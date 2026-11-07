Egypt Freezes Petrol and Diesel Prices

Egypt · Fuel

Key Facts What happened Egypt’s pricing committee left petrol and diesel prices unchanged on 15 October; they still stand on 7 November.

The prices Premium 95-octane petrol costs EGP 24 a litre (about US$0.44), and diesel EGP 20.50 (about US$0.37).

How it was decided The committee compared July-to-September oil prices and the pound’s exchange rate with the previous quarter, then changed nothing.

The catch Prices are already EGP 3 a litre higher than before 10 March, a rise of 14% to 17%.

Who it touches Butane cooking gas stays at EGP 275 (about US$5.03) for a 12.5 kilogram cylinder.

What comes next The committee fixed all three petrol grades and diesel until the end of December 2026.

Egypt’s petrol and diesel prices have not changed since 10 March, and the government’s pricing committee has now ruled out a change until the end of December. The freeze matters to travellers, importers and investors because world oil prices remain high.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

What the Ministry’s Price List Shows

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources lists 95-octane petrol at EGP 24 a litre and 92-octane at EGP 22.25. At the Central Bank of Egypt’s rate of 5 November 2026, 54.63 to 54.77 pounds to the US dollar (midpoint 54.70), those prices are about US$0.44 and US$0.41 a litre.

The ministry lists 80-octane petrol at EGP 20.75 (about US$0.38) and diesel at EGP 20.50 (about US$0.37) a litre. Octane is a measure of how well fuel resists knocking in an engine, and higher-octane petrol costs more.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Egypt Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

A 12.5 kilogram household butane cylinder, used for cooking, costs EGP 275 (about US$5.03). The 25 kilogram commercial cylinder costs EGP 550 (about US$10.05).

How the Pricing Committee Decides

The Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee is a government body that reviews fuel prices every quarter. On 15 October the ministry said the committee had compared July-to-September averages for the pound’s exchange rate and for Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, with the previous quarter.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Zuma's party disputes Durban's vote” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

It also weighed world prices for refined products, local and international developments, and the price changes made in recent months. On that basis it decided to keep prices unchanged, the ministry said.

The committee fixed diesel and all three petrol grades until the end of December 2026. The Cabinet had told the committee to resume its work before the review.

Evening traffic on the 6th of October Bridge in Cairo, Egypt, with Cairo Tower at left, 11 September 2012. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why the March Increase Still Matters

Egypt last raised fuel prices on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, by EGP 3 a litre on several products, the ministry said. The 95-octane price went from EGP 21 to EGP 24, 92-octane from EGP 19.25 to EGP 22.25, and 80-octane from EGP 17.75 to EGP 20.75.

Diesel rose from EGP 17.50 to EGP 20.50, a rise of about 17%, while the three petrol grades rose between 14% and 17%. Butane went from EGP 225 to EGP 275 for the small cylinder and from EGP 450 to EGP 550 for the large one.

In the weeks before the October review, the ministry twice denied circulating social media reports of new prices. On 24 September and again on 4 October it said no committee meeting had taken place and no decision on prices had been made.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

How Egypt Compares With US Pump Prices

At the same exchange rate, 95-octane petrol in Egypt costs about US$1.66 a US gallon and 92-octane about US$1.54. Egyptian diesel costs about US$1.42 a gallon.

The US Energy Information Administration, a federal statistics agency, put the US average for regular petrol at US$4.153 a gallon on 2 November 2026. Its average for on-highway diesel was US$6.292, more than four times the Egyptian price.

What It Means for US Readers

Travellers and expatriates in Egypt can budget for stable pump prices through the end of December. Taxi, bus and delivery fares tend to follow fuel costs, so a freeze removes one reason for a jump in transport prices.

For investors, the freeze shows Egypt choosing price stability at the pump after the March rise, while world oil prices stay high. The US Energy Information Administration’s own figures show Brent at US$107.03 a barrel on Tuesday, 3 November.

The ministry’s price list is the quickest check on whether any change has been made. The ministry has said that any pricing decision will be announced through its official channels.

What Is Not Known

The committee’s statement does not say which oil price or exchange rate would trigger a change. The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources can say when the committee will meet next.

It is also unclear what happens to prices when the freeze ends in late December. The committee’s next quarterly review, expected after the freeze, will decide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Egypt’s petrol and diesel prices now?

The ministry lists 95-octane at EGP 24 a litre, 92-octane at EGP 22.25, 80-octane at EGP 20.75 and diesel at EGP 20.50. At 54.70 pounds to the dollar, that is about US$0.44, US$0.41, US$0.38 and US$0.37.

Did Egypt raise fuel prices this week?

No, because the pricing committee decided on 15 October to keep prices unchanged. The ministry’s list on 7 November shows the same prices.

When did Egypt last raise fuel prices?

The last increase took effect on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, when several products rose by EGP 3 a litre. Petrol rose by between 14% and 17%, and diesel by about 17%.

How long will the freeze last?

The committee fixed diesel and all three petrol grades until the end of December 2026. The ministry says any later change will be announced through its official channels.

What exchange rate does this article use?

The Central Bank of Egypt’s rate of 5 November 2026 was 54.63 pounds to the dollar to buy and 54.77 to sell. This article uses the midpoint, 54.70, so EGP 100 equals about US$1.83.

Sources: Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt, price list and statements; Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee decision, announced by the Ministry of Petroleum on 15 October 2026; Ministry of Petroleum statement of 10 March 2026 on new fuel prices; Central Bank of Egypt, exchange rates for 5 November 2026; US Energy Information Administration, Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update, 3 November 2026; US Energy Information Administration, Europe Brent spot price. Conversions use the Central Bank of Egypt rate of 5 November 2026 (midpoint 54.70 pounds per US dollar).