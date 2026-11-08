Argentina Arrests Suspect Over Pope Threat

File photo. The Basilica of Our Lady of Luján, a Catholic shrine in Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 2012. Photo: Fernando Bonsembiante, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Argentina’s intelligence agency, the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), announced on Saturday, 7 November 2026, that it had arrested one person for making death threats against Pope Leo XIV, a day before his visit began. The pope, the first US-born pontiff, is due in the country from 8 to 11 November.

The arrest matters to US readers because Pope Leo was born in Chicago. Our earlier report described the security operation planned for the trip.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Arrest. SIDE announced one arrest on Saturday, 7 November 2026, for death threats against the pope.

Speed. The arrest came less than 24 hours after officials learned of the threat.

Court. A federal court in Campana, Buenos Aires province, ordered it; Judge Adrián González Charvay handles the case.

Visit. Pope Leo XIV is due in Argentina from 8 to 11 November 2026.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Officials say the suspect was detained within 24 hours of the information reaching them, but they have not said who the person is.

What Argentina Announced

SIDE, the State Intelligence Secretariat, said its operations unit produced the information and passed it to the counter-terrorism investigation unit of the Argentine Federal Police, the national police force. The arrest was ordered by the federal court in Campana, a city in Buenos Aires province.

The agency said the arrest was made within 24 hours of receiving the information. It credited coordination between intelligence services, federal forces and the courts.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In its statement, SIDE said the person had made death threats against the pope in the context of his visit to the country. The statement does not name the person, describe the threat, or say where the arrest took place.

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The Pope Arrives From Uruguay

Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, is on a South American tour that began in Uruguay, and his Argentine programme runs from 8 to 11 November 2026. SIDE said it is working with federal forces so that the visit goes ahead normally and safely.

Our report on the pope’s landing in Uruguay covers the first stop of the tour. Our country page follows Argentine politics and policy.

What It Means for You

Visitors in Argentina from 8 to 11 November should expect crowds and tight security around papal events, and US citizens can check the US State Department’s travel advisory before they go. The agency did not announce any change to the programme.

A single arrest does not show how serious the threat was. The agency has not said whether it received other threats.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not say whether the person has been charged, or what the person is accused of saying or writing. SIDE has not released the suspect’s identity.

It is also unclear whether the threat was tied to any group. The statement gives no further details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested for threatening Pope Leo XIV?

Argentina’s intelligence agency has not named the person. It said only that one person was arrested for making death threats against the pope.

When is Pope Leo XIV in Argentina?

His visit to Argentina runs from 8 to 11 November 2026. He arrives from Uruguay.

Is the pope’s visit still going ahead?

The agency said it is coordinating with federal forces so that the visit takes place normally and safely. It did not announce any change to the programme.

Sources State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), official statement of 7 November 2026. Read on 8 November 2026.