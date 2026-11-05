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MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts The news Mexican forces arrested an alleged regional boss of the Jalisco cartel in Veracruz state.

The second arrest A suspected money-laundering leader was caught in Mexico City with US$920,000 and 27 million pesos (about US$1.45 million).

Who acted The Navy and the federal security ministry, with prosecutors, announced both cases on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Why the US cares The Jalisco cartel is a US-designated terrorist group tied to fentanyl smuggling.

Legal status Both men are suspects, not convicted, and a federal prosecutor will decide their legal status.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico arrests alleged cartel boss Samuel N, known as El Panda, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, the government announced on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Officials say he led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the south of the state.

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The government also announced a second blow in Mexico City, where a suspected money-laundering leader called El Chino was caught with US$920,000 in cash. The CJNG is a US-designated terrorist group, so the cases touch the fentanyl fight.

Mexico Arrests Alleged Cartel Boss in Veracruz

The Navy (Semar) detained Samuel N in Coatzacoalcos, a port and oil city in southern Veracruz state. The federal security ministry (SSPC) and state authorities took part in the operation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Officials call him the regional chief of the CJNG, with a reach across Jáltipan, Cosoleacaque and Minatitlán. He faced an arrest warrant for kidnapping, and officials also link him to extortion, drug sales and illegal fuel trade.

Agents seized 398,000 pesos (about US$21,400 at 18.6 pesos per US$1 on 4 November), a vehicle and cell phones. The case began in January 2026 after two businessmen were kidnapped in Cosoleacaque.

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Money Launderer Caught in Mexico City

A judge authorized a search of a Mexico City property in Miguel Hidalgo, where agents arrested Bojun N, known as El Chino, aged 41. Authorities describe him as the leader of a money-laundering network.

Agents seized US$920,000 and 26,976,000 pesos (about US$1.45 million), which is roughly US$2.4 million in all. They also found a bill-counting machine, a digital scale, phones, immigration credentials, watches, vehicles and drug doses.

Omar García Harfuch, the federal security minister, announced the arrest, and the Navy, prosecutors and Mexico City police took part. Officials say the network worked in central Mexico City, Tijuana and Cancún, and that its leader is also accused of human trafficking.

Security Cabinet Numbers From Coatzacoalcos

The federal Security Cabinet (Gabinete de Seguridad), which coordinates the army, navy and police, says its Coatzacoalcos strategy has led to 163 arrests. It says 103 of those detainees are allegedly tied to criminal groups in southern Veracruz.

The cabinet puts the damage to those groups at 40 million pesos (about US$2.15 million). That is a government estimate, and it counts cash, goods and equipment taken from the groups.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is one of Mexico’s biggest drug gangs, listed by Washington as a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025. Our earlier report covers the cartel’s change of leadership.

Omar García Harfuch is Mexico’s federal security minister under President Claudia Sheinbaum. The Navy leads many arrests on the Gulf Coast, as in our October report on another regional boss.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, the CJNG matters because American officials link the group to the fentanyl and methamphetamine that reach US cities. Arrests of regional bosses and cash handlers aim at the supply and the money that pay for it.

Travelers should note that Veracruz and Mexico City remain places where crime groups work, even if most visitors never meet it. Investors in Mexico watch these cases because kidnapping and fuel theft raise costs for energy firms and shippers.

What Is Not Known

Reports differ on whether Samuel N was detained on 3 or 4 November, officials have not said when El Chino was arrested, and neither man has been convicted. A federal prosecutor will decide their legal status in the coming days.

The government has not named the criminal group that owns the cash seized in Mexico City. It has also not said whether the two cases are connected.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is El Panda?

El Panda is the nickname of Samuel N, whom officials call the regional chief of the Jalisco cartel in southern Veracruz. He is a suspect and has not been convicted.

How much money was seized in Mexico City?

Agents seized US$920,000 and 26,976,000 pesos (about US$1.45 million at 18.6 pesos per US$1). Together that is roughly US$2.4 million.

Why does the CJNG matter to the United States?

Washington designated the CJNG a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025. American officials link it to fentanyl and methamphetamine smuggled across the border.

Who carried out the arrests?

The Navy and the federal security ministry led them, with federal prosecutors and state or city police. A federal judge approved the Mexico City search.

Sources: Mexico’s federal Security Cabinet and Security Ministry (SSPC) joint announcement, 4 Nov 2026; Mexican Navy (Semar) operation statement, Coatzacoalcos, 4 Nov 2026; Mexican Federal Prosecutor’s Office (FGR), 4 Nov 2026; US State Department foreign terrorist organization designations, Feb 2025; Bank of Mexico exchange-rate data, 4 Nov 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief