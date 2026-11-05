Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026

Latin America mood on 5 November 2026: cheaper oil lifts Chile and Mexico, the US vote reshapes Washington, and poverty data stings Argentina.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Cautious relief: the central bank held its rate at 13.75% while GPA’s loss and C&A’s profit showed a split in corporate health Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Uneasy streets: a Cuernavaca councillor who had reported threats was shot dead —Chile Proud but stretched: President Kast met Pope Leo XIV while a truckers’ strike dragged on at home —Argentina Bruised: Indec’s living-conditions survey counts more poor households as cheaper oil hit its energy shares —Colombia Anxious: central bank staff see inflation ending 2026 at 7.1% as the government eyes a 19% petrol tax —Paraguay Rattled: a bank crisis has opened an impeachment push even though October inflation held at 1.7%

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America woke up to cheaper oil and a Democratic Washington, and the mood is relief for importers and worry for everyone who sells the barrel or owes the bills.

The day across Latin America at a glance.

The Continent’s Mood Today

The big shift came from outside. Oil prices fell sharply after Democrats won Congress, and the result could open a path to ending the war in the Middle East.

Oil importers cheered, and oil sellers paid. Chile and Mexico gained, while Colombia and Argentina’s YPF, the state-linked oil group, slipped, as our market reports show.

The change in Washington is personal as well as political. Mike Johnson won his Louisiana seat on 3 November, but Democrats took both the House and the Senate.

Hakeem Jeffries is in line to take the gavel, and Latin American capitals are already working out what that means for aid, tariffs and migration.

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Brazil – Relief With a Price Tag

Brazil’s central bank halted its rate cuts at 13.75% in November, as Rio Times reported. Savers keep a generous return, and borrowers keep a heavy one.

Markets cheered, but the front pages tell two stories.GPA, owner of the Pão de Açúcar supermarkets, posted a third-quarter loss of R$731 million (about US$134 million at 5.46 reais per dollar), driven by a provision tied to its arbitration with Casas Bahia. Its auditor flagged doubts over whether the company can keep operating.

Smaller wins sit beside the losses.C&A, the clothing retailer, earned an adjusted R$56.5 million (about US$10 million), down on the year but above analysts’ estimates. The tariff question stays open.

Rio Times reported that the Democratic win leaves the US tariff on Brazil in place, so the political mood in Brasília is hope without a date. For a foreigner, a 13.75% rate keeps fixed-income returns high in reais, and the tariff means exporters still face the same cost.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,608.52

-0.57% L 166,249 day range H 168,994 +8.62% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.49 +0.58% USD / MXN 18.75 +0.69% USD / CLP 977.82 +1.17% USD / COP 3,241 -0.27% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,608.52

-0.57%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,819.80

+0.91%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,471.38

-1.40%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.62% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.00 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,819.80 +0.91% +11.90% 70,184.33 71,422 70,331 104,809,435 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,471.38 -1.40% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.49 +0.58% +1.76% 5.46 5.50 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.16 +0.30% -0.50% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.75 +0.69% +0.40% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.82 +1.17% +3.32% 966.50 977.82 962.10 — USD/COP 3,241 -0.27% -16.03% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.11% +1.93% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 60.24 -0.43% -5.65% 60.50 60.57 59.80 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG

6,358

+9.88% USD/UYU

40.22

+3.24% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.16% USD/CRC

449.63

+2.27% USD/BOB

11.92

+1.74% IPSA

10,465.26

-1.52% COLCAP

2,471.38

-1.40% USD/CLP

977.82

+1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Markets Up, Streets Uneasy

Mexican markets were upbeat. Yet on the same day gunmen killed Gabriel Rivas Ríos, a councillor in Cuernavaca who had publicly reported threats against them, El Financiero reported.

That pairing is an old Mexican pattern: money looks forward while local officials die for doing their jobs. Few families in Morelos read a market record as good news.

Politics is noisy too. Elsewhere, the Senate passed a so-called ‘anti-memes’ law.

The October factory index slipped to 49.5, just under the 50 line that marks growth. In practice, expect steady investor appetite, but keep security advice for state roads current.

Chile – A President Abroad, a Strike at Home

President José Antonio Kast met Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on their third day abroad, La Tercera reported. The delegation then flew to Madrid for the 30th Ibero-American Summit and a planned Thursday meeting with Pedro Sánchez.

The image is of a leader on the world stage, but Rio Times reported that the government rejected new aid in a truckers’ strike and that Kast refused to fire a minister. Pride abroad sits beside pressure at home.

Money was cheerful on cheaper oil. For residents and investors, the oil drop helps costs, but a prolonged truckers’ strike can slow deliveries and fuel supply.

Argentina – The Numbers Hurt

The national statistics office Indec published its living-conditions survey, and Clarín summed it up as ‘more poor people with worse living conditions’. Of roughly 30 million people measured, 9.7 million are in poverty, in Clarín’s account.

That figure lands hard in a country that has lived through decades of inflation and lost savings. Every new poverty count reopens the same wound: stability on paper, thin wallets at home.

Markets added a second sting: Argentine energy shares fell in New York as oil dropped.

Argentina is an oil exporter now, so a cheaper barrel is no longer a pure gift. For foreigners holding Argentine energy shares, oil now moves your portfolio directly, and household costs for locals remain tight.

Colombia – Counting the Cost

Banco de la República staff expect inflation to end 2026 at 7.1% and 2027 at 4.8%, La República reported. Slower growth is in the same forecast.

The government’s answer is a fiscal rescue law, and Fedesarrollo warned that raising payroll contributions could make formal jobs more expensive. Rio Times added that Bogotá plans a 19% sales tax on petrol and is weighing an IMF loan of up to US$5 billion.

Violence and grief run alongside the numbers. An explosive hit a toll booth on the Cali highway.

Oil, the country’s big earner, now faces a lower price, yet the government also plans a US$10 billion oil and gas restart. That is a bet that the drop is temporary.

If you live in Colombia, budget for dearer petrol and higher prices, and watch tax announcements closely.

Paraguay – A Bank Shock in a Quiet Economy

Paraguay is the quiet economy of the region, with October inflation holding at 1.7%. Rio Times reported that a bank crisis has now sparked an impeachment push.

That contrast explains the anxiety. People trust steady prices, so a threat to bank deposits feels like a breach of a quiet bargain.

The details of the crisis are still emerging, and we are not claiming more than Rio Times reported. If you hold guaraní deposits, check which institution holds them and read the central bank’s statements closely.

The Shared Mood

The common feeling is a hope that arrives with an invoice. A cheaper barrel helps Chile, Mexico and Brazil, but it squeezes Argentina and Colombia, and governments everywhere still have to find the money.

Behind the numbers sit older memories: Mexican officials killed for speaking up, Argentine poverty returning each time the books open, and Colombian inflation that never quite leaves. Latin America is watching Washington change hands and asking who will pick up the phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American stocks move differently on 4 November?

Oil prices fell sharply after Democrats won the US Congress. Importers such as Chile gained, while producers such as Colombia and Argentina’s YPF lost.

What is the Latin America mood after the US vote?

It is relief mixed with worry. Cheaper oil helps importers, but Brazil’s tariff stays and oil exporters lose revenue.

What did Colombia’s central bank staff forecast?

Banco de la República staff see inflation ending 2026 at 7.1% and 2027 at 4.8%, along with weaker growth.

Sources: Louisiana Radio Network, Speaker Johnson wins re-election, Deadline, Johnson and the House Republican leadership, Banco de la República (Colombia), central bank, Indec (Argentina), national statistics office

Companion: the Latin America Power Index, with today’s ranking and signals; members can download the full report (PDF).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief