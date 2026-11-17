Africa: Sahel

Ministers from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger met in Ouagadougou on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026 to check how far their joint Sahel confederation has delivered on its second-year plan. They welcomed progress, condemned terrorist attacks and regretted what they called “massive and uncoordinated” expulsions of African nationals from Guinea.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) is the bloc of three military-led governments that broke away from ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, and now presents itself as a single bloc on security and diplomacy. For US readers it matters because these countries sit on the front line of Sahel militancy, and their ministers this week condemned what they call European interference.

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Key Facts Who. Ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, meeting as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) confederation.

What. An extraordinary two-day session on the “Year II” roadmap, the confederation’s second-year plan.

Where and when. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on 11 and 12 November 2026.

Outcome. Ministers welcomed progress, condemned terrorism and regretted Guinea’s expulsions of African nationals.

As of 17 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

A routine-sounding review carried real signals: a joint line on security, a public regret aimed at a neighbouring government, and a pledge to keep building the confederation.

How the Sahel Confederation Got Here

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are governed by military-led authorities that took power in coups between 2020 and 2023. In September 2023 they signed the Liptako-Gourma Charter, a mutual-defence pact named after the border region where the three countries meet, and on 6 July 2024 their leaders adopted the treaty that created the confederation.

All three then left ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc, with the exits taking effect on 29 January 2025. Our earlier look at the bloc’s economy sets out what the three states are trying to build on their own.

The ministers’ communiqué shows what the bloc wants: closer integration under its three leaders, a joint line against terrorism, and a diplomacy that rejects what it calls European interference. Their review covered the roadmap’s three pillars of defence and security, diplomacy and development.

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What the Ministers Said in Ouagadougou

Gen. Célestin Simporé, Burkina Faso’s defence minister, chaired the session, and the roadmap was adopted in February 2026. The Malian delegation was led by Economy and Finance Minister Alousséni Sanou and the Nigerien delegation by Defence Minister Gen. Salifou Mody, after senior officials from the three pillars of defence and security, diplomacy and development had met first.

In their joint communiqué of 12 November the ministers welcomed progress on the roadmap and reaffirmed their commitment to integration. They also renewed their condemnation of terrorist attacks, paid tribute to victims and to the defence forces, and condemned what they called interference by the European Union in the internal affairs of African states, without naming a specific act.

A special motion thanked Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso’s military leader and the current president of the confederation.

An avenue in Ouagadougou, the Burkinabè capital that hosted the ministers. File photo. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Guinea Dispute

Guinea’s government announced on Monday 2 November a formal ban on artisanal gold mining in sensitive zones of the north-eastern Siguiri region, a gold-mining area, with security forces deployed to enforce it. Thousands of Burkinabè and other West Africans then left or were removed from Guinean mining areas.

The AES ministers acknowledged the need to respect national laws but regretted expulsions that they described as “massive and uncoordinated”.On Wednesday 11 November, clashes during a joint security patrol near Siguiri left at least 10 people dead, five of them foreigners, according to the Guinean government, which referred the case to prosecutors. Burkina Faso’s national emergency relief and rehabilitation council, CONASUR, registered 45,406 people returning from the Guinean mining areas by 12 November, including 9,852 children and 1,224 citizens of other countries.

The CONASUR count is the agency’s own and could not be verified independently. The episode raises the question whether the confederation can protect its citizens abroad as firmly as it condemns outsiders.

What Is Not Known

The date of the next summit of heads of state, which this ministerial review was meant to prepare, has not been announced in the public accounts, and those accounts do not say how progress on the roadmap was measured. No reply from Guinea to the ministers’ statement had been found by 17 November.

What It Means for You

Companies and travellers dealing with the three states should expect the confederation to take joint positions on security and sovereignty and to keep Western and regional institutions at arm’s length in its rhetoric. Those planning travel should follow official US State Department advisories for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which this article does not replace.

More coverage is in our Niger and Africa sections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Alliance of Sahel States?

It is the confederation of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, created by a treaty adopted on 6 July 2024 after the three military-led governments broke with ECOWAS.

What did the ministers meet to review?

They reviewed how the “Year II” roadmap, adopted in February 2026, is being carried out across defence and security, diplomacy and development.

Why did the ministers criticise Guinea?

They regretted Guinea’s expulsions of African nationals, which they called “massive and uncoordinated”, while accepting that states must enforce their laws.

Who leads the confederation now?

Capt. Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso is the current president of the confederation, according to the ministers’ communiqué of 12 November 2026.

Sources: Communiqué of the AES Council of Ministers, Ouagadougou, 12 November 2026 (PDF); Guinean government announcement on artisanal gold mining, 2 November 2026; CONASUR figures as of 12 November 2026; ECOWAS statements on the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, 29 January 2025.

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