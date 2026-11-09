3 Reported Killed at Mogadishu Protest

Shops and apartment towers on a Mogadishu street at dusk, June 2026. Photo: Isma4l (Wikimedia Commons user), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.

SOMALIA · SECURITY

Key Facts What happened Security forces reportedly fired on a protest against home demolitions in Mogadishu on Sunday 8 November 2026.

The toll Opposition leader Hassan Ali Khaire says at least three civilians were killed; officials have not confirmed it.

Where Warlaaliska, a neighbourhood in Dayniile, a district of northern Mogadishu, where residents say they face forced evictions.

Response No government or police statement on the shooting was available when this was written.

Why it matters Somalia works with the US against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked group; its president and opposition dispute who governs.

Somali security forces reportedly opened fire on residents protesting house demolitions in Mogadishu on Sunday 8 November 2026, and Hassan Ali Khaire, a former prime minister and opposition leader, said three civilians were killed. Officials had not confirmed the toll when this was written, so the figure remains a report, not a confirmed count.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The shooting happened in Warlaaliska, a neighbourhood of Dayniile, a district of northern Mogadishu, where people gathered to protest forced evictions and the destruction of their homes. It came three days after Somalia’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, ruled that the president’s term had expired.

What We Know

Khaire said on social media that initial reports confirmed at least three deaths and several serious injuries. He blamed the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and told the security forces to stop the violence and protect citizens.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Local reports published on Sunday describe the same events: residents protesting evictions and security forces firing on them. None of them names the unit that fired or gives ages for the dead, and no identity has been confirmed.

The police, the Benadir regional administration, which governs Mogadishu, and the federal government had not commented publicly when this was written. We will report what officials say.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mogadishu Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why Evictions Spark Anger in Mogadishu

Opposition leaders have accused the government of illegal evictions and land grabbing across the capital. In May 2026, opposition figures and witnesses said security forces killed one person at a protest in the same Dayniile district, held in support of evicted residents.

File photo, 2024: an African Union police officer on duty on a street in Mogadishu. Photo: African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Political Backdrop

On Thursday 5 November 2026 the Supreme Court ruled that the president’s term ended on 15 May 2026 and ordered elections within 90 days. The presidency says amendments passed in March gave it one more year, so the two sides disagree on who may govern.

Opposition parties and several regional leaders boycotted that March vote and call the changes unconstitutional. Our reports on the dismissal of the chief justice and on the opposition’s warning of a clash in Mogadishu show how the dispute escalated.

What It Means for US Readers

Washington backs Somali forces against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group, with training, advice and air strikes. Clashes between security forces and residents in the capital can divert attention from that fight.

The US State Department rates Somalia Level 4, Do Not Travel, the highest of its four levels, and nothing in this report changes that. Anyone with family or business in Mogadishu should check current advice, and our guide to who wants what in Somalia explains the wider contest.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many people died, because the toll of three comes from an opposition leader and local reports, not from police, hospitals or the government, and one local report put it at two. The identity of the dead, the unit that fired and whether the protest turned violent first are also unconfirmed.

No official has said whether the government will open an inquiry or pause the demolitions. Reports differ on how many homes were demolished, and no figure is confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Mogadishu on 8 November 2026?

Security forces reportedly fired on residents of Warlaaliska, in Dayniile district, who were protesting home demolitions. Opposition leader Hassan Ali Khaire said three civilians were killed, but officials have not confirmed it.

Why were people protesting?

Residents protested forced evictions and the demolition of homes in their neighbourhood. Opposition leaders have accused the government of illegal evictions and land grabbing in the capital.

Is it safe to travel to Mogadishu?

The US State Department rates Somalia Level 4, Do Not Travel, the highest of its four levels. That advice stands whatever the outcome of this incident.

Sources: Hassan Ali Khaire, public statement on social media, 8 November 2026; Supreme Court of Somalia, ruling of 5 November 2026; US Department of State, Somalia Travel Advisory.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →