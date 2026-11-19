A cell tied to the Mayos faction of the Sinaloa cartel stands accused of a string of killings, including a fitness influencer shot in Culiacán while exercising. Federal forces made the arrests, and all six remain suspects.

Photo: FAL56 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Security: Mexico

Mexican federal forces arrested six suspected members of a gunmen’s cell tied to Los Mayos, a Sinaloa cartel faction, on Thursday 19 November 2026 in Mocorito, a municipality in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, who runs Mexico’s federal security ministry, said the group is linked to the January 2025 killing of fitness influencer Adal Peña, known as “El Tata”.

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Two of the detainees had been arrested before, in August 2025, and were freed by a court. All six are suspects, and no court has convicted anyone in this case.

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Key Facts Who. Six suspects, including “El Pagador” (Irvin Eduardo “N”) and “El Chendo” (Jesús Miguel “N”).

What. Arrested Thursday 19 November 2026; officials link the cell to the killing of influencer Adal Peña.

Where. Mazate de los López, Mocorito municipality, Sinaloa state, Mexico.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

A cell tied to the Mayos faction of the Sinaloa cartel stands accused of a string of killings, including a fitness influencer shot in Culiacán while exercising. Federal forces made the arrests, and all six remain suspects.

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Los Mayos, also known as La Mayiza, is the faction of the Sinaloa cartel loyal to Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, one of the cartel’s founders. It has fought the Chapitos, the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, since the cartel split into open war in September 2024.

Adal Peña, a fitness influencer with about 170,000 followers on TikTok, was shot dead on Thursday 23 January 2025 in a car park in Culiacán, the Sinaloa state capital, while he was exercising. Harfuch’s statement now links the arrested cell to that killing, but it does not say what role each detainee played.

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The operation was led by the navy, working with the federal security ministry, the attorney general’s organised-crime unit and the national intelligence centre. Officers seized three long guns with magazines and cartridges, half a kilogram of crystal meth, eight kilograms of cocaine and 15 radios.

The six detainees are Irvin Eduardo “N”, called “El Pagador” (The Paymaster), whom officials describe as leader of a cell named Fuerzas Especiales Avendaño; Jesús Miguel “N”, called “El Chendo”, described as its operational and logistics chief; and José Antonio “N”, Juan de Dios “N”, Manuel “N” and Brayan Alexis “N”. Mexican authorities withhold surnames before trial and mark them with an “N”, short for “no name given”.

Two of them are not new to the case. El Chendo and José Antonio were first arrested on Sunday 10 August 2025 in Los Mochis, a city on Sinaloa’s coast, and were later released.

Harfuch said they were freed under a provisional suspension, a court order that pauses a case or a detention while a judge reviews it. He said both men were detained again on Thursday, in a Spanish-language post on the social network X.

Federal investigators also attribute other crimes to the group. They include the killing of 19 people in La Concordia, a town in the southern state of Chiapas, and an attack on a family in Culiacán in which a father and two of his sons died.

They also include the killing of 20 men whose bodies were found on a highway in Sinaloa in June 2025, and the running of clandestine drug labs in Chiapas. Separately, El Chendo is charged with kidnapping, together with Jeffrey Sebastián Ramírez Avendaño, in a different investigation.

The earlier release is the weak point of the case, because the same two men were charged once, freed by a judge and then arrested again. The security ministry has not said whether new warrants rest on new evidence, and we found no response from the detainees’ lawyers.

The case matters beyond Sinaloa because the United States treats the cartel as a terrorist organisation. The State Department lists the Sinaloa Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, effective 20 February 2025, which makes it a crime for Americans to give it material support.

In September 2025 the State Department also sanctioned La Mayiza by name. For US companies, banks and travellers with business in northwestern Mexico, that raises the cost of any link to either faction, however indirect.

The influencer killing is one of a string of such cases in Sinaloa since the war began. It shows how a conflict over drug routes now reaches people who film workouts, not only gunmen.

No court hearing date has been announced for the six suspects. Under Mexican law all of them remain presumed innocent until a judge convicts them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Los Mayos?

They are one side in the Sinaloa cartel’s internal war, opposed to the Chapitos. Mexican and US authorities treat both factions as criminal organisations.

Is anyone convicted of killing Adal Peña?

No court has convicted anyone, and officials call the six people suspects. The statement links their cell to the killing without describing each person’s part.

Why does a Sinaloa case matter in the United States?

Washington has labelled the Sinaloa Cartel a terrorist organisation and sanctioned one of its factions. Any arrest of its operatives feeds directly into US sanctions and drug policy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error