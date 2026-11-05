Somalia’s President Fires Top Judge

File photo: the chamber of the House of the People, the lower house of Somalia's parliament, in Mogadishu, in an undated government photo. The photo does not show the Beijing talks. Photo: Government of Somalia / Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

SOMALIA · POLITICS

Key Facts The country Somalia, a Horn of Africa state where US-backed forces fight the al-Shabaab militant group.

What happened President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud fired the Supreme Court chief justice on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The new judge Ibrahim Idle Suleiman, a former legal adviser to the president, held the post until 2018.

The backdrop The court is weighing a challenge to the government’s constitutional changes.

Somalia’s president removed the country’s top judge on Wednesday 4 November 2026, as the Supreme Court weighed opposition claims that the government changed the constitution unlawfully. The presidency said the move answered complaints from judges and lawyers, while critics call it an attempt to control the court.

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For US readers, the fight matters because Somalia is a partner of Washington against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group. A government in a bitter dispute with its opposition over election rules has less room to focus on the battlefield.

What Happened

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud dismissed Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed and reappointed Ibrahim Idle Suleiman, according to a statement from the presidency. The statement said judges, court staff and members of the legal profession had raised concerns and that the president wanted a fair and trustworthy justice system.

The statement did not name any allegation against Baashe or say whether a disciplinary process took place. It also did not link the dismissal to any court ruling, though it said the president had directed wider reforms of judicial institutions.

Suleiman is no stranger to the job, because Hassan Sheikh first named him chief justice in 2016. President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo removed him on 27 May 2018 and appointed Baashe, and Suleiman later advised Hassan Sheikh as a legal adviser after the president returned to office in 2022.

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The Case Behind the Dismissal

On Sunday 11 October 2026 Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, a former president and opposition figure, asked the Supreme Court to invalidate amendments to Somalia’s provisional constitution. The court received the case the next day, and his petition also targets the 2027 election framework built on those changes.

He argues the amendments were adopted without the required legal steps. The court has ordered the government to submit its defence.

Why Critics See a Pattern

Weeks earlier, under Baashe, the Supreme Court cancelled the results of the 30 July 2026 parliamentary and local council elections in Galmudug, a federal state in central Somalia. It ordered a new vote, the electoral commission held it on 30 September, and the court later certified the new results.

That ruling showed a court willing to overrule political actors on election rules. Opposition figures and commentators now say the same court was about to examine the central government’s own election plan, though the presidency has made no such link.

The leadership change also comes as outside help shrinks, because the United Nations political mission in Somalia closed on 31 October 2026. Our explainer on the end of the UN mission shows what that leaves behind.

What It Means for You

If you follow Somalia as a policy or security story, the key question is whether the 2027 election rules will be accepted by the opposition and the regional states. A disputed vote would strain the fight against al-Shabaab, which the US supports with training, advice and air strikes.

Travellers should note that political tension in Mogadishu can bring road closures and heightened security. The US State Department already rates Somalia Level 4, Do Not Travel, and nothing in this story changes that.

Investors and aid groups should watch whether a new chief justice clears the constitutional petition quickly or lets it stall. Either outcome tells them how far Somalia’s courts can act independently of the president.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the dismissal was prompted by the constitutional petition, as critics claim, or by the complaints the presidency cites. No evidence has been published for either claim.

It is also unclear when the court will rule, whether Suleiman will hear the case himself and how the opposition will respond. The presidency has not said what the broader judicial reforms will contain or how long they will take.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also who wants what in Somalia.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Somalia’s President Fire the Chief Justice?

The presidency cited complaints from judges, court staff and lawyers about the justice system. It named no specific allegation, and critics link the move to a pending constitutional case.

Who Is the New Chief Justice of Somalia?

Ibrahim Idle Suleiman, a lawyer who served as chief justice from 2016 until 2018. He later worked as a legal adviser to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

What Case Is Pending at the Supreme Court?

Former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed asked the court on 11 October 2026 to void amendments to the provisional constitution. His petition also targets the 2027 election framework.

Does This Affect US Interests in Somalia?

Washington works with Somali forces against al-Shabaab, and a dispute over who runs elections can distract those forces.

Sources: Office of the President of Somalia, statement on the Supreme Court leadership, 4 November 2026; Supreme Court of Somalia, case file and Galmudug election ruling, 2026; Federal Government of Somalia, Provisional Constitution and amendments, 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief