below.

Foreign employees with a Moroccan work contract are generally affiliated through their employer, according to consultancies, though we could not confirm this on an official page. Our guide to expat health cover gives the detail.

Reforms and What To Watch

Framework law 06-22 on the health system, promulgated on 9 December 2022, replaced law 34-09. It created the Groupements Sanitaires Territoriaux (GSTs), regional health groups that run public hospitals and health centres, under law 08-22.

Regional groups are being rolled out across the country. The government adopted decrees in December 2025 fixing launch dates, and some groups began operating in 2026, but we could not confirm which regions are still waiting.

Where the Rollout Stands —9 December 2022. Framework law 06-22 on the health system was promulgated, and it started the reform. —11 December 2025. The government adopted decrees setting launch dates for the regional groups.

On schools, the Schools of Pioneers expansion is the main programme to follow, based on the World Bank feature of 21 May 2026. We found no official date confirmed for its next stage.

What Critics Say

The CESE (Conseil économique, social et environnemental, the state advisory council) adopted an opinion unanimously on 28 January 2026 on bill 54.23, a reform of the AMO law 65-00. It calls for AMO to be universal and mandatory.

The council also asks for an actuarial study covering at least 20 years and notes that the national reference tariff has not been updated since 2006. It also warns that moving the public-sector scheme from CNOPS to the CNSS carries risks, and that unification cannot replace a financial overhaul.

The CESE further asks to keep a separate student health regime, so that students do not lose cover when their parents’ situation is precarious. Because the CESE is itself a state advisory council, these points are a critique from within the system.

Expat Practicalities

Arabic and Amazigh are official, but French is widely read: the HCP census presentation of 2024 shows 57.7% of literate people aged 10 and over read and write it. Our language guide explains where each language is used.

Families weighing schools should ask them directly, since Casablanca American School and the French mission schools publish their own fee schedules. We have not verified those fees.

Readers with Moroccan family in the United States can find context in our explainer on the Moroccan diaspora. It covers the links between the two countries beyond schools and hospitals.

What Is Not Known

Several facts we could not confirm at an official source. We list them once here instead of hedging throughout the text.

Not Confirmed —School bill. Whether a pending bill on compulsory schooling has passed Parliament and been promulgated. —AMO bill. The current legislative status of bill 54.23. —Health fees. Doctor and public-hospital fees for non-residents. —School fees. International school fees, and university fees for foreigners. —Universities. The number of public universities. —Insurance. Official AMO contribution rates for foreigners.

What It Means for You

Families moving to Morocco will meet a school system that the IEA describes as compulsory for ages 6 to 12 and taught in Arabic and Amazigh, with foreign languages allowed for science. Private and international options exist, but we have no confirmed fee data.

Retirees weighing a move face a system where the World Bank puts out-of-pocket spending at 37.25% of current health spending in 2023. We could not confirm contribution rates for foreigners.

Investors in clinics and schools face a market with over 400 private clinics, says the US Commerce Department guide of 31 July 2025. AMO covered about 88% of residents in 2025 (maroc.ma), and two government project lists add 4,706 public beds.

Americans with relatives in Morocco should note that AMO Tadamon covers about 11 million people whose premiums the state pays, per maroc.ma on 21 October 2025. More coverage is on our Morocco hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Morocco’s school system work?

Primary school runs from grades 1 to 6 for ages 6 to 12 and is compulsory. It is followed by three years of collège and three years of lycée, which ends with the baccalauréat.

How many people have AMO health insurance?

AMO covered over 32 million people in 2025, about 88% of the population, up from 42% before the scheme was extended, according to the Finance Ministry’s 2026 budget note. About 11 million are in AMO Tadamon, where the state pays premiums.

How much do Moroccan households pay for health care?

The World Bank puts the out-of-pocket share of current health spending at 37.25% in 2023. The figure for the United States is 10.93%.

What is a GST?

A Groupement Sanitaire Territorial is a regional health group that runs public hospitals and health centres. They are being rolled out across the country, and the government adopted decrees on launch dates in December 2025.

What does the CESE want changed?

The CESE, the state advisory council, wants AMO to be universal and mandatory. It also asks for an actuarial study of at least 20 years.

How many students attend Moroccan universities?

About 1.3 million students in 2024/25, according to Higher Education Minister Abdellatif Miraoui in October 2024. We could not confirm fees for foreign students.