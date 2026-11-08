Mexico Border Awaits Shift in US Policy

Migration: Mexico

Mexico’s northern border is waiting to see whether the new US Congress will soften the migration policy of President Donald Trump. Democrats are projected to have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections of Tuesday 3 November 2026, and the new Congress takes office in January 2027.

A softer course is far from certain, because deportations and border enforcement are run by the president’s administration, not by Congress. For US readers the stakes include trade, travel at crossings such as San Ysidro, between Tijuana and San Diego, and the cost of enforcement.

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Key Facts Vote. Democrats are projected to have won both chambers of Congress on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Power. Congress can investigate and control funding, but enforcement stays with the president’s administration.

Border data. Border Patrol logged 8,936 apprehensions on the southwest border in September 2026, up from 8,874 in August.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting exchange, shows a 55% implied chance of 400,000–500,000 deportations in 2026 (6:28 p.m. ET, 8 November).

Next. Watch committee hearings and spending bills once the new Congress is sworn in.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Voters changed who controls Congress. The border will change only if the White House, the courts or new laws change the rules.

What Changed in Washington

From January, Democrats are set to chair the House and Senate committees that run hearings and issue subpoenas, and the House starts the spending bills that fund immigration enforcement. They still need Republican votes or a presidential signature to pass new laws, and most Senate bills need 60 votes.

Border Patrol, the US agency that polices the lines between ports of entry, recorded 8,936 apprehensions on the southwest border in September 2026. That is slightly higher than the 8,874 recorded in August, according to US Customs and Border Protection’s monthly statistics.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The steel border wall at Tijuana meets the Pacific Ocean. File photo. Photo: Tomascastelazo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, traders put a 55.0% implied probability on the Trump administration deporting between 400,000 and 500,000 people in 2026, as of 6:28 p.m. ET on Sunday 8 November 2026. The market, with US$136,227 traded across all brackets, gives 8.0% to 300,000–400,000 and 6.7% to 500,000–600,000.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet clear whether Democratic leaders will try to limit enforcement spending or focus on oversight hearings. Certified final results for every race will come later.

Related reading includes our reports on deportations after the midterms and US tariffs on Mexico, and our explainer on what happens next after the US midterms. Our Mexico coverage follows the changes.

What It Means for You

Travellers using San Ysidro and other crossings should not expect new rules soon, because policy still comes from the executive branch. Businesses with Mexican supply chains should watch hearings and spending bills after January.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who controls Congress after the 2026 midterms?

Democrats are projected to have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate on 3 November 2026. Final results are not yet certified, and the new Congress takes office in January 2027.

Will deportations stop because Democrats won?

Not automatically. Deportations are carried out by the executive branch, so Congress can only investigate, set spending, or pass laws that survive a presidential veto.

When does the new Congress start?

In January 2027. The US Constitution sets noon on 3 January unless Congress picks another date.

Sources: US Customs and Border Protection, monthly nationwide encounters statistics (cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/nationwide-encounters), read 8 November 2026; Polymarket market “How many people will Trump deport in 2026?” (polymarket.com/event/how-many-people-will-trump-deport-in-2026-823), read 6:28 p.m. ET 8 November 2026; US Constitution, 20th Amendment. Election outcomes are projections made after the 3 November vote and are not yet certified.