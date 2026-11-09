Falling Oil Could Lift Brazil’s Real 2.7%

IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.10% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.20% USD/CLP970.64▼ 0.61% USD/COP3,283▲ 1.33% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.56▼ 0.05% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49% IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.13% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.20% USD/CLP 970.64 ▼ 0.61% USD/COP 3,284 ▲ 1.34% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.06% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.56 ▼ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.82% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Markets Brazil

Falling Oil Could Lift Brazil’s Real 2.7%

By · · 4 min read
A worn 20-real Brazilian banknote issued by the Banco Central do Brasil, showing a golden lion tamarin
A 20-real banknote (about US$3.65 at the central bank's 4 November rate), issued by the Banco Central do Brasil. The photo is a file image and does not show any event in this story. Photo: Oleg Yunakov / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

BRAZIL MARKETS · CURRENCY

Published Monday, 9 November 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET · Source: Morgan Stanley research, RT market data, Kalshi

Key Facts

  • The scenario Brent oil at US$60 would take the dollar from R$5.46 to R$5.31 by year-end.
  • Not the base case Morgan Stanley calls it an alternative path, not its main forecast.
  • Why it matters A weaker dollar and cheaper oil would ease pressure on Brazilian stocks, bonds and US-listed Brazilian shares.
  • What to watch US inflation data on Tuesday 10 November; Brazil’s inflation on Thursday 12 November.
  • Prediction markets Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange, gives 93% odds that Brent ends November above US$78 (9 November, 11:45 a.m. ET).

Morgan Stanley says Brazil’s real could climb to R$5.31 per US dollar by year-end. That happens only if oil falls to US$60 a barrel and the dollar weakens worldwide.

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Cheaper oil usually hurts an oil exporter, yet Morgan Stanley argues it could help Brazil’s economy and its currency. The US bank puts the real‘s possible gain against the dollar at about 2.7% by the end of 2026 if the price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, falls to US$60.

That would pull the dollar from R$5.46 to R$5.31, in the view of the bank’s global strategists. They treat it as a scenario, not as their main forecast.

What Does Morgan Stanley Expect?

In a global research note, the bank’s strategists say the US midterm elections raised the odds of a negotiated deal between the United States and Iran. That is the trigger for their alternative path, with Brent at US$60.

In that world the DXY, an index that tracks the dollar against major currencies, would slide from about 102.3 to 98.7. Long-term US interest rates would fall to about 4.5%.

The real would then be among the emerging-market currencies with room to gain, though not among the biggest winners.

In Plain English

Brent is the oil price most of the world uses as its yardstick. The real is Brazil’s currency, quoted here in reais per US dollar.

Why Would Cheaper Oil Not Hurt the Real?

Brazil sells more oil than it buys, so lower prices should cut its export income. The strategists say the real now reacts less to oil than in earlier cycles.

Worries about the government’s budget move the currency more today. A calmer world, with lower oil and inflation, could offset part of that fiscal risk.

Brazil’s high interest rates also support the real. The policy rate, the Selic, stands at 13.75%, far above US rates, and that gap can make up for lost oil revenue.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 9, 2026 · 14:38

Ibovespa · benchmark
170,976.99
+1.47%
L 168,498day rangeH 171,348

+10.36% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.13%

EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.82%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
93.65
-4.75%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.12%
WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Disc.
+2.85%
AZZA3

Mining
+2.83%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Utilities
+1.79%
ENEV3

Financials
+1.51%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Staples
+0.52%
ABEV3

Materials
+0.11%
SUZB3

Energy
-0.91%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
170,976.99
+1.47%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,600.14
+0.60%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,489.73
+0.18%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 170,976.99 +1.47% +10.36% 168,498.45 171,348 168,498
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.13% +3.44% 5.51 5.53 5.49
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.21 -0.20% +39.71% 45.30 45.39 44.29 20,165,400
VALE3 65.82 +2.78% +0.95% 64.04 65.87 64.74 10,149,400
ITUB4 41.29 +1.88% +5.22% 40.53 41.37 40.89 6,861,900
BBDC4 14.53 +2.32% -23.79% 14.20 14.58 14.34 21,439,400
BBAS3 16.97 -0.93% -25.50% 17.13 17.39 16.91 19,586,300
B3SA3 14.79 +2.78% +12.80% 14.39 14.83 14.32 10,551,900
ABEV3 15.56 +0.52% +18.06% 15.48 15.68 15.38 8,452,000
WEGE3 50.46 +4.71% +11.26% 48.19 50.46 48.26 9,764,600
PRIO3 59.50 -1.62% +51.70% 60.48 59.57 56.90 5,097,600
SUZB3 53.46 +0.11% +14.58% 53.40 53.69 52.30 5,605,100
RENT3 30.75 +1.52% -26.88% 30.29 30.96 30.00 6,107,300
AZZA3 15.18 +2.85% -46.09% 14.76 15.32 14.84 1,538,900
CSNA3 4.52 +2.49% -45.48% 4.41 4.79 4.46 20,737,600
GGBR4 24.93 +3.23% +30.52% 24.15 25.11 24.17 17,494,100
ENEV3 27.32 +1.79% +41.19% 26.84 27.33 26.90 4,418,800

Largest moves today
WEGE3
50.46
+4.71%
GGBR4
24.93
+3.23%
AZZA3
15.18
+2.85%
VALE3
65.82
+2.78%
B3SA3
14.79
+2.78%
CSNA3
4.52
+2.49%
BBDC4
14.53
+2.32%
ITUB4
41.29
+1.88%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.47%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
US-Iran Meeting Odds Jump to 54% by Year-End

Read →

Where Does the Real Stand Now?

RT, a market data provider, shows the dollar at R$5.51 on Monday 9 November. It closed at R$4.98 on Friday 23 October and jumped to R$5.42 on Monday 26 October, the first trading day after the 25 October presidential runoff.

The bank’s R$5.46 sits a few cents below Monday’s rate. From R$5.51, R$5.31 needs a fall of about 3.6% in the dollar, a little below its R$5.35 close on 27 and 28 October.

US dollar vs Brazilian real daily chart to 9 November 2026
The dollar traded near R$5.0 in early October, jumped after the runoff and has crept up since. Chart: Rio Times, RT data.

What It Means for US Readers

US investors who hold Brazilian stocks or bonds earn in reais, so a stronger real lifts their dollar returns. Oil producers such as Petrobras, the state-controlled company listed in New York as PBR, would face lower revenue at US$60 Brent.

Travellers and expats also feel it. At R$5.31 a US$100 note buys R$531, instead of R$551 at Monday’s rate.

What Prediction Markets Say

Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the federal commodities regulator), shows 93% odds that Brent settles above US$78 on 30 November and about 60% above US$88. About 103,500 contracts have traded on that market, as of Monday 9 November, 11:45 a.m. ET.

US$60 looks distant for November. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We could not read the full Morgan Stanley note, so the figures come from published summaries that agree with each other. Nobody knows whether talks between the United States and Iran will produce a deal.

What to Watch Next

Tuesday 10 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US consumer prices for October. A hotter reading would lift the dollar and work against the bank’s scenario.

Thursday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Brazil’s IPCA inflation index, from the statistics agency IBGE.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Brazil’s real rise to R$5.31 per dollar?

Only in Morgan Stanley’s alternative scenario, where Brent oil falls to US$60 and the dollar weakens worldwide. The bank does not treat it as its main forecast.

How does the oil price affect the real?

Less than in past cycles, the bank says. Brazil exports oil, but the real now follows worries about the government budget more closely.

Sources: Morgan Stanley global research note on oil, the dollar and emerging-market currencies (as summarised on 9 November 2026); RT, USD/BRL daily data to 9 November 2026; Kalshi, Brent crude markets (accessed 9 November 2026, 11:45 a.m. ET); Banco Central do Brasil, Selic policy rate.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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