Lula wants to hear Alcolumbre before naming anyone, because the Senate has already turned down his first choice for the court.

File photo of the floor of Brazil's Federal Senate during a session in Brasília. Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court has worked with ten of its eleven justices since Luís Roberto Barroso retired early on Saturday 18 October 2025. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva still has no nominee after the Senate rejected his first pick on 29 April 2026.

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A meeting between Lula and Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, due on Wednesday 18 November 2026, was pushed back because the Senate was voting on a fiscal adjustment bill. The court rules on cases that touch markets, big technology platforms and US-Brazil relations, so an empty seat matters to readers in the United States.

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Key Facts What. Lula and Senate chief Alcolumbre must agree on a nominee for one empty court seat.

Numbers. The Senate rejected Jorge Messias 34 to 42 on 29 April 2026; 41 votes were needed.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives 65% to a nominee by 31 December (19 November, 12:51 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Lula wants to hear Alcolumbre before naming anyone, because the Senate has already turned down his first choice for the court.

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The Big Picture

The Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, has 11 justices. A decree in the Diário Oficial, the official gazette, set Barroso’s early retirement on 15 October 2025, effective 18 October.

Ten justices now sit, led by president Edson Fachin. They are Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli, Cristiano Zanin, Flávio Dino, Luiz Fux, Alexandre de Moraes, Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lula announced Attorney-General Jorge Messias as his pick on 20 November 2025, and the Senate rejected him on Wednesday 29 April 2026. The vote was 34 in favour and 42 against, short of the 41 of 81 needed, Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service, recorded.

It was the first rejection of a Supreme Court nominee in 132 years, and the five earlier rejections all came in 1894 under President Floriano Peixoto. A nominee must first face a hearing in the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, known as the CCJ, and then win a secret vote on the floor.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the Senate votes on Supreme Court nominees. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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What Each Side Wants

Alcolumbre, the Senate president from Amapá, a northern state, and from the centre-right União Brasil party, had favoured ex-Senate-president Rodrigo Pacheco, now a minister of the federal audit court (TCU). He denies working against Messias, whom the Senate turned down in April.

Lula wants to avoid a repeat, so he wants to hear Alcolumbre first on the nominee and on government posts, meaning senior jobs. Alcolumbre is reported to want posts for his allies, including the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Lula’s government also wants a vote before the Senate changes composition in February 2027. The Senate elects its president at that point, and Alcolumbre is seeking re-election.

The Meeting That Slipped

Lula and Alcolumbre were due to meet on Wednesday 18 November 2026, but the Senate was voting that day on a fiscal adjustment bill, and the meeting was pushed back. By the evening of 18 November no new date had been set.

Several names have been reported as circulating, though none is confirmed: Pacheco, Paulo Gonet, the federal government’s top prosecutor, and Simone Tebet, a former planning minister; Jorge Messias is also still mentioned. Lula has named no nominee.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market that uses real money, prices its “Will Lula announce the nomination of an individual for Minister of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil by December 31?” contract at 65.0% Yes. About US$15,600 had been traded on this contract (US$38,900 across all deadline contracts of the market) as of 00:51 ET (05:51 UTC) on 19 November 2026, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why It Matters

The STF rules on cases that touch markets, big technology platforms, prosecutions from the Bolsonaro era and US-Brazil relations. With ten justices sitting, an empty seat changes how fast such cases move.

Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America, and the Senate’s 34 to 42 vote on 29 April 2026 showed Lula lacked the votes that day. A deal with Alcolumbre before any name is announced is his way to avoid a second defeat.

What to Watch

No date has been set for the new Lula and Alcolumbre meeting or for a CCJ hearing. The Senate’s composition changes in February 2027, when it also elects its president, though the exact date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The nominee is not known, and neither is whether Alcolumbre will accept a Lula pick. We found no date for a CCJ hearing.

The three circulating names remain reports, not decisions. Neither Lula nor the Senate has confirmed any of them.

What It Means for You

If you follow Brazilian assets or companies with cases before the court, the timing of this seat shapes how many justices hear the big ones in the months ahead. A nominee agreed with Alcolumbre in advance would point to a smoother Senate vote than the one in April.

If you watch US-Brazil ties, the nomination works as a gauge of how much room Lula has with the Senate before it changes in February 2027. Because the floor vote is secret, any deal struck beforehand says more than public statements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the empty seat on Brazil’s Supreme Court?

One of the 11 seats on the Supreme Federal Court has been vacant since Luís Roberto Barroso retired on 18 October 2025. Ten justices are sitting.

Why did the Senate reject Jorge Messias?

The Senate voted 34 in favour and 42 against on 29 April 2026, short of the 41 votes needed. Alcolumbre had favoured Rodrigo Pacheco, though he denies working against Messias.

Has Lula chosen a new nominee?

No nominee had been named by the evening of 18 November 2026. Pacheco, Paulo Gonet and Simone Tebet have been reported as circulating names, and Messias is still mentioned, but none is confirmed.

What do prediction markets say?

Polymarket bettors gave 65.0% that Lula announces a nomination by 31 December, as of 00:51 ET on 19 November 2026. These are bets, not polls.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Senate records of the 29 April 2026 vote; Supreme Federal Court register of justices; Polymarket market data; Agência Senado · Supremo Tribunal Federal · Senado Federal · Polymarket

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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