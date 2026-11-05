Mexico Expects US$12.6B From Buen Fin Sale

Perisur shopping centre in Mexico City at dusk, in a file photo from 2025. Liverpool opened a new zone there on 10 September. Photo: Ehécatl Cabrera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Published Thursday, Nov. 5, about 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. Mexico City) · Source: Concanaco Servytur, SAT, Profeco, Secretaría de Economía

Mexico’s biggest shopping weekend is eight days away, and its business chambers expect 235 billion pesos (about US$12.6 billion) in sales. Our El Buen Fin 2026 hub tracks the sale, now in its 16th edition, which runs from Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17.

El Buen Fin is Mexico’s answer to Black Friday, a government-backed discount campaign. Since our earlier reports, a business forecast, a consumer price-checking site and a tax-agency prize draw have all been announced.

Key Facts What. Mexico’s 16th El Buen Fin, an annual discount sale, runs Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Forecast. Concanaco Servytur, Mexico’s business chambers confederation, expects about 235 billion pesos (US$12.6 billion) in sales, up 7.3%.

Prize draw. The SAT, Mexico’s tax agency, draws prizes on Friday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. ET (noon Mexico City).

Prices. Profeco, the federal consumer watchdog, lets shoppers compare prices on more than 490 products online.

This story is part of our coverage of the El Buen Fin 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mexico's Buen Fin Sale Starts Nov. 13

In plain English El Buen Fin (“the good weekend”) is a yearly sale that Mexico’s government, retailers and banks run together. Shoppers get discounts and a chance to win prizes in a draw run by the tax agency.

The Spending Forecast

Concanaco Servytur forecast on Oct. 28 that national spending will reach about 235 billion pesos (US$12.6 billion), up 7.3% on 2025. That is a slowdown from the 26.1% rise between 2024 and 2025.

Octavio de la Torre, the confederation’s president, said the forecast assumes more than 200,000 participating businesses. About 49 billion pesos (US$2.6 billion), or 21%, is expected to come from online sales.

Physical stores should keep 186 billion pesos (US$10.0 billion), or 79%. Fashion, electronics, personal care, appliances and mobile phones are the categories shoppers say they most want to buy.

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All peso figures here use about 18.6 pesos to the dollar, the market rate on Nov. 5.

File photo: a public market in Coyoacán, Mexico City.

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How to Check Prices and Win Prizes

Profeco has launched a price-comparison site at elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx. It covers more than 490 products, mostly appliances, electronics and large household goods, and shows prices by city and store along with price history.

Profeco says the data is for reference only, because stores can change prices during the sale. Its head, Iván Escalante Ruiz, presented the tool at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily morning press conference.

The SAT prize draw is open to purchases of at least 250 pesos (about US$13) paid by credit or debit card from participating banks at registered businesses between Nov. 13 and 17. Cash purchases do not count.

The prize pool is 500 million pesos (about US$27 million), of which 100 million pesos (about US$5.4 million) is reserved for businesses. The top consumer prize is 250,000 pesos (about US$13,400), and the top business prize is 260,000 pesos (about US$13,900).

Dates to Mark

Business registration, run by the Secretaría de Economía (Mexico’s economy ministry), closes at the end of Nov. 12. The sale starts on Friday, Nov. 13, and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The SAT draw takes place on Friday, Dec. 4, at its Mexico City headquarters. The winners list is due from Monday, Dec. 7, and prizes are to be paid before Jan. 5, 2027.

What It Means for US Readers

Black Friday in the United States falls on Nov. 27, ten days after El Buen Fin ends. Mexico’s sale therefore comes first in the calendar for shoppers comparing offers, including Americans living in or visiting Mexico.

Last year’s edition ran Thursday to Monday, so this year’s Friday-to-Tuesday dates are a change. Our El Buen Fin dates guide and our earlier report on the Nov. 13 start have the background.

What Is Not Known

No official start hour for Nov. 13 has been confirmed. The final count of registered businesses and any revision to the 235 billion peso forecast are also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is El Buen Fin 2026?

It runs Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, five days. An official start hour has not been confirmed.

How do shoppers qualify for the SAT prize draw?

They must spend at least 250 pesos (about US$13) by credit or debit card at a registered business between Nov. 13 and 17. Cash purchases do not count.

When is the SAT prize draw?

It takes place on Friday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. ET (noon in Mexico City). The SAT, Mexico’s tax agency, holds it at its Mexico City headquarters.





Sources: Concanaco Servytur forecast (Oct. 28); SAT prize-draw rules; Profeco price site elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx; Secretaría de Economía registration terms; Rio Times El Buen Fin hub.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief