Argentine Firm Sells US$70M in Green Bonds
ARGENTINA · ENERGY
Key Facts
- The company Genneia, an Argentine renewable-power producer, sold US$70 million of green bonds.
- The terms The three-year dollar notes pay a fixed 6.25% a year, with interest every six months.
- The demand Genneia sought US$30 million and placed US$70 million on Tuesday 3 November 2026.
- The use Proceeds fund batteries that store power for peak demand.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Genneia, an Argentine renewable-power producer, sold US$70 million of green bonds on Tuesday 3 November 2026, more than double the US$30 million it sought. The notes pay 6.25% a year in US dollars for three years.
For US readers, the sale shows what investors asked of one Argentine borrower under President Javier Milei. Genneia also filed a preliminary New York listing document, Form F-1, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 1 July 2026.
What Happened
Genneia sold what it calls Class L green negotiable obligations, a type of corporate bond that finances projects with an environmental benefit. The notes are payable in US dollars, mature in 36 months and pay a fixed 6.25% a year in two instalments.
Genneia placed the notes on Tuesday 3 November 2026. It had sought up to US$30 million, and it says demand let it close at US$70 million.
The notes will be listed on the social, green and sustainable bonds panel of BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos), the operator of Argentina’s main stock exchange in Buenos Aires. Genneia says its cumulative green bonds now total US$1.35 billion.
What the Money Builds
Proceeds go to battery energy storage, in which large banks of batteries charge when power is cheap and release it when demand peaks. The projects fall under AlmaSADI, a government tender for grid-scale batteries, and AlmaGBA, a battery programme for the Buenos Aires area.
Genneia says it won 7 of the 20 projects in the AlmaSADI tender, totalling 421 megawatts. That is about 60% of the 700 megawatts tendered.
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Why Investors Care
Genneia produces electricity from wind and solar parks in Argentina. Its US securities filing of July 2026 lists more than 1.7 gigawatts of installed wind and solar capacity.
The 6.25% rate came out of the placement, so it shows what investors asked for from this particular borrower. Genneia has sold green bonds before, and says its cumulative total is now US$1.35 billion.
What It Means for You
Investors who follow Argentina can compare the 6.25% rate with other Argentine corporate dollar bonds. Companies that build or supply power equipment may see more storage orders as these projects move forward.
Travellers and residents are unlikely to notice anything soon. Any benefit for the grid depends on the projects being built on schedule.
In Plain English
A green bond is a loan that a company repays with interest and spends on environmental projects. A fixed rate of 6.25% means the interest payment does not change for the three years.
A grid battery is a large bank of batteries that stores electricity for later use. BYMA is the company that runs the Buenos Aires exchange where such bonds are listed and traded.
Because the notes pay 6.25% on US$70 million, Genneia owes about US$4.4 million in interest a year, paid in two instalments of about US$2.2 million. That assumes the full US$70 million is outstanding and the rate stays fixed.
What Is Not Known
Genneia has not said who bought the notes or how many investors took part. It has also not given a date for when the battery projects will start operating.
Whether the New York listing will go ahead is not known, and our earlier report on Genneia and YPF Luz covers the plan. It is also unclear whether Genneia will return to the bond market soon.
More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are Green Bonds?
A green bond is a loan from investors that a company promises to spend on projects with an environmental benefit. Genneia will use this one for battery storage.
How Much Did Genneia Raise?
Genneia raised US$70 million on Tuesday 3 November 2026. That is more than double the US$30 million it sought.
What Interest Does the Bond Pay?
The notes pay a fixed 6.25% a year in US dollars, with interest every six months. They mature after 36 months.
What Will Genneia Do With the Money?
The proceeds go to battery energy storage systems under the AlmaGBA and AlmaSADI programmes. The batteries store power and release it when demand peaks.
Sources: Genneia S.A., announcement of the Class L green notes, 3 and 4 November 2026; Genneia S.A., Class L subscription notice (30 October to 3 November 2026), with the AA+.ar rating from Moody’s Local of 29 October 2026; US Securities and Exchange Commission, Form F-1 of Genneia S.A. for its planned New York listing.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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