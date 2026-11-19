A stalemate over who will referee Mexico's 2027 midterm vote now turns on whether the two sides can agree before the mid-December target that Morena’s leader in the chamber has floated.

The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, in 2009. Photo: Thelmadatter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Politics: Mexico

Mexico’s governing Morena party, the movement of President Claudia Sheinbaum, on Wednesday 18 November 2026 rejected, in a written reply, the conditions set by the opposition National Action Party (PAN) for choosing a new head of the National Electoral Institute (INE). The post has had no permanent holder since Guadalupe Taddei, the INE’s president until then, resigned on 26 October, seven months before the federal midterm vote of Sunday 6 June 2027.

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The INE is the independent body that runs Mexico’s federal elections, keeps the voter list and counts the votes. For readers in the United States it is the referee of the vote next door, so who leads it shapes how that result is read.

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Key Facts Who. Morena, Mexico’s governing party, and the opposition National Action Party (PAN).

What. On 18 November Morena rejected the PAN’s conditions for choosing the electoral institute’s next head.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Morena at 87.8% to win the most seats in 2027 (19 November, 3:00 p.m. ET; US$60,086 traded).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. As of 19 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

A stalemate over who will referee Mexico’s 2027 midterm vote now turns on whether the two sides can agree before the mid-December target that Morena’s leader in the chamber has floated.

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Taddei’s resignation took effect on 26 October, as the Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house of Congress, said that day. Her departure left the post without a permanent holder.

She resigned amid allegations of irregular contracts. Since then the institute has been led only on a provisional basis.

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The INE’s governing board, the General Council, then unanimously named councillor Blanca Yassahara Cruz García provisional president, as the INE announced. A permanent head must now be chosen by the Chamber of Deputies.

Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s floor leader and head of the chamber’s coordinating committee (the Jucopo), laid out the procedure on 26 October. The full chamber approves an agreement, a technical evaluation committee is formed and a call for candidates is issued.

The appointment then needs the votes of two thirds of the legislators present, and if that is not reached the choice goes to a draw. The Chamber’s own note of that day gives the same steps and puts the whole process at four to five weeks.

Under the proposed design, the evaluation committee would have three members proposed by the Jucopo and two by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH). On Tuesday 3 November the Jucopo postponed the call because no agreement was reached.

The lobby of the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, seat of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, photographed in August 2024. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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On Wednesday 4 November PAN national leader Jorge Romero led a protest outside the INE. Banners read “INE sin Morena” (an INE without Morena) and “Un INE libre” (a free INE).

José Elías Lixa, the PAN’s leader in the Chamber of Deputies, has set out the party’s conditions, including an eight-year waiting period before former party leaders may serve, up from four. It also wants civil-society observers at the committee’s meetings.

The PAN also asks the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) to consult civil groups on the candidates. It wants safeguards against exam leaks and a written justification for each finalist.

Monreal has said the governing bloc has the votes it needs but will look for a broad deal, because a head chosen without opposition votes would start under a cloud. Lixa has warned that such a president would be “born dead” (nacería muerta).

Monreal has set mid-December as the target for the appointment, though he says it is not a fatal deadline. He said the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), an opposition party, had told him it would not back the proposal.

On Wednesday 18 November Morena’s group sent a written reply to Lixa at the San Lázaro legislative palace, calling the proposals “improcedentes o inviables”, meaning legally inadmissible or unworkable. It said observers at all committee meetings were “not appropriate as proposed”.

The reply also rejected civil-society consultations to pick committee members. The PAN took the stalled call to the TEPJF, Mexico’s federal electoral court, the same day and asked it to order the Chamber to issue it.

The dispute matters because a head chosen without opposition buy-in starts with a doubt over its neutrality, which is exactly what Monreal says he wants to avoid. If the two sides do not agree, the draw rule means chance could settle who referees the next national vote.

No call has been approved and no vote date has been published, though Monreal has spoken of mid-December. The next fixed date is the national vote on Sunday 6 June 2027, when all 500 federal deputies are on the ballot.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the INE do?

It is the independent body that runs Mexico’s federal elections, keeps the voter list and counts the votes. Its head sets the tone for how much both camps trust the result.

What happens if the parties cannot agree?

Under the procedure Monreal described, the choice goes to a draw if the required supermajority is not reached. That would hand the pick to chance rather than to a deal.

Why does this matter outside Mexico?

The INE referees the vote next door to the United States. It runs the voter list and the count, so its leadership matters to anyone following Mexican politics.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error