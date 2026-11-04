Russia Faces UN Assembly Over Sahara Veto

MOROCCO · DIPLOMACY & UN

Key Facts What is happening Russia’s 30 October veto on Western Sahara must be debated by the UN General Assembly within ten working days.

Why it matters The US wrote the vetoed text, and Morocco’s autonomy plan is its basis, so Washington and Moscow clash.

The numbers The US draft won 11 votes with one veto and three abstentions; the Russian draft won three.

Who is who Morocco rules most of Western Sahara; Algeria backs the Polisario Front, which wants a vote on independence.

What to watch The Assembly session set for 10 November, where Russia is invited to speak first, and what the UN does next.

What it means for you Russia and the US are on opposite sides of a North African dispute with US-backed Morocco.

Russia vetoed a US plan for Western Sahara at the UN Security Council on Friday, 30 October. A UN rule now requires the full General Assembly to meet and discuss it.

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Russia used its veto on Friday, 30 October, to block a US draft resolution on Western Sahara at the UN Security Council. The UN General Assembly, with all 193 member states, must now meet to discuss the veto.

A letter dated 2 November from the Assembly’s president sets that session for Tuesday, 10 November, local outlets report. For US readers, it puts Russia and Washington on opposite sides of a dispute where the US backs Morocco.

What Happened on 30 October

The US draft made autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty the only basis for talks on Western Sahara. It would also have renamed the UN mission and asked for proposals on its military presence.

The text won 11 votes in the 15-member Council, with three abstentions and one vote against from Russia. As a permanent member, Russia’s no vote was enough to block it.

Russia’s own draft would have extended the mission for one year without changes. It won three votes, with 11 abstentions and a no vote from the United States, so it also failed.

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The Rule Behind the Assembly Meeting

Resolution 76/262, adopted by the UN General Assembly in April 2022, requires a meeting within ten working days of any veto. The country that cast the veto is invited to speak first.

Counting from 30 October, the ten working days end on Friday, 13 November. The meeting is a debate and has no power to overturn the veto.

What the Parties Say

The UK’s ambassador told the Council on 30 October that the veto could jeopardise the UN mission and the political process. She called Morocco’s 2007 autonomy proposal the most credible basis for a settlement.

Russia’s own draft shows its position, which is to keep the mission as it is for another year. The US and the UK back autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the basis for talks.

Algeria has long supported the Polisario Front. Its stance and Morocco’s at the Assembly session are not yet known.

Where the UN Mission Stands

The mission, known as MINURSO, runs a ceasefire and monitoring role in Western Sahara and is based in Laayoune. Its mandate was set to expire on 31 October 2026 under Resolution 2797 of October 2025.

With both drafts defeated, no new mandate was approved. Local reports say a small UN team began winding the mission down on 1 November.

What It Means for US Readers

The United States wrote the vetoed text and backs Morocco’s autonomy plan, which bears on US-Moroccan ties and trade. A debate in New York keeps the dispute in the headlines but cannot change the Council vote.

For more context, read the Rio Times reports on the veto itself and Western Sahara after the UN mission. See also Morocco and the United States and the Morocco hub.

What Is Not Known

The 10 November date and 10 a.m. New York start come from the Assembly president’s letter, which has not been opened here. Speakers and any outcome text are not known.

It is not confirmed how many UN staff will stay in Western Sahara or for how long. Algeria’s formal position on the veto is not confirmed.

What Comes Next

The Assembly must meet by 13 November under its own rule. Watch for the Russian statement, the US reply and any call for a new Security Council text.

A new draft would need nine votes and no veto to pass. Until then the mission’s future stays open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will the UN General Assembly meet on Western Sahara?

A 2022 UN rule requires the Assembly to meet within ten working days after a Security Council veto. Russia vetoed the US draft on 30 October.

What did the US draft say?

It made autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty the only basis for talks. It would also have renamed the UN mission and asked for proposals on its military presence.

Can the General Assembly overturn the veto?

No. The meeting is a debate. It has no power to reverse the Security Council result.

What is MINURSO?

It is the UN mission in Western Sahara, based in Laayoune. Its mandate was due to expire on 31 October and was not renewed.

Sources: UN General Assembly Resolution 76/262 (26 April 2022); UN Security Council Resolution 2797 (31 October 2025); UK statement at the UN Security Council, 30 October 2026; Office of the President of the UN General Assembly; Assembly president’s letter of 2 November 2026 on the item “Use of the veto” (as quoted by several outlets; not opened); Security Council meeting record of 30 October 2026 (vote counts as confirmed from two independent outlets). All accessed 4 November 2026.

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