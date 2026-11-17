The entrance of the Coyoacán public market, one of the city's neighbourhood markets. File photo. (Photo: Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Who. Retailers and shoppers in Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Colombia; Mexico's Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard opened the 2026 Buen Fin, a national shopping festival.

What. Mexico's Buen Fin ends on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, with no final tally yet. Black Friday follows in Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

When. Black Friday is Friday, 27 November 2026, and Cyber Monday is Monday, 30 November in Brazil and Colombia. Chile's event runs 27-30 November.

Brazil forecast. Confi and Neotrust, Brazilian e-commerce data firms, expect online sales up 20.7% on 2025 during 26-29 November.

Mexico forecast. Concanaco Servytur, Mexico's national chambers of commerce, projects Buen Fin sales up 7.3% on 2025.

Chile benchmark. Chile's October CyberMonday online sale closed with 5.3 million transactions and US$452 million in sales.

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Mexico's Buen Fin Reaches Its Final Day

Mexico's Buen Fin, a government-backed discount campaign, is in its final day on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, and no final sales tally has been published. It is the first act of a Latin American shopping season that peaks with Black Friday in Latin America 2026 on 27 November.

Sources agree on the 13-17 November dates, but the exact closing time is unconfirmed. Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard opened this year's event with a price-comparison app, and Profeco, Mexico's federal consumer protection agency, is tracking 490 products.

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Concanaco Servytur projects sales growth of 7.3% from 2025. The 2025 edition drew about 215,000 registered businesses and finished 9.6% above its sales target.

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File photo: shoppers on Calle Madero, a pedestrian street in Mexico City’s historic centre.

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Brazil Forecasts Point Higher but Differ

The projection from Confi and Neotrust, which track Brazilian e-commerce, expects online sales to rise 20.7% from 2025 during 26-29 November. It counts on 69.4 million products sold, with household appliances leading at 44.5% growth.

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Neotrust says online orders rose 34.9% in January-September while average order value fell 13.4%. That pattern points to more orders at lower values.

Abiacom, Brazil's e-commerce association, projects revenue growth of 24% for the Black Friday week. Estimates differ by method and scope, so readers should treat them as a range.

Chile Sets the Regional Benchmark

Chile's CyberMonday, run on 5-7 October by the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (CCS), closed preliminarily with 5.3 million transactions, 20% more than in 2025. Sales reached US$452 million, up 2.5% in nominal terms, meaning before inflation.

The chamber had projected about US$460 million before the event. The average purchase fell 15% to about US$85, the lowest in dollar terms since the event began.

Daniel Mas, Chile's minister for both Economy and Mining, said such events help firms of different sizes reach customers. The preliminary tally counted 536 participating sites.

The first edition in 2011 recorded 33,000 transactions and US$15 million in sales.

Dates and Rules for Black Friday Week

Black Friday falls on Friday, 27 November 2026, in Brazil, Colombia and Chile, the day after US Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Monday, 30 November, in Brazil and Colombia.

In Chile, the Santiago Chamber of Commerce says the official four-day event starts at 00:00 on Friday, 27 November, and ends at 23:59 on Monday, 30 November, Chile time. In Brazil and Colombia no central organiser sets the hours, so each retailer decides its own.

In Colombia, the SIC (Superintendence of Industry and Commerce), the national consumer-protection authority, says promotions must state their duration, products and conditions.

What It Means for US Readers

Black Friday falls on 27 November across the region, the day after US Thanksgiving. Chile has an official window, while in Brazil and Colombia retailers set their own hours, so US readers should check each retailer's site.

For Mexico, follow Concanaco Servytur and the Economy Secretariat for the final Buen Fin results. For Brazil, the Confi and Neotrust figures are the main data source to watch.

What Is Not Known

The final Buen Fin 2026 results have not been published. The closing time has not been confirmed with the Economy Secretariat.

No official Black Friday start times were found for Brazil or Colombia. This report carries no Colombian sales forecast and no Colombian tax-free day dates.

Brazilian and Mexican currency forecasts are left out because no verified US$ conversion was available.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Black Friday 2026 in Latin America?

Black Friday is Friday, 27 November 2026, in Brazil, Colombia and Chile. Chile's official event runs 27-30 November, while in Brazil and Colombia start times vary by retailer.

Is Mexico's Buen Fin over?

The Buen Fin runs 13-17 November 2026, so Tuesday, 17 November is its final day. Sources disagree on the exact closing time, and no final sales tally has been published.

How big was Chile's CyberMonday in October?

The Santiago Chamber of Commerce reported 5.3 million transactions and US$452 million in sales, up 2.5% in nominal terms. The figures are preliminary.

What is Mexico's Buen Fin?

The Buen Fin, or “Good Weekend”, is a government-backed discount festival run each November. In 2026 it lasts from 13 to 17 November.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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