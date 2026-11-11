Moroccan Builder Addoha Wins Saudi Approval

Casablanca, Addoha’s home city and stock exchange base. (File photo) photo / Photo: HombreDHojalata, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Real Estate: Morocco

Addoha, a Moroccan home builder listed in Casablanca, has won a licence to compete for housing work in Saudi Arabia. The approval opens a door in Riyadh, but no contract or investment sum has been announced.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Approval. Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company (NHC), a public housing body, accredited Addoha as a partner developer. —First. Addoha says it is the first Moroccan and West African developer to hold this NHC qualification. —Scope. The approval lets Addoha pursue residential projects in NHC urban districts in Riyadh. —Not yet. No contracted project or financial commitment in Saudi Arabia has been disclosed. —Scale. Addoha says 23,000 more homes are in production, worth about US$2.0 billion.

What Addoha Announced

Addoha published a press release on Sunday 8 November 2026 saying it had obtained the NHC’s approval. The NHC is Saudi Arabia’s public housing developer, and the approval lets Addoha join its residential projects as a partner.

An Addoha delegation met the NHC’s senior executives and toured two Riyadh districts. Khuzam, in the north, is planned for more than 52,000 homes and about 280,000 residents on over 4,500 hectares.

Al Fursan, in the north-east, covers about 3,500 hectares and is planned for more than 69,000 homes. It is designed for more than 250,000 residents.

Anas Sefrioui, Addoha’s chairman and chief executive, calls the accreditation “an important milestone” in the release (translated from French). Le360, a Moroccan business news site, reported on 11 November that the group plans deeper talks with the NHC.

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Why It Matters

Moroccan builders have grown mainly at home and in West and Central Africa, where Addoha builds in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Guinea and Gabon. A Gulf approval tests whether that model can win work in a very different market.

Addoha says more than 23,000 homes are in production across Morocco and West Africa, with a sales value close to 20 billion dirhams (about US$2.0 billion at 9.82 dirhams per dollar, the 11 November spot rate of the market-data provider RT). The Saudi programmes it visited are several times larger than that pipeline by home count.

The Counter-View

An accreditation is a qualification, not a contract. The release names no awarded project, no budget and no timetable, so the effect on Addoha’s earnings is unknown.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which projects Addoha will bid for, how much capital it would commit, or whether it will work alone or with Saudi partners. The release gives no dates for any Saudi project.

What to Watch Next

The first sign will be a named NHC project or partnership, which neither side has dated. Investors can follow Addoha’s next results and exchange filings in Casablanca for any Saudi commitment.

For readers in the United States, this is a Moroccan listed developer seeking work in the Gulf’s largest housing programme.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Addoha receive in Saudi Arabia?

Addoha received approval from Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company to take part as a partner developer in residential projects in the kingdom. It says it is the first Moroccan and West African developer with this qualification.

Has Addoha won a Saudi contract?

No. Its press release of 8 November mentions no contracted project and no financial commitment in Saudi Arabia. The approval lets it assess future opportunities, including in Riyadh.

Where is Addoha listed?

Addoha is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange. It was founded in 1988 and has delivered nearly 300,000 homes in Morocco.

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