Morocco Sets US$41M Fuel Aid for Drivers

Morocco has set aside 400 million Moroccan dirhams (about US$41 million) to help lorry, bus and taxi operators cope with high fuel prices. Registration for the fortnight opened on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

Morocco’s government is paying road transport operators a new round of emergency fuel support for 1 to 15 November 2026. Transport and Logistics Minister Abdessamad Kayouh said on Thursday 5 November that 400 million Moroccan dirhams (MAD 400 million, about US$41 million at MAD 9.82 per US$, the 11 November close) is set aside for about 200,000 vehicles.

Operators could register from Tuesday 10 November on the ministry’s online platform. One Moroccan daily reported on Wednesday 11 November that the ministry had begun paying out that day, but we have not confirmed this in the ministry’s own statement.

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Key Facts —Who. About 200,000 road passenger and goods vehicles are expected to benefit, said Transport Minister Abdessamad Kayouh. —Amount. MAD 400 million (about US$41 million) is set aside for 1 to 15 November 2026. —Registration. Operators could sign up from Tuesday 10 November on the transport ministry’s online platform. —Link to fuel. The support is indexed, meaning tied, to petrol station prices shown at the start of each month. —Payment. Payout reported to start Wednesday 11 November; not yet confirmed in a ministry statement.

What Happened

The government decided to continue its exceptional direct support to road transport professionals, in a new 15-day tranche, or payment round. The Head of Government’s office said in a notice that sign-up would open on 10 November 2026 on the platform mouakaba.transport.gov.ma.

Kayouh spoke in Rabat after the weekly Government Council, the cabinet meeting. He said the support covers road transport of people and goods, for about 200,000 vehicles.

File photo. The port of Tangier on Morocco’s northern coast, undated. Photo: logopop, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

In Plain English MAD: the Moroccan dirham, the national currency. Kayouh: Abdessamad Kayouh, Morocco’s Minister of Transport and Logistics. Government Council: the weekly cabinet meeting, held in Rabat. Indexed: tied to another number, here petrol station prices.

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How the Support Works

Kayouh said the mechanism is indexed to the prices displayed at petrol stations at the start of each month. He added that the government plans to revise the amount as fuel prices move.

He said the aim is to protect citizens’ purchasing power and avoid a direct impact on consumer prices. He added that the decision followed a meeting chaired by the Head of Government on the Tuesday before.

Why It Matters

Morocco is cushioning transport operators from fuel costs so that freight charges and fares do not feed straight into shop prices. Because the amount follows petrol station prices at the start of each month, it will move with the oil market.

Morocco is a trade partner of the United States, and Tangier on its northern coast is one of its main ports. Our report on

Egypt’s petrol and diesel prices gives a regional comparison.

What to Watch

The government has been paying the support in 15-day tranches. If that pattern holds, the next tranche would cover 16 to 30 November.

The next monthly price reference date is 1 December, when petrol station prices set the amount again. Visitors to the north can read our

Tangier guide for November 2026 meanwhile.

What It Means for You

Travellers using Moroccan buses and taxis, and firms shipping goods by road, are the people the aid is meant to shield from higher fares and freight charges. Kayouh said the point is to protect citizens’ purchasing power.

Anyone planning transport costs in Morocco should expect the scheme to track fuel prices month by month. Our report on

Morocco’s city bus plan covers a separate transport programme.

What Is Not Known

The start of payments on Wednesday 11 November is reported by one Moroccan daily and is not yet confirmed in a ministry statement. Per-vehicle amounts for this tranche have not been verified by us.

It is also unclear whether the scheme continues after November. No comparison with the cost of earlier tranches has been confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Morocco paying, and to whom?

Morocco’s government is paying exceptional direct support to road passenger and goods transport professionals for 1 to 15 November 2026. Registration opened on Tuesday 10 November.

How much money is involved?

Minister Abdessamad Kayouh said MAD 400 million (about US$41 million) is set aside. He said about 200,000 vehicles are expected to benefit.

How is the amount set?

It is indexed to the prices displayed at petrol stations at the start of each month. The government plans to revise it as fuel prices move.

When do payments start?

One Moroccan daily reported that payments began on Wednesday 11 November 2026. We have not confirmed this in a ministry statement.

Sources Notice of the Head of Government’s office on the new support tranche and registration from 10 November 2026, 3 November 2026 (government portal) · Statements of Minister Abdessamad Kayouh after the Government Council, 5 November 2026 · Ministry of Transport and Logistics registration platform (mouakaba.transport.gov.ma)