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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Ecuador Latin America

Ecuador Detains Five Wanted by US on Drugs

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
The riverside Malecón promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador, with people walking and a tall ship at the pier
The riverside Malecón promenade in Guayaquil, the port city where three of the five men were detained. File photo. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
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ECUADOR · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • The country Ecuador, a South American country that uses the US dollar, has been fighting violent drug gangs.
  • What happened Police detained five Ecuadorians on Wednesday 4 November 2026, three in Guayaquil and two in Panama.
  • Who Among them is Jacobo Bucaram, son of former president Abdalá Bucaram.
  • The US link All five are wanted by US authorities on alleged drug-trafficking crimes and face extradition.
  • Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Ecuador’s police detained a former president’s son and four other men on Wednesday 4 November 2026, in a joint operation with Panama and the United States. The Interior Minister, John Reimberg, said all five are wanted by US authorities for alleged drug-trafficking crimes and will go through extradition procedures.

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For US readers, this is a case in which a Latin American government moves to hand suspects to American courts on drug charges. Our guide to who holds power in Ecuador explains the political families involved.

What Happened

Minister Reimberg announced the operation on Wednesday 4 November 2026. He said the five men carry Red Notices from Interpol, the police cooperation body that circulates international arrest requests, and are required by the United States.

Three men were detained in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and main port: Jacobo Abdalá Bucaram Pulley, Geovanny Antonio Fernández Menéndez and William José Briones López. Two others, Jaime Estrada Bonilla and his son Jaime Estrada Medranda, were detained in Panama.

Reimberg said the Ecuadorian police worked with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the American federal anti-narcotics agency, and with Interpol. He said the five were placed at the orders of the competent authorities, in the framework of extradition processes to the United States.

Who the Men Are

Jacobo Bucaram is the son of Abdalá Bucaram, the populist who served as Ecuador’s president in 1996 and 1997 before Congress removed him. The family name is one of the best known in Ecuadorian politics.

Jaime Estrada Bonilla, 71, is a businessman who served as mayor of the coastal city of Manta from 2009 to 2014. His son Jaime Estrada Medranda, 41, is a former member of Ecuador’s National Assembly and a former vice president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation.

Reimberg said there would be no privileges and no one untouchable in the case. The ministry has not published the US court papers behind the requests.

A covered arcade with a glass roof in the centre of Guayaquil, Ecuador, in black and white
A covered arcade in the centre of Guayaquil, the city where the arrests took place. File photo. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why the United States Wants Them

The Ecuadorian government says the US requests concern alleged drug-trafficking crimes. It has not named the US court, the file number or the specific charges against any of the five.

Ecuador has shown it is willing to send suspects north: it has sent a leader of the Choneros gang to US authorities, as we reported in our earlier story. The new case differs because it reaches into politics and football, not only street gangs.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Ecuador through US funds, the case matters little for prices today, but it shows that Washington and Quito are working closely on drug enforcement. That cooperation shapes US aid, security deals and how Ecuador is viewed by foreign lenders.

Travellers need not change plans, since the arrests concern named individuals and no new rules for visitors have been announced. Anyone doing business with Ecuadorian firms or football clubs should watch for further announcements from the ministry.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what the US charges are, which court issued them, or how long the extradition process will take. The ministry has not said whether the three men held in Ecuador will be sent together or one by one.

It is also unclear how the Panama part of the process will proceed, and no lawyer for the five has made a public statement that we could confirm. We will update this story only when an official source confirms new facts.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Jacobo Bucaram?

He is the son of Abdalá Bucaram, who was Ecuador’s president in 1996 and 1997. Police detained him in Guayaquil on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Why Are the Five Men Wanted by the United States?

Ecuador’s Interior Minister says US authorities require them for alleged drug-trafficking crimes. The specific charges have not been made public.

What Is an Interpol Red Notice?

It is a request to police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition. It is not an international arrest warrant, and each country applies its own law.

Will the Five Be Sent to the United States?

The minister says extradition processes are under way. No date has been given, and the courts must still decide.

Sources: Ministry of the Interior of Ecuador, statement by Minister John Reimberg, 4 November 2026; National Police of Ecuador, operation in Guayaquil, 4 November 2026; Interpol, Red Notice system description; Ecuadorian Interior Ministry operation announcement of 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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