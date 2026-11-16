File photo. Claudia Sheinbaum speaking at a podium as Mexico's president-elect, Mexico, 2024. Photo: EneasMx, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · POLITICS

Mexican press reports say President Claudia Sheinbaum landed in Shenzhen on Monday 16 November 2026 (local time), China, for the leaders’ meeting of APEC, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum of 21 Pacific Rim economies. Her office says she will pitch Plan México, her economic development model, to more than 1,000 business leaders and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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For US readers, the trip puts Mexico, a neighbour and major US trading partner, into direct talks with China, Canada, Australia and Vietnam. The list of bilateral meetings published by the Presidency, the Mexican president’s office, does not include the United States.

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Key Facts The visit The Presidency lists Sheinbaum’s schedule in Shenzhen, China, as 17 to 19 November.

The pitch She will present Plan México to the APEC Business Advisory Council, a panel of over 1,000 entrepreneurs.

The meetings She plans bilateral talks with Xi Jinping and the leaders of Canada, Australia and Vietnam.

The summit The APEC leaders’ meeting runs on 18 and 19 November 2026 in Shenzhen, China.

The host Mexico was chosen unanimously to chair APEC in 2028 and host its leaders’ summit.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

In plain terms, Mexico’s president is in China to sell her country to investors. She also plans her own talks with the host, Xi Jinping.

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What Sheinbaum Plans in Shenzhen

At her morning press conference on Thursday 12 November, Sheinbaum said she would explain Plan México and “how they can take part with investments in our country”, according to the Presidency’s statement. The plan is the government’s economic development model, and the trip is a sales pitch for it.

She will be the main speaker before the APEC Business Advisory Council, which the Presidency says includes more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, and will join the leaders’ plenary session. The Presidency says she will be the only head of state, besides Xi, to address that plenary.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Shenzhen’s Civic Centre and Futian business district, seen from Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen, China, 27 December 2025. Photo: Pathfinbird, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What She Wants From Xi

The Presidency says Mexico wants to discuss three topics with China: smart hospitals, the environment and recycling, and science and technology, including renewable energy. The environment and science secretaries are travelling with her for those talks.

Xi chairs the leaders’ meeting and will hold bilateral meetings on its sidelines, China’s Foreign Ministry announced on 13 November. We found no published date or time for the Sheinbaum–Xi meeting.

Why It Matters

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico was chosen unanimously to chair APEC in 2028 and host the leaders’ summit, so this year’s trip also builds toward that role. Carlos Kuriyama, director of APEC’s Policy Support Unit, said the region’s economy is projected to grow 3.4% in 2026, the APEC Secretariat reported ahead of leaders’ week.

Our earlier reports followed Sheinbaum’s wish to meet Donald Trump in China and Shenzhen’s preparations. Her published bilateral list names China, Canada, Australia and Vietnam, and does not list the United States.

What to Watch Next

The APEC CEO Summit, the business conference alongside the leaders’ meeting, runs on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 November, with Xi opening it, and the leaders’ meeting follows on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November, China’s Foreign Ministry says. Any Sheinbaum–Xi meeting would fall inside that window, but its date is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

US companies that supply Mexican factories, or compete with Chinese imports there, should watch for investment or trade announcements from the Shenzhen meetings. None has been announced, and travellers to Mexico face no change from this news.

What Is Not Known

The date and time of the Sheinbaum–Xi meeting, and any agreements it may produce, have not been published. The arrival on 16 November comes from Mexican press reports, not from the Presidency, which has not published an arrival notice we could find.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is APEC?

APEC is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which brings together 21 member economies, including Mexico, China, the United States and Canada, to discuss trade and investment. China hosts the 2026 meeting in Shenzhen.

When is the APEC leaders’ meeting?

It runs on 18 and 19 November 2026 in Shenzhen, China, with Xi Jinping as chair, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. The business CEO Summit runs on 17 and 18 November.

Who will Sheinbaum meet in Shenzhen?

The Presidency lists bilateral meetings with the leaders of China, Canada, Australia and Vietnam, plus her speech to business leaders. It does not list a meeting with the United States.

More: Mexico news, our guide to the Shenzhen leaders’ meeting and The Rio Times Latin America Power Map.

Sources: Presidency of Mexico, statement on APEC trip, 12 November 2026; China’s Foreign Ministry, announcement of 13 November 2026; APEC Secretariat, news release ahead of leaders’ week.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error