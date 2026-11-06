Machado Joins Families at Venezuela Prison

Key Facts Who. Opposition leader María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, went to El Rodeo I, a prison near Caracas.

What. She read the names of more than 400 people she says are held for political reasons.

Claim. She said 23 political prisoners have died in state custody since 2015.

Unknown. Whether authorities responded or allowed contact with prisoners is not known.

When. As of 22:30 GMT, 6 November 2026.

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Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign for democracy, went to the El Rodeo I prison near Caracas on Friday 6 November 2026. She joined families who have kept a vigil there for more than 300 days, putting Venezuela’s political prisoners back in front of US readers who follow Washington’s policy toward Caracas.

What We Know

El Rodeo I is a prison in Miranda state, near the capital Caracas, that human rights groups often cite in reports on detention for political reasons. The Nobel Peace Prize is the international award Machado received in 2025 for her campaign for democratic rights in Venezuela.

Machado went to the prison on Friday and stood outside, in front of it. She came to back families who have kept a continuous vigil there for more than 300 days.

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The families are mothers, wives, sons and daughters who demand freedom for relatives held for political reasons. Machado said she came so that they know they are not alone.

She read aloud the names of more than 400 people she says are held for political reasons, meaning jailed for opposing or criticising the government. She said many other cases are unrecorded because relatives fear reporting detentions, and that many of those held are disappeared.

Machado said twenty-three political prisoners have died in state custody since 2015. She added that the names she read “alone add up to 1,756 years of prison.”

She then made a pledge to the families and the detainees. “We will not rest until the last political prisoner, civilian and military, obtains full freedom,” she said, adding that this means all of them.

She called out to the prisoners from a spot where she could be heard inside. Venezuelan news reports say the prisoners answered with freedom chants.

We could not independently confirm the chants or the exact words shouted. She closed by telling the families, “I am here with you, you are not alone,” and called for freedom for all political prisoners.

Machado returned to Venezuela in late October 2026. In December 2025 she warned of threats against prisoners at El Rodeo I.

Venezuelans hold flags and “Venezuela Libre” (Free Venezuela) signs at a diaspora rally in Quebec City, Canada, in July 2024. (Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

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What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the authorities responded to the visit or allowed any contact with prisoners. We also do not know what Venezuela’s government, led by interim president Delcy Rodríguez, says about her presence outside the prison.

Sources give different counts of the prisoners now held at El Rodeo I, so we do not state one. It is also not known whether any releases are planned.

It is not known whether Machado will return to the prison or visit other facilities. It is also unconfirmed what, if anything, the prisoners shouted back.

What It Means for US Readers

Many US readers follow Venezuela closely, including the treatment of political prisoners and the debate over sanctions. A Nobel laureate at a prison gate keeps that question visible, though we do not know how the authorities will respond.

Machado’s Nobel Prize gives her statements wide reach with international audiences, which is why her words are quoted at length here. We report them as her claims and figures, not as findings verified by others.

This event is a political signal, not a policy decision or a market event. Readers tracking Venezuela should watch for any official response and for any word on releases.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Machado go on 6 November 2026?

She went to El Rodeo I prison in Miranda state, Venezuela, and stood outside in front of it.

Why did she go?

She went to back families who have kept a continuous vigil outside for more than 300 days. They are demanding freedom for relatives held for political reasons.

What did she say?

She said twenty-three political prisoners have died in state custody since 2015 and vowed not to rest until the last one is free. She also read the names of more than 400 people.

How did the prisoners respond?

Venezuelan news reports say prisoners answered with freedom chants. We could not independently confirm this or the words shouted.

Sources: Machado’s statements at El Rodeo I on 6 November 2026, as reported by Venezuelan outlets El Nacional (link) and NTN24 (link), Nicaragua’s La Prensa (link) and the website of Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela (link).

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