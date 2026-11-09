Falling Oil Could Lift Brazil’s Real 2.7%

BRAZIL MARKETS · CURRENCY

Published Monday, 9 November 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET · Source: Morgan Stanley research, RT market data, Kalshi

Key Facts The scenario Brent oil at US$60 would take the dollar from R$5.46 to R$5.31 by year-end.

Not the base case Morgan Stanley calls it an alternative path, not its main forecast.

Why it matters A weaker dollar and cheaper oil would ease pressure on Brazilian stocks, bonds and US-listed Brazilian shares.

What to watch US inflation data on Tuesday 10 November; Brazil’s inflation on Thursday 12 November.

Prediction markets Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange, gives 93% odds that Brent ends November above US$78 (9 November, 11:45 a.m. ET).

Morgan Stanley says Brazil’s real could climb to R$5.31 per US dollar by year-end. That happens only if oil falls to US$60 a barrel and the dollar weakens worldwide.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Cheaper oil usually hurts an oil exporter, yet Morgan Stanley argues it could help Brazil’s economy and its currency. The US bank puts the real‘s possible gain against the dollar at about 2.7% by the end of 2026 if the price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, falls to US$60.

That would pull the dollar from R$5.46 to R$5.31, in the view of the bank’s global strategists. They treat it as a scenario, not as their main forecast.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Does Morgan Stanley Expect?

In a global research note, the bank’s strategists say the US midterm elections raised the odds of a negotiated deal between the United States and Iran. That is the trigger for their alternative path, with Brent at US$60.

In that world the DXY, an index that tracks the dollar against major currencies, would slide from about 102.3 to 98.7. Long-term US interest rates would fall to about 4.5%.

The real would then be among the emerging-market currencies with room to gain, though not among the biggest winners.

In Plain English Brent is the oil price most of the world uses as its yardstick. The real is Brazil’s currency, quoted here in reais per US dollar.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Would Cheaper Oil Not Hurt the Real?

Brazil sells more oil than it buys, so lower prices should cut its export income. The strategists say the real now reacts less to oil than in earlier cycles.

Worries about the government’s budget move the currency more today. A calmer world, with lower oil and inflation, could offset part of that fiscal risk.

Brazil’s high interest rates also support the real. The policy rate, the Selic, stands at 13.75%, far above US rates, and that gap can make up for lost oil revenue.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 170,976.99

+1.47% L 168,498 day range H 171,348 +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.13% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.82% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 93.65 -4.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.12% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Disc. +2.85% AZZA3 Mining +2.83% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +1.79% ENEV3 Financials +1.51% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples +0.52% ABEV3 Materials +0.11% SUZB3 Energy -0.91% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

170,976.99

+1.47%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,600.14

+0.60%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,489.73

+0.18%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 170,976.99 +1.47% +10.36% 168,498.45 171,348 168,498 — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.13% +3.44% 5.51 5.53 5.49 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.21 -0.20% +39.71% 45.30 45.39 44.29 20,165,400 VALE3 65.82 +2.78% +0.95% 64.04 65.87 64.74 10,149,400 ITUB4 41.29 +1.88% +5.22% 40.53 41.37 40.89 6,861,900 BBDC4 14.53 +2.32% -23.79% 14.20 14.58 14.34 21,439,400 BBAS3 16.97 -0.93% -25.50% 17.13 17.39 16.91 19,586,300 B3SA3 14.79 +2.78% +12.80% 14.39 14.83 14.32 10,551,900 ABEV3 15.56 +0.52% +18.06% 15.48 15.68 15.38 8,452,000 WEGE3 50.46 +4.71% +11.26% 48.19 50.46 48.26 9,764,600 PRIO3 59.50 -1.62% +51.70% 60.48 59.57 56.90 5,097,600 SUZB3 53.46 +0.11% +14.58% 53.40 53.69 52.30 5,605,100 RENT3 30.75 +1.52% -26.88% 30.29 30.96 30.00 6,107,300 AZZA3 15.18 +2.85% -46.09% 14.76 15.32 14.84 1,538,900 CSNA3 4.52 +2.49% -45.48% 4.41 4.79 4.46 20,737,600 GGBR4 24.93 +3.23% +30.52% 24.15 25.11 24.17 17,494,100 ENEV3 27.32 +1.79% +41.19% 26.84 27.33 26.90 4,418,800 Largest moves today WEGE3

50.46

+4.71% GGBR4

24.93

+3.23% AZZA3

15.18

+2.85% VALE3

65.82

+2.78% B3SA3

14.79

+2.78% CSNA3

4.52

+2.49% BBDC4

14.53

+2.32% ITUB4

41.29

+1.88% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.47%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 US-Iran Meeting Odds Jump to 54% by Year-End Read →

Where Does the Real Stand Now?

RT, a market data provider, shows the dollar at R$5.51 on Monday 9 November. It closed at R$4.98 on Friday 23 October and jumped to R$5.42 on Monday 26 October, the first trading day after the 25 October presidential runoff.

The bank’s R$5.46 sits a few cents below Monday’s rate. From R$5.51, R$5.31 needs a fall of about 3.6% in the dollar, a little below its R$5.35 close on 27 and 28 October.

The dollar traded near R$5.0 in early October, jumped after the runoff and has crept up since. Chart: Rio Times, RT data.

What It Means for US Readers

US investors who hold Brazilian stocks or bonds earn in reais, so a stronger real lifts their dollar returns. Oil producers such as Petrobras, the state-controlled company listed in New York as PBR, would face lower revenue at US$60 Brent.

Travellers and expats also feel it. At R$5.31 a US$100 note buys R$531, instead of R$551 at Monday’s rate.

What Prediction Markets Say

Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the federal commodities regulator), shows 93% odds that Brent settles above US$78 on 30 November and about 60% above US$88. About 103,500 contracts have traded on that market, as of Monday 9 November, 11:45 a.m. ET.

US$60 looks distant for November. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We could not read the full Morgan Stanley note, so the figures come from published summaries that agree with each other. Nobody knows whether talks between the United States and Iran will produce a deal.

What to Watch Next

Tuesday 10 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US consumer prices for October. A hotter reading would lift the dollar and work against the bank’s scenario.

Thursday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Brazil’s IPCA inflation index, from the statistics agency IBGE.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Brazil’s real rise to R$5.31 per dollar?

Only in Morgan Stanley’s alternative scenario, where Brent oil falls to US$60 and the dollar weakens worldwide. The bank does not treat it as its main forecast.

How does the oil price affect the real?

Less than in past cycles, the bank says. Brazil exports oil, but the real now follows worries about the government budget more closely.

Sources: Morgan Stanley global research note on oil, the dollar and emerging-market currencies (as summarised on 9 November 2026); RT, USD/BRL daily data to 9 November 2026; Kalshi, Brent crude markets (accessed 9 November 2026, 11:45 a.m. ET); Banco Central do Brasil, Selic policy rate.