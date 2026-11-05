Mexico Keeps US$24 Billion IMF Credit Line

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.66% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.77% USD/CLP977.82▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,231▼ 0.60% USD/PEN3.45▲ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.38% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.56% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.79 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,231 ▼ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,031 ▲ 4.22% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.94 ▼ 0.93% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74%
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico Keeps US$24 Billion IMF Credit Line

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
Stone facade of the Banco de México building in Mexico City
File photo. The facade of the Banco de México, the central bank, in Mexico City. Photo: Juan Carlos Fonseca Mata, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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MEXICO · MARKETS AND THE IMF

Key Facts

  • Size: US$24 billion, equal to 200% of Mexico’s IMF quota, its membership share.
  • Approved: The IMF Executive Board approved it on Thursday 13 November 2025 for two years.
  • Smaller than before: The previous line, from 2023, was about US$35 billion.
  • Purpose: Mexico intends to treat it as precautionary insurance, not as money to draw.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s IMF credit line of US$24 billion stays in place until about November 2027, a safety net if global markets turn against the peso. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender of last resort, approved it on Thursday 13 November 2025.

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The fund has checked Mexico’s qualification around each November in recent years, and no date for a check this month has been announced. For US investors in Mexican bonds, stocks and the peso, the line is a backstop that the market watches.

What the IMF Credit Line Is

The arrangement is called the Flexible Credit Line, a tool the IMF offers only to countries it rates as having very strong policies. Mexico has held one since 2009, and the current arrangement is its eleventh.

Mexico can borrow from it if a crisis hits, without agreeing to new policy conditions. The IMF describes it as designed for crisis prevention, and Mexico says it will treat the line as precautionary.

The International Monetary Fund headquarters building in Washington, DC
File photo. The headquarters of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. Photo: International Monetary Fund, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

What the IMF Said When It Approved the Line

The IMF cut the amount from about US$35 billion to about US$24 billion, which is about US$11 billion less. It said Mexico’s larger reserves and greater resilience justified the lower access.

Nigel Clarke, the IMF’s Deputy Managing Director, said Mexico still met every qualification test. He also said activity was soft, held back by fiscal consolidation, restrictive monetary policy and trade tensions.

How the Yearly Check Works

A two-year line is reviewed about halfway through. On Wednesday 16 November 2022 the IMF board completed such a review of Mexico’s earlier line, a year after approval.

That review confirmed Mexico’s strong policies, flexible exchange rate and credible inflation targets. The IMF has not published a date for the next review of the current line.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The IMF is a 191-country lender based in Washington that supports countries facing balance-of-payments trouble. Mexico’s quota is its membership share, which sets how much it can borrow and how much it votes.

Banxico is Mexico’s central bank, and the Finance Ministry is known as Hacienda. Both announced the 2025 renewal, and both would announce the outcome of any review.

What It Means for You

A US investor in Mexican assets can treat the line as a cushion against sudden outflows, because it lets Mexico top up reserves quickly. It does not remove risks like slow growth or rising debt, covered in our report on the IMF’s latest check on Mexico’s economy.

For travelers and expats, the line supports the peso’s stability, which keeps dollar costs in Mexico more predictable. Our report on the IMF’s growth forecast for Mexico shows where the fund sees the economy heading.

What Is Not Known

The IMF has not announced when its board will next review Mexico’s line, or whether Mexico will ask to change its size. It is also unclear whether Mexico plans a further cut in access, as it did in 2025.

Mexico has not signalled any need to draw on the money. Whether the line will be renewed again after it expires in late 2027 depends on Mexico’s economy at that time.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Mexico’s IMF credit line?

It is about US$24 billion, equal to SDR 17.8 billion, or 200% of Mexico’s quota. The IMF approved it on 13 November 2025 for two years.

Does Mexico have to use the IMF credit line?

No. Mexico intends to treat it as precautionary insurance and can borrow only if a crisis hits, without new policy conditions.

Why did the IMF cut the line from US$35 billion?

The IMF said Mexico’s larger reserve buffers and greater resilience justified lower access. Mexico itself asked for the reduction, as a gradual exit from the facility.

When does the IMF credit line for Mexico expire?

It runs for two years from approval on 13 November 2025, so it ends around November 2027. Mexico can ask for a new one.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, Press Release 25/374, approval of Mexico’s new two-year arrangement, Friday 14 November 2025; International Monetary Fund, Press Release 22/384, mid-term review of Mexico’s earlier arrangement, Thursday 17 November 2022; Banco de México and Finance Ministry, announcement of the 2025 renewal, Friday 14 November 2025.

Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief · Editorial standards · Report an error

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