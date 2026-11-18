King Mohammed VI chaired a working session at the Royal Palace in Rabat on Wednesday 18 November 2026 on a plan to build a national defence industry. The Royal Cabinet communiqué of that date says Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan attended.

The plan, called “Offre Maroc” (Morocco Offer), is a roadmap for the national defence and security industry. It aims to meet about 40% of the needs of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR, from the French initials) and of the security services by 2035, says the communiqué of 18 November 2026 from the Royal Cabinet (the King’s office).

For US readers, this is a North African country that has opened an Indian-built armoured-vehicle plant and is lining up a Turkish drone factory project. It now wants to make a large part of its own military equipment at home.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Plan. Morocco’s “Offre Maroc” roadmap aims to meet about 40% of military and security needs by 2035.

Jobs and exports. Projections: nearly 50,000 jobs and more than 65% of revenue from exports by 2035.

Funding. Hassan II Fund (a development fund) to add 4 billion dirhams (about US$401 million).

Structure. A strategic agency and an industrial holding company would steer and structure the sector.

Sites. Two new defence industrial zones, at Benguérir and Benslimane, join two zones already launched.

Morocco wants to move from buying arms to making them, with a funding commitment, new industrial zones and a 2035 target set out at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

Where the Plan Comes From

Turkish drone maker Baykar announced a project at Benslimane in 2025, Médias24, a Moroccan business news site, reported on 13 November 2025. Minister Delegate Abdeltif Loudiyi, who runs the National Defence Administration, told a parliamentary committee in November 2025 that ten defence-industry projects, worth about US$260 million and more than 2,500 direct jobs, were authorised or close to approval, Le360, a Moroccan news site, reported on 14 November 2025.

Separately, Tata Advanced Systems, part of India’s Tata group, opened a plant at Berrechid on 23 September 2025 to assemble the WhAP 8×8 armoured vehicle, Telquel, a Moroccan magazine, reported. It was inaugurated with India’s defence minister present.

The roadmap aims to move Morocco from arms buyer to manufacturer. At the opening of the Marrakech Air Show on 7 October 2026, Loudiyi pointed to dedicated industrial zones, incentives and foreign partnerships as the base of a national defence industry.

The plan prioritises drones and autonomous systems, land and naval equipment, defence electronics, cyberdefence and artificial intelligence, and dual-use (civil and military) technology, the communiqué of 18 November 2026 says.

File photo: the Kasbah of the Udayas walls in Rabat, Morocco. Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Morocco 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Happened

King Mohammed VI chaired the session at the Royal Palace in Rabat, with Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan present. General Mohammed Berrid, Inspector General of the FAR, and Ali Seddiki, director general of AMDIE, the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development, presented the plan.

The communiqué of 18 November 2026 projects that by 2035 the sector would earn more than 65% of its revenue on international markets. It also projects nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The King instructed that the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development contribute 4 billion dirhams (about US$401 million) to the strategy, the communiqué of 18 November 2026 says. That conversion uses 9.97 dirhams per US dollar, the market rate of 18 November 2026.

Two bodies would run the effort. A dedicated strategic agency would steer implementation and assist investors, while an industrial holding company would structure the ecosystem, mobilise public and private finance and foster Moroccan industrial champions.

Two new defence industrial zones, at Benguérir and Benslimane, would join two defence industrial acceleration zones already launched. A specialised academy with industrial partners is also planned.

The King asked for rapid and effective implementation, starting with the governance bodies and the financing plan. He also asked for simpler investment procedures and for the national private sector to be mobilised.

Why It Matters

The 4 billion dirhams (about US$401 million) equals about 5.5% of 73 billion dirhams (about US$7.3 billion) set for defence in the 2026 budget, which Loudiyi presented to parliament in November 2025, Le360 reported on 14 November 2025. The 4 billion is a one-off pledge, so the comparison is only a rough guide to scale.

The FAR and the security bodies would gain a local supplier for about 40% of their needs by 2035, the communiqué of 18 November 2026 projects. The holding company is meant to draw in public and private finance for that.

What Is Not Known

The communiqué gives no baseline for how much FAR equipment is made in Morocco today. It sets no timetable for the strategic agency or the holding company, and it does not say how the 4 billion dirhams (about US$401 million) will be split.

It does not name the export markets behind the export share, and the 40% is a projection written “environ” (about) in French. The export share is given as “plus de 65%” (more than 65%).

The communiqué presents both figures as projections.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the plan shows where Morocco wants its defence industry to grow. The first steps the King named are the governance bodies and the financing plan.

For background, see our reports on Morocco training African armies, Morocco and French arms sales and Morocco’s role in Africa. They give wider context on Morocco’s defence and security ties.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Offre Maroc?

It is a roadmap for Morocco’s defence and security industry, presented at the Royal Palace in Rabat on 18 November 2026. It aims to meet about 40% of FAR and security needs by 2035, according to the Royal Cabinet communiqué.

How many jobs would it create?

The communiqué of 18 November 2026 projects nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035. It also projects that more than 65% of the sector’s revenue would come from international markets.

How much money is committed?

The King instructed the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development to contribute 4 billion dirhams (about US$401 million at the market rate of 9.97 per dollar on 18 November 2026). The communiqué does not say how the sum is split.

Which sectors come first?

Priorities are drones and autonomous systems, land and naval equipment, defence electronics, cyberdefence and artificial intelligence, and dual-use technology, the communiqué says. Two new industrial zones at Benguérir and Benslimane are planned.