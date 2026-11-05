Mexico Keeps US$24 Billion IMF Credit Line

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MEXICO · MARKETS AND THE IMF

Key Facts Size: US$24 billion, equal to 200% of Mexico’s IMF quota, its membership share.

Approved: The IMF Executive Board approved it on Thursday 13 November 2025 for two years.

Smaller than before: The previous line, from 2023, was about US$35 billion.

Purpose: Mexico intends to treat it as precautionary insurance, not as money to draw.

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Mexico’s IMF credit line of US$24 billion stays in place until about November 2027, a safety net if global markets turn against the peso. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender of last resort, approved it on Thursday 13 November 2025.

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The fund has checked Mexico’s qualification around each November in recent years, and no date for a check this month has been announced. For US investors in Mexican bonds, stocks and the peso, the line is a backstop that the market watches.

What the IMF Credit Line Is

The arrangement is called the Flexible Credit Line, a tool the IMF offers only to countries it rates as having very strong policies. Mexico has held one since 2009, and the current arrangement is its eleventh.

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Mexico can borrow from it if a crisis hits, without agreeing to new policy conditions. The IMF describes it as designed for crisis prevention, and Mexico says it will treat the line as precautionary.

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What the IMF Said When It Approved the Line

The IMF cut the amount from about US$35 billion to about US$24 billion, which is about US$11 billion less. It said Mexico’s larger reserves and greater resilience justified the lower access.

Nigel Clarke, the IMF’s Deputy Managing Director, said Mexico still met every qualification test. He also said activity was soft, held back by fiscal consolidation, restrictive monetary policy and trade tensions.

How the Yearly Check Works

A two-year line is reviewed about halfway through. On Wednesday 16 November 2022 the IMF board completed such a review of Mexico’s earlier line, a year after approval.

That review confirmed Mexico’s strong policies, flexible exchange rate and credible inflation targets. The IMF has not published a date for the next review of the current line.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The IMF is a 191-country lender based in Washington that supports countries facing balance-of-payments trouble. Mexico’s quota is its membership share, which sets how much it can borrow and how much it votes.

Banxico is Mexico’s central bank, and the Finance Ministry is known as Hacienda. Both announced the 2025 renewal, and both would announce the outcome of any review.

What It Means for You

A US investor in Mexican assets can treat the line as a cushion against sudden outflows, because it lets Mexico top up reserves quickly. It does not remove risks like slow growth or rising debt, covered in our report on the IMF’s latest check on Mexico’s economy.

For travelers and expats, the line supports the peso’s stability, which keeps dollar costs in Mexico more predictable. Our report on the IMF’s growth forecast for Mexico shows where the fund sees the economy heading.

What Is Not Known

The IMF has not announced when its board will next review Mexico’s line, or whether Mexico will ask to change its size. It is also unclear whether Mexico plans a further cut in access, as it did in 2025.

Mexico has not signalled any need to draw on the money. Whether the line will be renewed again after it expires in late 2027 depends on Mexico’s economy at that time.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Mexico’s IMF credit line?

It is about US$24 billion, equal to SDR 17.8 billion, or 200% of Mexico’s quota. The IMF approved it on 13 November 2025 for two years.

Does Mexico have to use the IMF credit line?

No. Mexico intends to treat it as precautionary insurance and can borrow only if a crisis hits, without new policy conditions.

Why did the IMF cut the line from US$35 billion?

The IMF said Mexico’s larger reserve buffers and greater resilience justified lower access. Mexico itself asked for the reduction, as a gradual exit from the facility.

When does the IMF credit line for Mexico expire?

It runs for two years from approval on 13 November 2025, so it ends around November 2027. Mexico can ask for a new one.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, Press Release 25/374, approval of Mexico’s new two-year arrangement, Friday 14 November 2025; International Monetary Fund, Press Release 22/384, mid-term review of Mexico’s earlier arrangement, Thursday 17 November 2022; Banco de México and Finance Ministry, announcement of the 2025 renewal, Friday 14 November 2025.

Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief · Editorial standards · Report an error