A fountain in the Plaza Mayor of Torreón, Coahuila, in northern Mexico, at dusk (file photo, 2014). (Photo: BlatZzz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Companies: Mexico

Mexican mining group Peñoles signed a 20-year contract on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to buy power from a new solar plant with batteries in the northern state of Coahuila. The plant, rated at 269 megawatts-peak (MWp, its maximum solar output), is due to start operating in the first half of 2029, according to Atlas Renewable Energy, the Latin American developer that will build it.

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For US readers the deal shows how a major Mexican miner is handling its power costs while silver slides. Spot silver closed at US$47.47 an ounce on Tuesday 17 November 2026, down about 7.7% in a week, data from RT, a market-data provider, show.

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Key Facts Who. Mexican mining group Peñoles and Atlas Renewable Energy, a Latin American solar developer.

What. A 20-year power supply contract with a 269 MWp solar plant plus batteries.

Where and when. Coahuila, northern Mexico; first half of 2029; 550 gigawatt-hours (GWh) a year.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:30 GMT.

A Mexican miner has locked in two decades of solar and battery power, just as the silver price falls.

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Big Picture

Atlas Renewable Energy says it has developed, financed, built and operated large solar and wind projects in Latin America since 2017, with a portfolio of more than 10.8 gigawatts. In Mexico its projects so far, Guajiro (129 MWp, in Hidalgo state) and La Pimienta (445 MWp, in Campeche state), all sell to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the state utility, according to its 18 November release.

The Peñoles contract is therefore Atlas’s first renewable supply deal with a private Mexican client, the company said on 18 November. Camilo Serrano, Atlas’s country manager for Mexico, said in the release: “Mexican industry needs to secure energy today to strengthen the economy and sustain growth in the decades ahead.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: aerial view of the Peñasquito open-pit mine in Zacatecas, one of Mexico’s large silver-producing mines.

Peñoles already gets part of its power from clean sources: its 2025 Sustainability Report, cited in the Atlas release, shows 49.9% of its electricity consumption came from renewables. Neither company has published how much that share will rise.

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What We Know

The 20-year agreement covers renewable energy, Clean Energy Certificates (CELs, credits proving power came from clean sources) and capacity. Atlas says the plant pairs 269 MWp of solar panels with a battery storage system, and that it will supply about 550 GWh a year from the first half of 2029.

Atlas estimates the plant will avoid about 244,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year, using Mexico’s 2024 grid emissions factor. The release says this is a calculation, not a measurement of future cuts.

Atlas compares the 550 GWh with the use of about 317,000 Mexican households, based on a 2017 reference consumption figure from the Energy Ministry (SENER). The release itself notes that this is not an updated residential average.

The power will serve part of the electricity demand of Peñoles’s operations in northern Mexico, the release says. It does not name the mines, smelters or plants that will receive it.

Why It Matters

Silver is the number that connects this deal to a US portfolio. Spot silver was US$51.45 an ounce on Tuesday 10 November 2026, RT data show, and US$47.47 on 17 November.

When metal prices fall, a miner’s margin depends more on what it controls, and power is a cost it can lock in for years. A 20-year contract lets Peñoles plan electricity costs for two decades, although neither company has disclosed the price.

Peñoles shares closed at 749.33 pesos (about US$40.68) on 17 November, down about 5.1% from 789.96 pesos (about US$42.89 at the same rate) on 10 November, RT data show. We use RT’s USD/MXN close of 18.4185 pesos per dollar on 17 November for both conversions.

US-listed miners with Mexican mines face the same question of how to secure power for the long term. Peñoles’s choice of a private supplier shows one answer.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the first half of 2029, when Atlas says the plant should begin operating; the exact month is not confirmed. A second checkpoint is Peñoles’s next quarterly results filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), where it may describe the contract, but the date is not confirmed.

The strongest counter-view we looked for is whether a 20-year price commitment could leave a miner paying above market if power prices fall. We found no named analyst, regulator or company making that argument about this deal, and the contract price is not public.

In Plain English

Peñoles: a Mexican mining and metallurgical group listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

a Mexican mining and metallurgical group listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Atlas Renewable Energy: a developer of large solar and wind projects in Latin America.

a developer of large solar and wind projects in Latin America. MWp and GWh: megawatts-peak is the plant’s maximum solar output; gigawatt-hours measure energy delivered over time.

megawatts-peak is the plant’s maximum solar output; gigawatt-hours measure energy delivered over time. Clean Energy Certificates: tradable credits proving that electricity came from clean sources.

tradable credits proving that electricity came from clean sources. CFE: the Federal Electricity Commission, Mexico’s state power utility.

What Is Not Known

The contract price, the exact site in Coahuila and the battery size in megawatts and megawatt-hours are not public. Neither company has said which Peñoles operations will receive the power or what share of its demand the plant will cover.

We also found no statement from a Peñoles executive and no announced financing for the plant. Whether the power reaches Peñoles through the public grid or a private line is not stated.

What It Means for You

If you hold silver or Mexican mining exposure, the deal shows one producer trying to cut its power risk rather than relying on metal prices alone. It does not change silver supply today, since the plant is not due until 2029.

Investors can ask any Mexican miner what share of its electricity is under long contracts and at what cost. Peñoles’s own sustainability figure, 49.9% renewable in 2025, is the baseline to compare against.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Peñoles?

Peñoles is a Mexican mining and metallurgical group. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker PE&OLES.

How big is the Peñoles solar deal?

Atlas Renewable Energy will build a 269 MWp solar plant with batteries in Coahuila. It is due to supply about 550 GWh a year from the first half of 2029 under a 20-year contract.

Why does this matter for US readers?

Mexico is a major silver producer, and electricity is a large cost for miners and smelters. Spot silver closed at US$47.47 an ounce on 17 November 2026, so cost control is in focus.

Does the contract name the Peñoles mines that will use the power?

No. Atlas says the power will serve part of the electricity demand of Peñoles’s operations in northern Mexico, without naming sites or the share covered.

Sources Atlas Renewable Energy press release of 18 November 2026 (full text); Peñoles corporate site; RT market data for silver (XAGUSD), Peñoles shares (PE&OLES.MX) and USD/MXN, closes of 10 and 17 November 2026

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