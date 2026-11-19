Four former heads of Mexico’s election authority want a new president chosen quickly and by consensus. Their joint statement calls its credibility seriously undermined before the June 2027 midterm elections.

Politics: Mexico

Mexico’s election authority, the National Electoral Institute (INE), has lacked a permanent president for more than three weeks, and former leaders want that to end. On Wednesday 18 November 2026 in Mexico City, four former presidents of the INE and its predecessor until 2014, the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), urged Congress to act.

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They asked the Chamber of Deputies to start the process as soon as possible and strictly under the law. The Chamber is the 500-seat lower house of Congress, and by law it selects the INE president.

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Mexico elects all 500 seats of that same Chamber in June 2027, so the body that picks the election chief is also the body the vote will renew. The INE organises the federal vote that will renew it.

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Key Facts Who. Former INE and IFE presidents José Woldenberg, Luis Carlos Ugalde, Leonardo Valdés and Lorenzo Córdova.

What. They urged the Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house, to name a new INE president quickly.

Why. Blanca Cruz has led the INE provisionally since late October; the group calls its credibility seriously undermined.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:21 GMT.

Four former heads of Mexico’s election authority want a new president chosen quickly and by consensus. Their joint statement calls its credibility seriously undermined before the June 2027 midterm elections.

What We Know

Guadalupe Taddei, who took the INE presidency in 2023 and whose term would have run to 2032, resigned in October 2026. Her resignation letter reached the Chamber of Deputies on Monday 26 October 2026, amid allegations of corruption and conflicts of interest in contracts.

In late October 2026 the INE’s councillors, the members of its General Council, named Blanca Yassahara Cruz García provisional president. She still leads the institution as of Thursday 19 November 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Chamber of Deputies, not the INE, decides who fills the post permanently, and the plan to approve the call for candidates on 3 November stalled for lack of consensus on the rules. The four former presidents want the process to start now.

Mexico City’s skyline rising above a city park, in a file photo.

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What the Former Presidents Said

José Woldenberg, a former INE president, read the joint statement at the press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Luis Carlos Ugalde, also a former president, joined remotely, alongside Leonardo Valdés and Lorenzo Córdova.

In the statement, Woldenberg said nothing is more urgent for Mexico’s democratic life than to rescue and rebuild the INE’s credibility, which the statement described as seriously undermined. The signers also called for the General Council, the INE’s governing board, to be reconfigured, fully or partly.

The signers asked Congress to choose on knowledge, capability, competence and, above all, the trust of all political forces. The document was signed by about twenty former electoral officials in all.

Ugalde warned that prolonging the provisional presidency would prolong “this process of agony, of crisis, of degradation”. He said the institute can still be recovered if the Chamber names a president who has the respect of all political forces.

Where the Ruling Party Stands

Ricardo Monreal leads the Chamber of Deputies group of Morena, Mexico’s ruling party. In late October 2026 he said his group is open to reviewing the INE presidency’s “superpowers”, such as the power to appoint senior directors directly, which Morena legislators approved in 2024.

Monreal added that legal changes cannot be made now because the 2027 electoral process has already begun. He also named 6 or 7 December as a target for choosing the new INE president, if everything went as planned.

The opposition National Action Party (PAN) and Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) have announced initiatives to remove those powers. Those initiatives concern the powers, not who leads the INE.

On 12 November Monreal said he was seeking agreement with the opposition, and that a choice made only by the ruling majority could leave the new president questioned. He also said in late October that the extra powers cannot be changed during the 2027 process.

Why It Matters

The Chamber that picks the INE president is the same body whose 500 seats are up in June 2027. The provisional presidency has lasted more than three weeks as of Thursday 19 November 2026, and the plan to approve the call for candidates on 3 November stalled.

What to Watch Next

Monreal named 6 or 7 December as a target in late October, on condition that everything went as planned. The other fixed point is the midterm election in June 2027.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the Chamber will open the process or who the candidates are. It is also not known how the contract allegations will be resolved.

Whether the General Council will be reconfigured, as the signers urged, is also unclear. In the material we found, no published date ends Cruz’s provisional presidency.

What It Means for You

For Mexican voters, parties and candidates, the choice of an INE president decides who organises the June 2027 vote. For readers abroad, the appointment decides who leads the body that runs Mexico’s next federal vote.

The Chamber now holds the decision. The law sets no deadline for it, so the choice could slip into the next legislative session.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mexico’s former election chiefs ask for?

Four former INE and IFE presidents asked the Chamber of Deputies on 18 November 2026 to start naming a new INE president quickly and under the law. They asked for a pick backed by consensus.

Who leads the INE now?

Blanca Yassahara Cruz García has been provisional president since the INE’s councillors named her in late October 2026. Guadalupe Taddei resigned, and her letter reached the Chamber on 26 October 2026.

Who chooses the next INE president?

By law, the Chamber of Deputies, the 500-seat lower house of Congress, selects the INE president. Monreal named 6 or 7 December as a target, but the plan to approve the call for candidates on 3 November stalled for lack of consensus.

What did Ricardo Monreal say about the INE’s powers?

Monreal, who leads Morena’s group in the Chamber, said in late October 2026 that the group is open to reviewing the powers. He said legal changes cannot be made now because the 2027 electoral process has begun.

Sources Joint statement of the four former INE and IFE presidents at their press conference, Wednesday 18 November 2026 · Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) · Cámara de Diputados

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error