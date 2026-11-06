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NICARAGUA · MILITARY

Key Facts Decree: Published in the official gazette on Thursday 29 October 2026; covers 1 January to 30 June 2027.

Left out: Cuba and Venezuela, both named in the previous two decrees, do not appear.

Kept in: Russia, China, Mexico, the United States and four regional armies are authorized.

US role: US forces may enter only for humanitarian aid and search and rescue, planned with Nicaragua’s army.

Reason: The decree gives no reason for dropping Cuba and Venezuela.

Nicaragua omits Cuban and Venezuelan troops from its new decree on foreign forces for early 2027. The decree, published on Thursday 29 October 2026, keeps Russia, China, Mexico and the United States.

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Earlier decrees for January to June 2026 and for July to December 2026 had named both Cuba and Venezuela. The new text gives no reason for the change.

What the Decree Says

Decree 13-2026, signed by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, authorizes foreign troops, ships and aircraft to enter from 1 January to 30 June 2027. It describes the visits as military exercises of a humanitarian nature and as exchanges with the Nicaraguan army.

It names Russia, China, Mexico and the United States, plus the armies of the Conference of Central American Armed Forces. That body brings together Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic with Nicaragua.

The United States may send forces only for humanitarian aid and search and rescue, planned and coordinated in advance with the Nicaraguan army. The decree also lets Nicaraguan troops travel abroad, including about 50 to Russia for training.

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What Changed From Earlier Decrees

The decree for January to June 2026 allowed an unspecified number of Venezuelan personnel to take part in security training and humanitarian exercises. It also allowed Cuban military personnel to enter for an exchange of experience and humanitarian work.

The decree for July to December 2026, issued on 29 May 2026, again named Venezuela and Cuba alongside Russia, China and the United States. The new text for 2027 lists neither country, so no Cuban or Venezuelan unit is cleared to enter in the first half of the year.

Why It Matters Now

On Saturday 3 January 2026 US forces captured Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro. Cuba, for its part, faces growing US sanctions, which sets the omission of both countries in context.

Nicaragua’s decree keeps Russia and China on the list and names the United States in the same text. It states no purpose beyond humanitarian exercises and exchanges.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, share the presidency of Nicaragua. Their Sandinista party controls the National Assembly.

La Gaceta is Nicaragua’s official gazette, where laws and decrees take effect once printed. The Conference of Central American Armed Forces is a regional body through which the armies of Central America and the Dominican Republic cooperate.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the decree shows that Washington’s forces are still on Nicaragua’s approved list for disaster relief, as are Russia and China. It also suggests that Cuba and Venezuela have less military reach in Central America than before.

Our guide to who holds power in Nicaragua explains the Ortega and Murillo government. Our guide to who holds power in Venezuela after Maduro sets out the other side of this story.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why Cuba and Venezuela were left out, because the decree gives no reason. Only Nicaragua’s presidency, which issued the decree, can explain it, and no official explanation was available on Friday 6 November.

It is also not yet known whether the omission is permanent. The next decree, covering July to December 2027, will show whether Cuban and Venezuelan units return.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Nicaragua’s new troop decree do?

Decree 13-2026 authorizes foreign troops, ships and aircraft to enter Nicaragua from 1 January to 30 June 2027 for humanitarian exercises and exchanges. It names Russia, China, Mexico, the United States and four Central American armies.

Are Cuba and Venezuela banned from sending troops?

The decree does not ban them, but it does not authorize them either. Without a listing, their units cannot enter for the first half of 2027.

Why did Nicaragua leave out Cuba and Venezuela?

The decree gives no reason. No official explanation was available on 6 November.

Can US troops enter Nicaragua?

Only for humanitarian aid and search and rescue missions. The decree says the visit must be planned and coordinated in advance with the Nicaraguan army.

Sources: Nicaragua, La Gaceta, Diario Oficial No. 199 (Decree 13-2026, authorization of foreign forces for 1 January to 30 June 2027), Thursday 29 October 2026; Nicaragua, La Gaceta, decree authorizing foreign forces for 1 January to 30 June 2026, December 2025; Nicaragua, La Gaceta, decree authorizing foreign forces for 1 July to 31 December 2026, Friday 29 May 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief