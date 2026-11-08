Peru Opens Feminicide Probe After Lima Death

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Peru Latin America

Peru Opens Feminicide Probe After Lima Death

By · · 3 min read
Aerial view of Estadio San Marcos in Lima, Peru
Photo: Rolluzarty / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Security: Peru

Peruvian prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation on Sunday 8 November 2026 into the death of a 20-year-old woman found in Chuquitanta, a neighbourhood of San Martín de Porres district in northern Lima. The inquiry covers a presumed feminicide, meaning the killing of a woman because she is a woman, together with sexual violence.

Police detained one man, and no charge has been announced. US readers with family or travel ties to Peru will want to know how its justice system responds.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Latin America story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • What. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in Chuquitanta, Lima, on Sunday 8 November 2026.
  • Probe. Prosecutors opened a preliminary inquiry into presumed feminicide and sexual violence.
  • Police. Police reported apparent signs of sexual violence and detained one man.
  • Not known. The cause of death is not officially confirmed, and no charge has been announced.
  • Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Authorities have confirmed little beyond the basics so far. Investigators still have to establish how the young woman died.

What Happened

People close to her said she left home on Saturday night, 7 November, to meet friends and was still with them close to midnight. Her body was found on Sunday on farmland near Prolongación Naranjal avenue in Chuquitanta.

Police reported apparent signs of sexual violence, and they detained one man. We are not naming him, because no charge has been announced.

Prosecutors from the Public Ministry, Peru’s prosecution service, opened the preliminary inquiry into the case. Preliminary means investigators are still gathering evidence, and no court has ruled on anything.

Container port at Callao, next to Lima
The container port at Callao, next to Lima. File photo, 2013. Photo: Quado678 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

What Is Not Known

The cause of death has not been officially established, and no autopsy result has been published. Accounts from friends about how the woman died are unverified, so we do not report them.

It is also unclear whether anyone else was involved, because only one man is reported detained. Whether the case is formally classified as feminicide depends on the evidence prosecutors gather.

What Feminicide Means in Peru

Peru’s penal code treats feminicide, the killing of a woman because of her gender, as a crime separate from ordinary homicide. It carries a heavier prison term than homicide.

Lima is one of the regions covered in our guide to Peru’s regions and provinces. Our Peru coverage and Latin America coverage follow security and justice stories across the region.

What It Means for You

Visitors to Lima and Peruvians with family there can follow updates from the Public Ministry and the National Police, Peru’s national police force. Anyone in Peru can report violence against women to the Ministry of Women’s hotline, Línea 100, by dialling 100.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Chuquitanta?

A 20-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday 8 November 2026 in Chuquitanta, in northern Lima. Prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into presumed feminicide and sexual violence.

Has anyone been charged?

No charge has been announced. Police detained one man, and he remains a suspect only.

What is feminicide in Peru?

It is the crime of killing a woman because of her gender. Peru’s penal code treats it separately from ordinary homicide, with heavier penalties.

Sources: Statements of 8 November 2026 attributed to Peru’s Public Ministry (Ministerio Público) and National Police, which could not be opened directly at publication and are therefore reported, not confirmed; Peru’s penal code, article 108-B; Ministry of Women hotline Línea 100 (gob.pe/mimp).

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Lima? See this month's events and our Lima city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Chuquitanta feminicide Latin America security Lima Peru Peru crime Public Ministry San Martín de Porres Sexual Violence

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.