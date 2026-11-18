Brazil: Labour

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will sign the decree on Brazil’s shorter work week on Thursday, 19 November 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Planalto Palace, the president’s office in Brasília (7:00 a.m. US Eastern). Labour Minister Luiz Marinho confirmed the date on Tuesday, 17 November (Agência Brasil, the state news agency, 17 November 2026), after a meeting at the Alvorada Palace, the president’s residence (Correio Braziliense, a Brasília daily, 18 November 2026).

The decree is meant to give employers and unions practical guidance before the new schedule starts in mid-December. It matters to any US company, investor or supplier with Brazilian staff, because the two-rest-days rule now sits in the constitution for workers hired under the CLT, Brazil’s labour code (Chamber of Deputies news service, 16 October 2026).

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Key Facts Who. President Lula and Labour Minister Luiz Marinho; signing at the Planalto Palace, Brasília.

When. Thursday, 19 November 2026, 9:00 a.m. Brasília time (7:00 a.m. US Eastern).

What. A decree guiding how employers and unions apply the 5×2 week: five workdays, two rest days.

Start. Mid-December: 16 December in the government’s plan, 15 December on one official count.

Unknown. The decree text is unpublished, and the Supreme Court has set no date for its final ruling.

Brazil’s shorter work week, five workdays and two rest days, gets its first written guide on Thursday, as employers and unions prepare for a mid-December start.

What Happens on Thursday

Lula will sign the decree at the Planalto Palace, the president’s office, in a ceremony open to the press. Marinho said the decree will set the start of compliance with the new schedule at 16 December, and said it helps guide how workers and employers read the rules (Agência Brasil, 17 November 2026).

Lula asked for changes to the draft written by ministry technicians, and Marinho declined to say what they are. “If we give the content of the decree in advance, it starts to have an impact in every direction,” he said, in our translation (Correio Braziliense, 18 November 2026).

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What the Decree Is Expected to Do

Marinho said the decree will not list rules sector by sector and will instead direct that details be settled through collective bargaining, after meetings with more than 70 sectors of the economy (Revista Fórum, a Brazilian political magazine, 18 November 2026). Separate ministerial orders, known as portarias, are expected to carry rules for specific job categories (Correio Braziliense, 18 November 2026).

Marinho also pointed to the new decision by Flávio Dino, a Supreme Court justice, and said “everything will be handled in the decree and, if needed, an additional order later” (Correio Braziliense, 18 November 2026). We have not seen the text, so none of this is confirmed until it is published.

In Plain English 5×2: five working days, then two paid rest days, replacing the old six-and-one pattern known as 6×1. Decree: an order signed by the president that explains how a law is applied, without needing a new vote in Congress. Collective bargaining: talks between a union and employers that produce a binding workplace agreement.

Why It Matters: Fewer Hours, Same Pay

The first step cuts the weekly limit from 44 to 42 hours, a fall of 2 hours or about 4.5% by our calculation, with no cut in pay (Senado Notícias, the Senate’s news service, 16 October 2026); the later move to 40 hours is a cut of 4 hours, or about 9.1%. A shop or restaurant that keeps the same opening hours may then need more workers or more paid overtime to cover them, because each worker is on the clock for fewer hours.

During the transition, collective agreements may stretch the working day beyond 8 hours to fit 42 hours into five days (Senado Notícias, 16 October 2026). The Senate’s radio service gave 8 hours 24 minutes a day as the result of that spread (Rádio Senado, 19 October 2026), which matches 42 divided by five.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, 2025. (Photo: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado, the Senate’s news agency)

Foreign-owned stores, restaurants and factories face the same rules as local firms, because the change covers staff hired under the CLT. The amendment does not change hours for civil servants of the federal government, states and municipalities (Senado Notícias, 16 October 2026).

The Big Picture: How Brazil Got Here

The change began as constitutional amendment proposal PEC 221/2019 (Senado Notícias, 16 October 2026). The Chamber of Deputies approved the text in May 2026 (Chamber of Deputies news service, 16 October 2026), the Senate passed it on Wednesday, 14 October by 75 votes to 1, and Congress promulgated it as Constitutional Amendment 141 on Friday, 16 October (Senado Notícias, 16 October 2026).

The amendment cuts the limit to 42 hours after 60 days and to 40 hours 14 months after publication, on a schedule of five workdays and two rest days, one preferably on Sunday (Senado Notícias, 16 October 2026). Agência Brasil reports that the decree aims to avoid “distorted interpretations” (Hoje em Dia, a Minas Gerais daily republishing Agência Brasil, 17 November 2026).

The employer side is fighting the transition rules in court. The National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) and the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the two main business lobbies for shops and factories, filed the cases ADI 8041 and 8042, known as direct actions of unconstitutionality, at the Supreme Court (Correio Braziliense, 18 November 2026).

The Court Case Behind the Decree

On Tuesday, 17 November, Justice Flávio Dino, the Supreme Court judge who handles both cases, decided that the challenges will be judged on the merits, not only on a temporary order, and his injunction, a temporary court order, keeping the 16 December start stays in force (Agência Brasil, 17 November 2026). After a public hearing on 10 November, Dino said there was convergence on the importance of collective bargaining, while questions remained over the transition period (Correio Braziliense, 18 November 2026).

A final ruling needs Supreme Court president Edson Fachin to schedule the session and Justice Luiz Fux, who asked for the case to move to an in-person session, to release it; neither has happened (Agência Brasil, 17 November 2026). See also our earlier report on the court’s next step and our report on the injunction, which explains the 42-hour rule.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Thursday, 19 November 2026, 9:00 a.m. Brasília time, when Lula signs the decree, which Marinho said the government will release that day (Agência Brasil, 17 November 2026). The second is the start of the new schedule: 16 December in the government’s plan (Agência Brasil, 17 November 2026) and 15 December on the Senate radio service’s count of 60 days from 16 October (Rádio Senado, 19 October 2026).

A third date has no day yet: the Supreme Court’s in-person session on Constitutional Amendment 141, which only Fachin and Fux can unlock (Agência Brasil, 17 November 2026). For wider background, see our Brazil news hub.

What Is Not Known

The text of the decree has not been published, so we do not know whether it covers overtime pay, public-sector contractors or small businesses. We also do not know when the Supreme Court will meet.

The 15 and 16 December dates differ because the Senate’s news service counts 60 days and the Chamber’s counts two months, while the government and Dino’s injunction use 16 December.

What It Means for You

If you run staff in Brazil, or own shares in Brazilian retailers, restaurants or factories, Thursday’s text is the first official guide to how mid-December hours will work. Its details on bargaining and transition, and the court’s final word, will decide how much of the first-step 4.5% cut in weekly hours turns into extra cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Lula sign the 5×2 decree?

Thursday, 19 November 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Brasília time (7:00 a.m. US Eastern), at the Planalto Palace, in a ceremony open to the press, according to Labour Minister Luiz Marinho.

When does Brazil’s new work schedule start?

The government says 16 December 2026, while the Senate radio service counts 15 December. The weekly limit then falls from 44 to 42 hours, and to 40 hours 14 months after publication.

What is the 5×2 schedule?

It means five working days followed by two paid rest days, one of them preferably a Sunday, without a pay cut. It replaces the common six-and-one pattern, known as 6×1.

Could the Supreme Court change the rules?

Justice Flávio Dino ruled on 17 November that the challenges will get a final judgment, and his injunction keeps the 16 December start. No date is set for the full court.