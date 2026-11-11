Storm Charles Cancels Tarifa Ferries
TRAVEL · MOROCCO
Ferry sailings between the Spanish port of Tarifa and Tangier city were cancelled on Wednesday 11 November 2026 as Storm Charles reached the Strait of Gibraltar, the narrow sea between Spain and Morocco. The ferry company Africa Morocco Link cancelled five Tarifa to Tangier sailings between 10:00 and 20:00 local time, and Baleària, another ferry company, cancelled its afternoon and evening crossings.
Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, had warned two days earlier that Wednesday would be the worst day of the storm episode. Travellers between southern Spain and Morocco should check with their ferry company before heading to a port.
Key Facts
- Cancelled Africa Morocco Link cancelled five Tarifa to Tangier city sailings between 10:00 and 20:00 on Wednesday 11 November 2026.
- Also Baleària, another ferry company, cancelled its 17:00 and 21:00 Tarifa departures and 18:00 and 22:00 Tangier returns.
- Ceuta Baleària, a ferry company, also cancelled crossings between Algeciras, Spain, and Ceuta, a Spanish city on Morocco’s coast.
- The storm AEMET calls Wednesday 11 November the worst day of the episode; its warning runs to Thursday 12 November.
What Was Cancelled
Africa Morocco Link (AML), a ferry company, cancelled its Tarifa to Tangier city sailings at 10:00, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00 and 20:00, citing bad weather. The port authority of the Bay of Algeciras, a Spanish port body, had warned that Charles could cause cancellations on Strait crossings from midday.
Baleària, a ferry company, cancelled its 17:00 and 21:00 departures from Tarifa and its 18:00 and 22:00 returns from Tangier. It also cancelled the 20:30 crossing from Algeciras, a larger Spanish port nearby, to Ceuta, a Spanish city on Morocco’s northern coast, and the 22:15 return.
The Storm Behind the Halt
AEMET issued special warning number 38/2026 at 18:28 on Monday 9 November. It describes Charles as a second high-impact low-pressure system after Bruna, a neighbouring storm, carrying warm, very humid air and bringing heavy rain, very strong gusts and rough seas to the south and west of Spain and the Canary Islands, Spain’s Atlantic archipelago.
AEMET says Wednesday 11 November is expected to be the worst day of the episode, with Charles probably moving into the Iberian Peninsula, the landmass of Spain and Portugal, through Portugal. The warning runs until Thursday 12 November, and AEMET puts the probability of the episode at a high 70%.
What It Means for Travellers
People crossing between Spain and Morocco may have to rebook or use another route. Crossings from Algeciras to Tanger Med, a big Moroccan port outside Tangier city, were reported to be subject to the wind and sea.
Before travelling, check the ferry operator’s notices and the ports’ notices. For things to do once you arrive, see What to Do in Tangier in November 2026.
What to Watch Next
The first checkpoint is Thursday 12 November, the last day of AEMET’s warning. The second is the next notice from the ports and the operators, which would show whether more Algeciras crossings are cancelled.
More on the country is in our Morocco coverage. The Morocco explainer sets out its place in Africa.
What Is Not Known
It is not known when the Tarifa sailings will resume. It is also not known how many crossings across the Strait will be cancelled in total.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are ferries running between Tarifa and Tangier?
Not all of them. Africa Morocco Link cancelled five Tarifa to Tangier city sailings on 11 November and Baleària cancelled four crossings, and it is not known when normal service will resume.
What is Storm Charles?
Charles is a high-impact low-pressure system tracked by AEMET, Spain’s weather agency. It brings heavy rain, very strong gusts and rough seas, and 11 November is expected to be the worst day of the episode.
Is the Algeciras to Tanger Med route affected?
The Algeciras to Tanger Med crossings were reported to be subject to wind and sea on 11 November. Passengers should confirm their crossing with the operator.
Sources: AEMET, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, special warning 38/2026, 9 November 2026; Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras, warning of 11 November 2026; passenger notices of Africa Morocco Link and Baleària.
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