Mexico Fiscal Balance Deficit Hits US$51.5B

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MEXICO · ECONOMY · PUBLIC FINANCES

Key Facts The number Mexico’s public Fiscal Balance for January-September 2026 was -959.6 billion pesos (US$51.5 billion).

The change Through August it was -737.3 billion pesos (US$39.6 billion); September added about 222 billion (US$11.9 billion).

The measure It is the budget balance plus entities under indirect budget control, not the broader RFSP.

Versus last year A year earlier the nine-month figure was -727.7 billion pesos (US$39.1 billion).

What to watch Hacienda publishes monthly figures about a month after each period; October is next.

Mexico’s Fiscal Balance, the public balance that economic calendars track, showed a deficit of 959.6 billion pesos (about US$51.5 billion) for January to September 2026. The Finance Ministry (Hacienda) published the figure in its monthly public-finance tables on Friday 30 October 2026.

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Economic calendars list this release as Fiscal Balance (period September): -959.6 billion pesos (US$51.5 billion) against -737.3 billion pesos (US$39.6 billion) for January to August. The number is easy to confuse with the 968.5 billion peso (US$52 billion) budget deficit that headlines used.

Our report on Mexico’s nine-month deficit covers that measure; this article explains the second, slightly smaller one. The two differ by about 9 billion pesos (US$0.5 billion) because entities under indirect budget control ran a surplus of about that size.

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What Happened

The Fiscal Balance reading for September is -959.6 billion pesos (US$51.5 billion), against -737.3 billion pesos (US$39.6 billion) for January to August. We matched both numbers to Hacienda’s tables.

The public balance was -959,582.4 million pesos (US$51.5 billion) from January to September and -737,289.3 million pesos (US$39.6 billion) from January to August. That means the Fiscal Balance number is a running total for the year, not a single month.

September on its own added about 222 billion pesos (US$11.9 billion) to the public-balance deficit; because Hacienda may revise earlier months, that monthly figure is approximate. A year earlier the nine-month public balance stood at -727.7 billion pesos (US$39.1 billion).

The 2026 deficit is therefore about 31.9% larger in nominal terms, before adjusting for inflation. Both nine-month figures come from Hacienda’s public-finance tables.

In Plain English Public balance: what the federal government, its state companies and certain other public entities take in minus what they spend.

what the federal government, its state companies and certain other public entities take in minus what they spend. Primary balance: the same calculation before interest payments on debt.

the same calculation before interest payments on debt. RFSP: Mexico’s broadest deficit gauge, which also counts development banks and other obligations.

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Which Deficit Is Which?

Hacienda reports several balances. The budget balance, the headline measure, was -968,533.1 million pesos (US$52.0 billion) for the nine months.

The public balance adds entities under indirect budget control, which ran a surplus of about 9 billion pesos (US$0.5 billion). That brings the deficit down to 959.6 billion pesos (US$51.5 billion).

The RFSP, the broadest measure, was 959.1 billion pesos (US$51.5 billion). It is close to the public balance this time, but it is built differently and should not be read as the same number.

Why the Deficit Widened

Hacienda said the budget deficit was 244 billion pesos (US$13.1 billion) below the programmed level, so the widening was within plan. The primary public balance, which leaves out interest, was a surplus of only 3.9 billion pesos (US$0.2 billion), compared with 189.8 billion pesos (US$10.2 billion) a year earlier.

The causes are in Hacienda’s quarterly report. Total public revenue was 6.3 trillion pesos (US$338 billion), down 2.8% after inflation.

Oil income fell 21.5% in real terms because 2025 held a one-time extra payment to Pemex, the state oil company. Total spending was 7.3 trillion pesos (US$392 billion), 0.4% lower after inflation.

The trend is a deficit growing faster than inflation but still inside the plan. The financial cost of debt, mainly interest, fell 3.7% after inflation and helped hold the number down.

What It Means for You

For US investors in Mexican government bonds or Pemex debt, the number shows how the government is tracking its 2026 deficit goal. Hacienda’s deficit goal for 2026 is 4.1% of GDP, and the broader RFSP measure is the reference for that target.

For US travellers and businesses with Mexican operations, nothing changes directly. A tighter budget can mean slower public spending on roads, health and security next year, which can touch contractors and suppliers.

What Would Change the Picture

Weaker oil revenue would widen the deficit, because it is already below last year. A stronger peso lowers the cost of dollar debt, while a new extraordinary payment to Pemex would push the balance deeper into deficit.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much support Pemex received through September, or whether another one-time payment is coming. We did not compare the figure with analyst forecasts, so we cannot say whether the market expected a different number.

We also do not know whether Hacienda will revise the September figures, because its tables are marked as preliminary. Hacienda normally publishes the next monthly figures about a month later.

What to Watch Next

Next: Hacienda’s January-October public-finance tables, which update the public balance. See also the latest Mexico news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Mexico’s Fiscal Balance?

The Fiscal Balance in economic calendars is Mexico’s public balance: the budget balance of the federal government and its state companies, plus entities under indirect budget control. It is counted from January to the end of each month, so the September reading covers nine months.

How Big Was Mexico’s Fiscal Balance Deficit in September 2026?

The January-September public balance was a deficit of 959.6 billion pesos (about US$51.5 billion). That compares with 737.3 billion pesos (US$39.6 billion) through August.

Why Does This Differ From the 968.5 Billion Peso Deficit?

The 968.5 billion peso (US$52 billion) figure is the budget balance alone. Entities under indirect budget control ran a surplus of about 9 billion pesos (US$0.5 billion), which narrows the public balance.

Is the Fiscal Balance the Same as the RFSP?

No. The RFSP, Mexico’s broadest deficit gauge, was 959.1 billion pesos (US$51.5 billion) for the same period. It adds development banks and other obligations, so the two numbers are close but built differently.

Sources: Mexican Finance Ministry (SHCP), monthly public finance and public debt tables, January-September 2026, 30 October 2026; same tables, January-August 2026; SHCP Comunicado No. 90, 30 October 2026. Dollar figures use Banco de México’s FIX rate of 18.6285 pesos per dollar on 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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