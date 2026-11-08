Senegal Migrant Boat Toll Rises to 34 Dead

Fishing pirogues on the beach at Kayar, Senegal (Photo: Ibrahima khalilpro diop, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

An official source cited in Senegalese reports put the toll from a migrant boat shipwreck off the Atlantic coast at 34 dead on Sunday 8 November 2026. That replaces Senegal’s Interior Ministry provisional count of at least 21 dead and one survivor, issued on the evening of Saturday 7 November 2026.

Who: Presumed migrants aboard a pirogue; 34 dead in the latest official count.

Presumed migrants aboard a pirogue; 34 dead in the latest official count. What: A presumed shipwreck of a pirogue, a long wooden fishing canoe, carrying would-be migrants.

A presumed shipwreck of a pirogue, a long wooden fishing canoe, carrying would-be migrants. Where: Off Lompoul, on the coast of the Kébémer department, a district in the Louga region, north-west Senegal.

Off Lompoul, on the coast of the Kébémer department, a district in the Louga region, north-west Senegal. When: Bodies found from Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 November 2026. As of 8 November 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT).

Bodies found from Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 November 2026. As of 8 November 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT). Earlier count: The Interior Ministry’s provisional toll on 7 November was at least 21 dead and one survivor.

A stretch of Atlantic beach in northern Senegal has become a place of mourning. The bodies lie near Lompoul, a coastal spot between Dakar, the capital, and Saint-Louis, a northern port city.

The shore matters to US readers because boats leave this coast on the Atlantic route. That sea path leads toward Spain’s Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off Morocco.

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What We Know

A pirogue carrying would-be migrants reportedly capsized off Lompoul, a coastal spot in the commune of Léona. A commune is a local council area, and Léona lies in the Kébémer department, an administrative district of the Louga region.

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The cause has not been officially stated, and authorities describe a presumed shipwreck. Local reports speak of a capsizing.

On Saturday 7 November the toll rose sharply, as many more bodies were found near Lompoul, also spelled Loumpoul. The Interior Ministry’s provisional count that evening was at least 21 bodies and one survivor.

On Sunday 8 November an official source cited in Senegalese reports put the toll at 34 dead after further bodies were recovered. That figure replaces the earlier counts and must not be added to them.

The number of people aboard has not been given. Searches continue for possible further victims.

The governor of Louga, the region’s top state official, went to the site on Sunday 8 November. The Interior Minister, who heads the ministry, is expected at Lompoul on Monday 9 November to assess the situation and bring state support to families.

Identification of the bodies was under way on Sunday. Gendarmes and firefighters took part in the recovery.

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What Is Not Known

The toll is not final, and the figure may change. Officials have not confirmed where the boat left from, and its destination is unconfirmed, though boats leaving this coast typically head for the Canary Islands.

The number of people on board is not known. The identities of the dead are also unknown.

Officials describe the cause as a presumed shipwreck. Nothing further has been confirmed, and we will not speculate.

An aerial view of Dakar, Senegal’s capital, showing part of the Cheikh Anta Diop University campus, the capital’s main public university (file photo; the shipwreck was some way up the coast to the north). Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Why This Route Keeps Claiming Lives

The Atlantic route runs from West African coasts to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic. It is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous migration routes.

Crossings often use pirogues, wooden boats built for coastal fishing rather than long ocean journeys. Open water, strong currents and long distances leave little room for error.

Earlier arrivals on the Canary Islands are covered in Senegalese Migrants Among 77 at El Hierro. Our explainer on the route follows below.

Our Senegal coverage hub carries more background. It includes our explainer on Senegalese migration to Spain.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

For readers in the United States, the sinking shows how far migration pressure from West Africa reaches. It belongs to the wider flow toward Europe that readers following migration policy watch closely.

The incident took place on a coast between Dakar and Saint-Louis. We have no confirmed information on any change to travel conditions there.

The count may change as rescue services continue their search. The Interior Minister’s visit on Monday 9 November is the next scheduled step.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened off Senegal’s coast?

A pirogue carrying presumed migrants reportedly capsized off Lompoul. By Saturday 7 November 2026 the Interior Ministry’s provisional toll was at least 21 dead and one survivor.

Is the toll 21 or 34?

An official source cited in Senegalese reports put the toll at 34 dead on Sunday 8 November 2026. That replaces the provisional count of at least 21 from the evening before.

Where is Lompoul?

Lompoul is on Senegal’s Atlantic coast between Dakar, the capital, and Saint-Louis. It lies in the Kébémer department of the Louga region, in the north-west of the country.

Do officials know why the boat sank?

No, officials describe a presumed shipwreck and the cause is unconfirmed. The departure point, the number on board and the identities of the dead are also unknown.

Sources: Senegal Ministry of the Interior, provisional toll of 7 November 2026; Senegalese officials, toll of 8 November 2026 cited in Senegalese reports; the governor of Louga region. Related coverage: Senegalese migration to Spain, explained.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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