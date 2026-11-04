Morocco Favoured as Africa Cup Play Resumes

Cairo International Stadium before the CAF Champions League match between Al Ahly and Sundowns on 29 February 2020. (Photo: Crosskimo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

Who: 48 national teams in 12 groups of four, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Africa’s football governing body.

48 national teams in 12 groups of four, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Africa’s football governing body. What: Matchdays 3 and 4 of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, played home and away.

Matchdays 3 and 4 of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, played home and away. When: The window runs from 9 to 17 November 2026; exact match days and kick-off times are not yet confirmed.

The window runs from 9 to 17 November 2026; exact match days and kick-off times are not yet confirmed. Stakes: The finals are in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027, and those three are already through as hosts.

The finals are in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027, and those three are already through as hosts. Prediction markets: Polymarket, an online prediction market, priced Morocco at about 34% to win the title (4 November 2026, 8:24 a.m. ET).

Africa’s road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations resumes next week, and Morocco go back to work as the bettors’ favourites. Our AFCON 2027 qualifiers hub tracks every step.

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says Matchdays 3 and 4 fall in the FIFA window of 9 to 17 November 2026. A FIFA window is a set period when clubs must release players to their national teams.

Why This Window Matters

The 48 teams play home and away across six matchdays. The first two rounds were played by 6 October, and the fifth and sixth rounds are set for 22 to 30 March 2027.

The top two teams in each group reach the finals, except in groups with a host. Kenya (Group D), Uganda (Group H) and Tanzania (Group L) qualify automatically as co-hosts, so only the best-placed other team in each of those groups advances.

The finals run from 19 June to 17 July 2027. It is the first Cup of Nations in East Africa since 1976, and the first with three host nations.

Senegal players celebrate with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy. File photo. Photo: Jeanpierrekepseu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

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Where the Groups Stand

After two rounds, Morocco lead Group A with 6 points, ahead of Gabon and Niger on 3. In Group C, Ivory Coast and The Gambia share the top on 6, while South Africa lead Group D on 6.

In Group B, Egypt lead on 4 points and Malawi have 3, with Angola on 1. In Group E, DR Congo lead on 6, and Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea follow level on 3.

Two tight races stand out. Rwanda and Mali are level on 6 points in Group K, and Algeria (4 points) lead Zambia and Togo (3 each) in Group I.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket’s AFCON 2027 winner market, which opened on 9 September 2026, Morocco trade at about 34%, Senegal at about 19%, Algeria at about 10% and Ivory Coast at about 9%. Total trading volume is only about US$20,000, so the market is thin and can move on a single bet.

These prices are bets, not polls, and we found no poll on the qualifiers from a named institute. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

US clocks went back on 1 November, so Eastern Time is now five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the world’s reference clock. Kick-offs given in UTC therefore fall five hours earlier on a US clock.

We have not confirmed a US broadcaster or streaming service for the qualifiers. CAF’s own channels and local rights holders are the first places to check before kick-off.

What Is Not Known

CAF has not yet published the match days, kick-off times and venues for Matchdays 3 and 4 in the sources we could reach. Press reports point to Wednesday, 11 November and Sunday, 15 November, but we could not confirm them.

We also have no information on squad announcements, injuries or venue changes. Group tables here are CAF’s standings after Matchday 2 and will change after the next round.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are AFCON 2027 qualifying matchdays 3 and 4?

CAF has set them for the FIFA window of 9 to 17 November 2026. Exact match days have not been confirmed.

How many teams qualify from each group?

The top two teams qualify from groups without a host. In the groups of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, only the best-placed other team advances.

Who is the favourite to win AFCON 2027?

On Polymarket, Morocco trade at about 34%, ahead of Senegal at about 19%. The market has only about US$20,000 in volume, so the prices are a weak guide.

Where will the 2027 finals be played?

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda host the finals from 19 June to 17 July 2027.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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