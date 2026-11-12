Peru Congress Sets Budget Vote for Nov 20

Peru’s Congress will vote on the 2027 state budget on Friday 20 November 2026, after four days of hearings and debate that begin on Tuesday 17 November. The government has asked for S/266.5 billion (about US$78 billion at S/3.41 per US$), and the schedule matters to investors because the spending plan sets the pace of public works and the deficit target.

Miguel Ángel Torres Morales, president of Congress and of the Senate, announced the timetable on Thursday 12 November after the Joint Board of Spokespersons approved it. The board is the body of party leaders from both chambers that sets the plenary agenda.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition). —What. Congress debates and votes the 2027 Budget, Public Debt and Financial Balance bills. —When. Hearings Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 November, debate Thursday 19, vote Friday 20. —How much. The government’s draft totals S/266.5 billion (about US$78 billion at S/3.41 per US$). —Where. Peru’s bicameral Congress, with a Senate and a Chamber of Deputies sitting since July 2026. —Deadline. The Constitution makes 30 November the last day for Congress to send the budget law to the Executive.

Senators and deputies will hear ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday, debate on Thursday and vote on Friday, ten days before the constitutional deadline for the 2027 budget.

What Happened

On Tuesday 17 November the chair of the Bicameral Budget Commission, the joint committee of both chambers, presents the reports on the three bills. The prime minister and the economy minister then address the plenary.

On Wednesday 18 November the ministries and independent bodies present their spending requests. These include the judiciary, the prosecution service, the constitutional court, the electoral authority and the ombudsman.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Debate comes on Thursday 19 November, with the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies each given three hours. The time is split proportionally among six parliamentary groups, and the spokespersons agreed it unanimously.

On Friday 20 November the final text is presented and the prime minister says whether the government accepts or rejects it. The three bills are then put to a vote.

The Legislative Palace in Lima, seat of Peru’s Congress, where the budget is debated from 17 November.

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Why It Matters

The Economy Ministry’s draft totals S/266.5 billion (about US$78 billion at S/3.41 per US$). That is S/8.9 billion (about US$2.6 billion), or 3.5%, above the 2026 budget as first approved.

Lawmakers can reshape the spending mix, which decides how much goes to security, health, education and public works. If Congress misses the deadline, Article 80 of the Constitution lets the government’s original draft take effect by legislative decree, a government decree with the force of law.

Earlier we covered the prosecutors’ funding gap in Peru Prosecutors Seek Double Their Budget. More is in our Peru coverage.

What Is Not Known

The Congress announcement does not say whether Friday’s vote is held jointly or chamber by chamber. It also does not say whether lawmakers will change the draft before the final text is presented on Friday 20 November.

The commission had approved the debt and financial balance bills on Monday 2 November, while the main budget bill was still pending that day. The final committee text of the budget bill has not been confirmed here.

What to Watch Next

Watch the final text on Friday 20 November and the prime minister’s answer on whether the government accepts it. The law must reach the Executive by Monday 30 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Peru’s Congress vote on the 2027 budget?

The plenary is scheduled to vote on Friday 20 November 2026, after hearings on 17 and 18 November and debate on 19 November. The vote covers the budget, debt and financial balance bills.

How large is the proposed 2027 budget?

The government’s draft totals S/266.5 billion, about US$78 billion at S/3.41 per US$. That is 3.5% above the 2026 budget as first approved.

What happens if Congress misses the deadline?

The Constitution gives Congress until 30 November to send the budget law to the Executive. After that, the government’s original draft takes effect by legislative decree.

Sources: Congress of Peru, news centre, schedule for the 2027 budget debate, 12 November 2026; Constitution of Peru, Articles 78 and 80.