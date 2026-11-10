Mexico Opposition Sets Terms for Vote Chief

Headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Mexico, 2018. File photo. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico’s conservative National Action Party (PAN) says it will not back the call to choose the next president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the body that runs federal elections, unless the process is transparent. Elías Lixa, who leads the party’s lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, said so on Monday 9 November 2026.

The choice matters to US readers because the INE will run Mexico’s 2027 midterm elections, and a fight over who leads it can slow the vote’s preparation. Mexico is the largest US trading partner in goods, so its political stability is a market and border issue.

What: the PAN will not approve the call for a new INE president without transparency.

Why: Guadalupe Taddei, the previous INE president, resigned on 26 October 2026.

Status: the call is not yet published, and a vote may fall in mid-December.

Not known: whether the governing party Morena will accept any of the PAN’s eight proposals.

Power Index: Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

In plain English: The INE is the independent body that organises Mexican federal elections and counts the votes. Its Consejo General, or governing council, is led by a president chosen by the Chamber of Deputies.

What the PAN Is Asking For

Lixa said the PAN will not approve a draft call to pick Taddei’s permanent replacement until it has guarantees of a transparent process. The call is the formal notice that opens the search and sets its rules.

The party wants the evaluation committee to be independent of parties and wants a public explanation of why each candidate on a shortlist qualifies. It also wants observers and safeguards against leaks.

Lixa said the PAN has eight proposals to keep sitting officials and people linked to governments or party leaderships out of the selection process. He said they would change how the institute controls itself, not the rules for parties or voters.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why There Is a Vacancy

Guadalupe Taddei resigned as president of the INE’s Consejo General on 26 October 2026, amid corruption investigations at the institute. Her term was due to run to 2032.

The councillors chose one of their own, Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, as provisional president. She leads the institute until the Chamber of Deputies names a permanent head.

How the Next President Is Chosen

Under the constitution, the Chamber of Deputies names the INE president after a technical evaluation committee screens candidates. The vote needs two-thirds of the deputies present, and a random draw settles the matter if no candidate wins that majority.

The Chamber’s coordination board, known as the Jucopo, failed to agree on the call on 3 November and put the timetable back. Local media report that the call was pushed back by about a week and that a vote could come in mid-December, but those dates are provisional.

Where the Parties Stand

Morena, the governing party and the largest force in the Chamber, has not accepted the PAN’s conditions. Its floor leader Ricardo Monreal, who also chairs the coordination board, has said he wants a consensus rather than a vote won by one bloc.

Monreal has also said he would turn to a majority vote if talks fail. That makes the PAN’s demands a bargaining position as much as a principle.

What It Means for You

Investors and companies with Mexican operations should watch whether the institute gets a permanent head well before the 2027 campaign. A delay would not stop the vote, but it could add noise to political risk.

Mexicans in the United States who follow home politics should note that the vote on the INE head does not change the date of the 2027 election. It does shape who will lead the institute during it.

What Is Not Known

The dates for publishing the call and for the final vote are provisional and not officially confirmed. It is also not confirmed whether Morena will accept any of the PAN’s eight proposals.

Read more in our reports on Taddei’s resignation, what the leadership change means for the 2027 vote and the wave of INE resignations. More is in our Mexico coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads the INE now?

Councillor Blanca Yassahara Cruz García is provisional president since Guadalupe Taddei resigned on 26 October 2026. A permanent head must be chosen by the Chamber of Deputies.

What does the PAN want?

The PAN wants a committee independent of parties and a public explanation of the merits of each shortlisted candidate. It also has eight proposals to keep officials and party-linked people out of the post.

How is the INE president chosen?

A technical committee screens candidates and the Chamber of Deputies votes, needing two-thirds of deputies present. A random draw applies if no one reaches that majority.

When will the new president be named?

Local media report a possible vote in mid-December 2026, but no date is confirmed. The call has not yet been published.

Sources: Statements by PAN coordinator Elías Lixa, 9 November 2026; the Chamber of Deputies and its Political Coordination Board (Jucopo); the Mexican Constitution, article 41; the National Electoral Institute (INE).