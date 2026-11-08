Argentina Arrests Suspect Over Pope Threat

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.19% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG6,358▲ 6.40% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.77% USD/DOP60.59▲ 4.05% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.17% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.13▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 6.40% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.77% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 4.05% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.17% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Argentina Latin America

Argentina Arrests Suspect Over Pope Threat

By · · 3 min read
Twin-spired basilica of Our Lady of Luján in Buenos Aires province, Argentina
File photo. The Basilica of Our Lady of Luján, a Catholic shrine in Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 2012. Photo: Fernando Bonsembiante, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Argentina’s intelligence agency, the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), announced on Saturday, 7 November 2026, that it had arrested one person for making death threats against Pope Leo XIV, a day before his visit began. The pope, the first US-born pontiff, is due in the country from 8 to 11 November.

The arrest matters to US readers because Pope Leo was born in Chicago. Our earlier report described the security operation planned for the trip.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Argentina story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • Arrest. SIDE announced one arrest on Saturday, 7 November 2026, for death threats against the pope.
  • Speed. The arrest came less than 24 hours after officials learned of the threat.
  • Court. A federal court in Campana, Buenos Aires province, ordered it; Judge Adrián González Charvay handles the case.
  • Visit. Pope Leo XIV is due in Argentina from 8 to 11 November 2026.
  • Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Officials say the suspect was detained within 24 hours of the information reaching them, but they have not said who the person is.

What Argentina Announced

SIDE, the State Intelligence Secretariat, said its operations unit produced the information and passed it to the counter-terrorism investigation unit of the Argentine Federal Police, the national police force. The arrest was ordered by the federal court in Campana, a city in Buenos Aires province.

The agency said the arrest was made within 24 hours of receiving the information. It credited coordination between intelligence services, federal forces and the courts.

In its statement, SIDE said the person had made death threats against the pope in the context of his visit to the country. The statement does not name the person, describe the threat, or say where the arrest took place.

The Pope Arrives From Uruguay

Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, is on a South American tour that began in Uruguay, and his Argentine programme runs from 8 to 11 November 2026. SIDE said it is working with federal forces so that the visit goes ahead normally and safely.

Our report on the pope’s landing in Uruguay covers the first stop of the tour. Our country page follows Argentine politics and policy.

What It Means for You

Visitors in Argentina from 8 to 11 November should expect crowds and tight security around papal events, and US citizens can check the US State Department’s travel advisory before they go. The agency did not announce any change to the programme.

A single arrest does not show how serious the threat was. The agency has not said whether it received other threats.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not say whether the person has been charged, or what the person is accused of saying or writing. SIDE has not released the suspect’s identity.

It is also unclear whether the threat was tied to any group. The statement gives no further details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested for threatening Pope Leo XIV?

Argentina’s intelligence agency has not named the person. It said only that one person was arrested for making death threats against the pope.

When is Pope Leo XIV in Argentina?

His visit to Argentina runs from 8 to 11 November 2026. He arrives from Uruguay.

Is the pope’s visit still going ahead?

The agency said it is coordinating with federal forces so that the visit takes place normally and safely. It did not announce any change to the programme.

Sources

State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), official statement of 7 November 2026. Read on 8 November 2026.

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Argentina Argentine Federal Police Buenos Aires Campana Papal visit Pope Leo threat Pope Leo XIV SIDE

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.