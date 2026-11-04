Morocco Frees 359 Convicted Extremists

The Hassan Tower in Rabat, Morocco's capital, photographed on 1 November 2025. File photo, not from the event. (Photo: Timothy A. Gonsalves, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MOROCCO · SECURITY

Key Facts Who Mohamed Saleh Tamek, head of Morocco’s prison service, gave the figures to a parliamentary committee.

The programme Moussalaha, Arabic for Reconciliation, is a rehabilitation course for prisoners convicted of terrorism and extremism.

The numbers 480 convicts have joined since 2017, and 359 of them are now free.

How they left 234 won a royal pardon, and 125 finished their sentences.

Morocco has freed 359 of the 480 prisoners convicted of terrorism who took part in its Moussalaha rehabilitation course since 2017, the head of the prison service told a House of Representatives committee on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Of those freed, 234 received a royal pardon from King Mohammed VI and 125 completed their sentences.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the figures show how a key American security partner handles extremists after jail. Morocco is a major non-NATO ally of the United States, a status given in 2004 that allows closer defence cooperation.

What the Prison Chief Told Parliament

Mohamed Saleh Tamek runs Morocco’s General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration, the state body that holds all prisoners. He gave the numbers while presenting the service’s 2027 budget to the House of Representatives’ justice and human rights committee.

He said the programme has now reached 480 inmates convicted in terrorism and extremism cases, including the 24 in the current round. The 359 released leave 121 who are not counted as free.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Morocco 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

How the Moussalaha Course Works

Moussalaha began in 2017 under the prison service and combines religious teaching, discussion of extremist ideas and psychological and social support. Since 2023 it has been run by the Moussalaha Centre, a state body for the programme.

The programme works in rounds. The 21st round began on Thursday 10 September 2026 with 24 inmates, and the 20 earlier rounds covered 456.

Why the Releases Matter

Most of the freed prisoners left through the royal pardon, a power the king uses on set religious and national holidays. The 125 who finished their terms would have been released by law in any case.

The figures give a rare count of people who passed through a state deradicalisation course and then returned to society. Officials said in September that no case of re-offending has been recorded among participants, but this is the officials’ own claim.

What It Means for You

Travellers to Morocco will see no change in security rules from these figures. The numbers matter more as a signal of how Morocco manages the return of convicted extremists, a theme in our explainers on Morocco and the United States and the Moroccan diaspora in the US.

Governments, including Washington, watch the programme because releasing convicted extremists is a test of how well rehabilitation works. Any new attack by a freed prisoner would draw sharp criticism and test the claim.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the freed prisoners have been tracked, or how an independent body would measure re-offending. The prison service has also not said how many of the 480 were convicted of violent acts and how many of lesser offences.

The remaining 121 include the 24 prisoners in the current round and may include others still serving sentences. The service has not given the exact split.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Morocco’s Moussalaha Programme?

Moussalaha, Arabic for Reconciliation, is a course that Morocco started in 2017 for prisoners convicted of terrorism. It mixes religious, intellectual and psychological support.

How Many Prisoners Have Been Freed?

The prison chief said 359 of 480 participants have been released. Of these, 234 received a royal pardon and 125 finished their sentences.

Who Gave the Figures?

Mohamed Saleh Tamek, head of Morocco’s prison administration, gave them to a House of Representatives committee. He was presenting the service’s 2027 budget on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Is Morocco a US Security Partner?

Yes. Washington named Morocco a major non-NATO ally in 2004, which allows closer defence and security cooperation.

Sources: General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration of Morocco (DGAPR), presentation of the 2027 budget to a House of Representatives committee, 4 November 2026; House of Representatives of Morocco, 4 November 2026; DGAPR, launch of the 21st Moussalaha round, 10 September 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief