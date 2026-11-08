Norris Wins Rain-Hit Brazil Grand Prix

File photo: Lando Norris in his McLaren, taken at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix. Photo: Liauzh, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Formula 1 · São Paulo Grand Prix

Published Sunday, November 8, 6:45 p.m. ET (8:45 p.m. São Paulo) · Source: official Formula 1 results and championship tables

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Lando Norris lost the lead at the start, then won a race that kept switching between rain and sun. The McLaren driver crossed the line 14.6 seconds clear at the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026 on Sunday, November 8.

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The race began at 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo) at Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit officially named Autódromo José Carlos Pace. Norris had started on pole, first on the grid, and it was his third win of 2026.

Key Facts Result: Lando Norris, McLaren’s British driver, won from pole by 14.6 seconds over Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Title: Mercedes clinched the constructors’ (team) championship, 652 points to Ferrari’s 510, with three races left.

Drivers: Kimi Antonelli, already world champion, leads on 390 points. Verstappen has 279, Russell 262.

Next: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday, November 21, 11:00 p.m. ET (1:00 a.m. Sunday São Paulo).

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mercedes Clinch F1 Team Title in Brazil

In plain English Formula 1 hands out two titles a year: one to the best driver, one to the best team. This weekend settled the team prize, and the driver prize was already decided.

Norris Wins a Race That Kept Changing

Norris did not lead for long at the start. Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver who is already world champion, jumped into the lead from second place, and Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s sister team, also passed Norris.

The track began damp and dried out, which sent drivers into the pits for slick tyres, the smooth dry-weather type. Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari stopped first, and Norris, Russell and Hadjar followed two laps later, with Antonelli and Verstappen a lap after that.

Antonelli spun at the first corner while leading, which handed the lead to Norris, who held it to the flag. Light rain returned late in the race and the field switched to intermediates, the grooved tyres for light rain.

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Verstappen Climbs From 21st to Second

Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion, started 21st after taking a new engine and finished second. He was already in the top ten within the first few laps.

Isack Hadjar, Verstappen’s 22-year-old French teammate, took third, which gave Red Bull two podium places. George Russell, Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate, was fourth despite a spin leaving the pit lane. Antonelli was fifth after the stewards, the officials who enforce the rules, gave him a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from his pit box.

Oscar Piastri, Norris’s McLaren teammate, was sixth. Antonelli also set the fastest lap, a 1:12.689.

Why Leclerc Dropped Behind Lawson

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s driver from Monaco, passed Lawson late in the race. The stewards then gave him a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Lawson.

That swapped the pair in the results, so Lawson was seventh and Leclerc eighth. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari’s seven-time champion, finished ninth on his 400th Formula 1 start after beginning from 20th.

Nico Hülkenberg of the Audi team took the last point in tenth. Brazil’s Gabriel Bortoleto finished 16th in front of his home crowd, and Rafael Câmara of the Haas team, a Brazilian rookie, was 20th on his F1 debut.

Mercedes Seal the Team Title

Mercedes clinched the constructors’ championship, the prize that adds up both cars’ points. Its lead over Ferrari is now 652 points to 510, with three races left.

Antonelli leads the drivers’ table with 390 points, ahead of Verstappen on 279 and Russell on 262. Hamilton has 261, Leclerc 249 and Norris 246.

Our earlier report on the Mercedes title was written before the penalties were applied, so its Ferrari total differs from the final one here. Rafael Câmara’s path to this debut is in our report on Haas dropping Esteban Ocon.

What It Means for US Readers

The big prizes are settled, so the next three races are about pride and third place in the team table. Red Bull holds third on 415 points to McLaren’s 398, which makes the fight between those two the one to watch.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, the sport’s only Nevada race, comes next on Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 p.m. ET (1:00 a.m. Sunday São Paulo). Apple TV carries F1 in the United States.

What Is Not Known

Results stay provisional until the FIA, the sport’s governing body, confirms the classification, and the published classification already includes the five-second penalties given to Antonelli, Leclerc and Haas driver Oliver Bearman. The cause of Antonelli’s spin has not been explained.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix?

Lando Norris of McLaren won by 14.6 seconds from Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Isack Hadjar, also of Red Bull, finished third.

What happened to Charles Leclerc’s result?

Leclerc passed Liam Lawson late, then received a five-second penalty for causing a collision. He was classified eighth and Lawson seventh.

Sources: Formula 1 official race page, results and standings; FIA, the sport’s governing body. Related: Norris takes pole in rain-hit qualifying.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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