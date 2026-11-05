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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico Arrests Ex-Governor’s Brother

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Pink-fronted Teatro Hidalgo theatre building in Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico
File photo. Teatro Hidalgo in Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, 2013. Photo: Pedro Eduardo Romero Vázquez, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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MEXICO · CHIHUAHUA

Key Facts

  • The news Police in Chihuahua state arrested Alejandro Duarte, brother of jailed former governor César Duarte.
  • Where Parral, a mining city in southern Chihuahua, a state that borders Texas and New Mexico.
  • What was found Cocaine, marijuana cigarettes, eleven .45-caliber cartridges, 4,500 pesos and 13 US dollars.
  • The offences Simple drug possession and carrying cartridges that only the army may legally hold.
  • Legal status He is a suspect; a prosecutor will decide his legal status and no conviction exists.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico arrests ex-governor’s brother Alejandro Duarte in the northern city of Parral, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Police say he was carrying cocaine, marijuana cigarettes and cartridges reserved for the army.

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His brother, César Duarte, governed Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016 and has been held in a federal prison since December 2025. The case is small in size but striking in name, in a state on the US border.

What Police Say Happened in Parral

State investigators stopped Alejandro Duarte, who was driving an SUV, on República de Haití street in the Américas neighborhood of Parral. The state prosecutor’s office says the arrest happened during a preventive check, and it records the arrest as made on Tuesday 3 November.

Officers say they found three bags of cocaine, 11 marijuana cigarettes and 11 cartridges of .45 caliber. They also took 4,500 pesos (about US$242 at 18.6 pesos per US$1 on 4 November), 13 US dollars and a cell phone.

Quinta Gameros, a historic mansion and museum in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico
File photo. Quinta Gameros museum in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico, 2013. Photo: Armando185, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What He Faces

The state prosecutor’s office lists two offences: simple possession of narcotics and carrying cartridges for the army’s exclusive use. Under Mexican law, .45-caliber ammunition is restricted to the armed forces.

The prosecutor’s office placed him at the disposal of a public prosecutor, who will build the case and decide his legal status. Nobody has said he is part of a wider criminal group, and no formal charges have been reported.

The Brother Behind the Name

César Duarte was governor of Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016 for the PRI, the long-ruling party that Mexico’s current governing party replaced in 2018. He was detained in December 2025 on a warrant tied to corruption and money-laundering allegations and is held in the El Altiplano maximum-security prison.

Our reports on an ex-prosecutor held over a US role and a row between Mexico City and the governor show the state’s tense security politics. The corruption case against his brother is still open.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office (FGE) investigates crimes in the state and runs its own investigators. A public prosecutor, called the Ministerio Público, decides whether a detainee is formally accused.

Alejandro Duarte is a brother of the former governor. The PRI is the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which ruled Mexico for most of the 20th century.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, Chihuahua borders Texas and New Mexico and sits on well-known drug and weapons routes. A cocaine arrest in a former governor’s family shows how close politics and drug cases can be in border states.

Travelers to Chihuahua should not read this single arrest as a new danger, since it was a routine stop by state police. Americans carrying ammunition across the border risk arrest, because Mexico bans even small amounts without a permit.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said how Alejandro Duarte’s detention began beyond a vehicle check, or whether he will be released while the case continues. They have not said whether the drugs were for personal use.

No link has been shown between this arrest and his brother’s corruption case. A judge has not yet reviewed the arrest, and the presumption of innocence applies.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Alejandro Duarte?

He is a brother of César Duarte, the former governor of Chihuahua. He was arrested in Parral and is a suspect, not a convicted person.

What was he carrying?

Police say three bags of cocaine, 11 marijuana cigarettes, 11 .45-caliber cartridges, 4,500 pesos and 13 US dollars. The prosecutor’s office lists drug possession and carrying army-use cartridges.

Where is César Duarte now?

César Duarte has been held at the El Altiplano maximum-security prison since December 2025. He faces corruption-related allegations that have not ended in a final ruling.

Does this arrest affect travel to Chihuahua?

No, it was a single police stop and does not change travel conditions. Visitors should still follow US State Department advice for the state.

Sources: Chihuahua State Prosecutor’s Office (FGE) communiqué, 4 Nov 2026; Mexico’s Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives (restricted ammunition); Bank of Mexico exchange-rate data, 4 Nov 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: An earlier version did not give the arrest date; the state prosecutor’s office records it as Tuesday 3 November, and the suspect was driving an SUV, not a pickup truck.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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