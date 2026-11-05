Argentine Firm Sells US$70M in Green Bonds

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.51% USD/MXN18.73▲ 0.60% USD/CLP978.07▲ 1.20% USD/COP3,231▼ 0.60% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,031▲ 4.22% USD/BOB11.94▲ 1.91% USD/DOP60.10▼ 0.66% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.17% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.25% BRENT 98.02 ▲ 3.59% WTI 90.35 ▲ 2.53% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.23 ▼ 2.64% GOLD 4,110 ▲ 0.92% SILVER 52.29 ▲ 0.32% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.38 ▼ 2.42% PETR4 46.49 ▼ 1.34% VALE3 62.96 ▲ 0.98% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.87 ▼ 1.35% ABEV3 15.47 ▲ 1.44% BBAS3 16.48 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.26 ▼ 0.28% WEGE3 47.93 ▼ 4.24% PRIO3 62.70 ▲ 0.90% SUZB3 52.07 ▼ 0.53% RENT3 29.33 ▼ 0.44% AZZA3 14.23 ▲ 1.86% CSAN3 2.53 ▲ 5.86% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.63 ▲ 2.83% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.36 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.37 ▼ 0.92% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.14 ▲ 1.47% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,231 ▼ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,031 ▲ 4.22% USD/BOB 11.94 ▲ 1.91% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.17% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.02 ▲ 3.59% WTI 90.35 ▲ 2.53% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.23 ▼ 2.64% GOLD 4,110 ▲ 0.92% SILVER 52.29 ▲ 0.32% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.38 ▼ 2.42% PETR4 46.49 ▼ 1.34% VALE3 62.96 ▲ 0.98% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.87 ▼ 1.35% ABEV3 15.47 ▲ 1.44% BBAS3 16.48 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.26 ▼ 0.28% WEGE3 47.93 ▼ 4.24% PRIO3 62.70 ▲ 0.90% SUZB3 52.07 ▼ 0.53% RENT3 29.33 ▼ 0.44% AZZA3 14.23 ▲ 1.86% CSAN3 2.53 ▲ 5.86% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.63 ▲ 2.83% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.36 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.37 ▼ 0.92% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.14 ▲ 1.47%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Argentina Economy

Argentine Firm Sells US$70M in Green Bonds

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
The Bolsa de Comercio building in Buenos Aires, a neoclassical stone landmark of the financial district
Donde se mueve la pasta

ARGENTINA · ENERGY

Key Facts

  • The company Genneia, an Argentine renewable-power producer, sold US$70 million of green bonds.
  • The terms The three-year dollar notes pay a fixed 6.25% a year, with interest every six months.
  • The demand Genneia sought US$30 million and placed US$70 million on Tuesday 3 November 2026.
  • The use Proceeds fund batteries that store power for peak demand.
  • Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Genneia, an Argentine renewable-power producer, sold US$70 million of green bonds on Tuesday 3 November 2026, more than double the US$30 million it sought. The notes pay 6.25% a year in US dollars for three years.

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For US readers, the sale shows what investors asked of one Argentine borrower under President Javier Milei. Genneia also filed a preliminary New York listing document, Form F-1, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 1 July 2026.

What Happened

Genneia sold what it calls Class L green negotiable obligations, a type of corporate bond that finances projects with an environmental benefit. The notes are payable in US dollars, mature in 36 months and pay a fixed 6.25% a year in two instalments.

Genneia placed the notes on Tuesday 3 November 2026. It had sought up to US$30 million, and it says demand let it close at US$70 million.

The notes will be listed on the social, green and sustainable bonds panel of BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos), the operator of Argentina’s main stock exchange in Buenos Aires. Genneia says its cumulative green bonds now total US$1.35 billion.

Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires at dusk, with the Puente de la Mujer footbridge and office towers
File photo: Puerto Madero, the waterfront district of Buenos Aires.

What the Money Builds

Proceeds go to battery energy storage, in which large banks of batteries charge when power is cheap and release it when demand peaks. The projects fall under AlmaSADI, a government tender for grid-scale batteries, and AlmaGBA, a battery programme for the Buenos Aires area.

Genneia says it won 7 of the 20 projects in the AlmaSADI tender, totalling 421 megawatts. That is about 60% of the 700 megawatts tendered.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

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Argentina — Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires
Nov 5, 2026 · 17:01

S&P MERVAL · benchmark
2,848,945
-6.54% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
7% advancing

1 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / ARS
1,545
-0.19%

Brent crude
98.02
+3.59%

Soybeans
1,190
-0.29%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Technology
+1.69%
GLOBANT

Utilities
-3.33%
PAMPA, CEPU

Telecom
-5.00%
TELECOM ARG

Materials
-5.04%
ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA

Mining
-5.52%
TXAR

Financials
-5.57%
GGAL, COME, BYMA

Energy
-7.64%
YPF, TGS

Consumer Disc.
-8.16%
MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,608.52
-0.57%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,819.80
+0.91%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,471.38
-1.40%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
MERVAL 2,848,945 -6.54% 2,859,051
USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544
YPF 6,410 -8.36% +15.56% 6,995 7,175 6,360 3,227,821
GGAL 4,960 -3.97% -43.67% 5,165 5,245 4,878 3,955,754
PAMPA 4,255 -2.52% -19.45% 4,365 4,488 4,230 1,409,829
TXAR 693.50 -5.52% -13.26% 734.00 750.00 682.00 1,939,044
ALUAR 756.00 -6.20% -22.58% 806.00 820.00 756.00 321,765
TGS 7,280 -6.91% -18.86% 7,820 7,970 7,250 196,261
CEPU 1,620 -4.14% -30.26% 1,690 1,715 1,600 1,262,797
MIRGOR 1,705 -3.13% -92.18% 1,760 1,760 1,665 20,567
COME 30.40 -6.40% -51.53% 32.48 32.90 30.10 8,378,118
LOMA NEGRA 2,855 -3.87% -16.40% 2,970 3,020 2,835 149,487
BYMA 195.75 -6.34% -39.27% 209.00 215.25 192.25 6,015,875
TELECOM ARG 3,323 -5.00% -9.34% 3,498 3,553 3,275 222,207
GLOBANT 48.85 +1.69% -18.87% 48.04 50.19 47.48 1,451,778
MERCADOLIBRE 1,510 -13.19% -34.71% 1,740 1,610 1,469 1,571,905

Largest moves today
MERCADOLIBRE
1,510
-13.19%
YPF
6,410
-8.36%
TGS
7,280
-6.91%
COME
30.40
-6.40%
BYMA
195.75
-6.34%
ALUAR
756.00
-6.20%
TXAR
693.50
-5.52%
TELECOM ARG
3,323
-5.00%

The session read
The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 1 of 14 names higher. Technology led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Why Investors Care

Genneia produces electricity from wind and solar parks in Argentina. Its US securities filing of July 2026 lists more than 1.7 gigawatts of installed wind and solar capacity.

The 6.25% rate came out of the placement, so it shows what investors asked for from this particular borrower. Genneia has sold green bonds before, and says its cumulative total is now US$1.35 billion.

What It Means for You

Investors who follow Argentina can compare the 6.25% rate with other Argentine corporate dollar bonds. Companies that build or supply power equipment may see more storage orders as these projects move forward.

Travellers and residents are unlikely to notice anything soon. Any benefit for the grid depends on the projects being built on schedule.

In Plain English

A green bond is a loan that a company repays with interest and spends on environmental projects. A fixed rate of 6.25% means the interest payment does not change for the three years.

A grid battery is a large bank of batteries that stores electricity for later use. BYMA is the company that runs the Buenos Aires exchange where such bonds are listed and traded.

Because the notes pay 6.25% on US$70 million, Genneia owes about US$4.4 million in interest a year, paid in two instalments of about US$2.2 million. That assumes the full US$70 million is outstanding and the rate stays fixed.

What Is Not Known

Genneia has not said who bought the notes or how many investors took part. It has also not given a date for when the battery projects will start operating.

Whether the New York listing will go ahead is not known, and our earlier report on Genneia and YPF Luz covers the plan. It is also unclear whether Genneia will return to the bond market soon.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Green Bonds?

A green bond is a loan from investors that a company promises to spend on projects with an environmental benefit. Genneia will use this one for battery storage.

How Much Did Genneia Raise?

Genneia raised US$70 million on Tuesday 3 November 2026. That is more than double the US$30 million it sought.

What Interest Does the Bond Pay?

The notes pay a fixed 6.25% a year in US dollars, with interest every six months. They mature after 36 months.

What Will Genneia Do With the Money?

The proceeds go to battery energy storage systems under the AlmaGBA and AlmaSADI programmes. The batteries store power and release it when demand peaks.

Sources: Genneia S.A., announcement of the Class L green notes, 3 and 4 November 2026; Genneia S.A., Class L subscription notice (30 October to 3 November 2026), with the AA+.ar rating from Moody’s Local of 29 October 2026; US Securities and Exchange Commission, Form F-1 of Genneia S.A. for its planned New York listing.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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