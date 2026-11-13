Chile Stocks Rise 0.7% as Entel Jumps 11% | Chile Market Report, Nov 12

Key Facts Chile’s main stock index closed higher , the S&P IPSA (the benchmark of Chile’s biggest listed companies) finishing at 10,625, up 0.69% on the session.

, the S&P IPSA (the benchmark of Chile’s biggest listed companies) finishing at 10,625, up 0.69% on the session. The peso weakened sharply the dollar cost 994.30 pesos, up 1.17% on the day and just 0.1% below its 12-month peak of 995.39 set on 23 October.

the dollar cost 994.30 pesos, up 1.17% on the day and just 0.1% below its 12-month peak of 995.39 set on 23 October. A US rate-hike scare drove the currency , with the US 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% (4.98% on Tuesday) and the dollar index at 103.17, up 0.25%.

, with the US 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% (4.98% on Tuesday) and the dollar index at 103.17, up 0.25%. Company news, not the economy, lifted the stock market Entel, the telecoms group, rose 10.8% after confirming talks to sell its Peruvian unit to Millicom, a Latin American telecoms operator, while Cencosud, the supermarket group, gained 2.5% and Falabella, the retailer, 1.4%.

Entel, the telecoms group, rose 10.8% after confirming talks to sell its Peruvian unit to Millicom, a Latin American telecoms operator, while Cencosud, the supermarket group, gained 2.5% and Falabella, the retailer, 1.4%. Chile beat Brazil on the day : the IPSA rose 0.69% while Brazil’s Ibovespa lost 0.43%, yet Chile’s index still sits 8.6% below its 28 January high.

: the IPSA rose 0.69% while Brazil’s Ibovespa lost 0.43%, yet Chile’s index still sits 8.6% below its 28 January high. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Central Bank of Chile’s December decision at 56.0% and a 0.25-point rise at 38.5% (US$26,657 traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market had a good day on a bad-tempered one for the peso. The S&P IPSA — the index tracking Chile’s largest listed companies — rose 0.69% to 10,625, while the dollar climbed to 994.30 pesos, up 1.17%. The peso is now a whisker from 1,000 per dollar, a round number traders watch closely. The pressure came from Washington, where bond yields leapt and investors began pricing in an interest-rate rise rather than a cut. Inside the index, the gains were about individual companies — a deal story at Entel and retailers such as Cencosud and Falabella — not about a broad change of mood. Over the past 20 sessions the index is still 3.16% lower, and it remains 8.6% below its January high. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A rising index and a sliding peso can coexist, but a close above 995.39 pesos per dollar would be a fresh 12-month low for the currency and a test for Chilean importers and travellers.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Thursday as a house where one room was loud and the rest were calm. The S&P IPSA closed at 10,625, up 0.69%, as a handful of domestic stories pulled the index up.

The peso, meanwhile, went the other way. It took 994.30 pesos to buy one US dollar, up 1.17%, meaning the Chilean currency lost ground.

Wall Street was softer, with the S&P 500 (America’s main share index) at 7,592, down 0.35%. That is the only global line you need: the US tape was lukewarm and the Chilean rally was home-grown.

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Assessment — Stock-picking rally, not a trend turn MEDIUM The evidence points to a day of company news layered on top of a currency squeeze. Entel’s 10.8% jump, mall operator Parauco’s 4.3% and Cencosud’s 2.5% carried the index, while the biggest loser, steelmaker CAP at −5.4%, shows the breadth was mixed. The weaker peso is a mild help to exporters who earn dollars, but it is a headache for anyone paying in dollars. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield, which closed at 5.10% — if it keeps rising, the peso is likely to break through 1,000.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA close 10,625 +0.69% A second-tier gain driven by a few names, not a broad surge Session range — — Not confirmed in the scan USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 994.30 +1.17% A weaker peso, 0.1% below its 12-month high of 995.39 IPSA 12-month positioning 11,628 high / 9,603 low — 8.6% below the 28 January high; 10.6% above the 14 November 2025 low Key technical levels 10,500 / 11,000 — Round numbers: nearest support below, resistance above

Read the table as a tug-of-war. The index sits 10.6% above its low of 9,603 from a year ago, yet 8.6% beneath its January peak of 11,628.

The currency tells the tougher story. Its 12-month range runs from 851.67 pesos per dollar on 9 February to 995.39 on 23 October, so the dollar has gained 16.7% against the peso since February’s low — a long slide, not a blip.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,625.27 +0.69% L 10,506day rangeH 10,646 Market breadth · 11 names 55% advancing 6 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 994.00 +1.14% Copper 6.21 -1.11% Gold 3,889 -2.79% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +2.46% CENCOSUD Consumer Disc. +1.44% FALABELLA Materials +1.12% SQM-B, CMPC Energy +0.48% COPEC Financials -0.32% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Utilities -0.43% ENELAM Industrials -0.99% LATAM AIR Other -1.83% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 171,324.31 -0.43% Ibovespa171,324.31 -0.43% Mexico 71,674.32 -0.46% S&P/BMV IPC71,674.32 -0.46% Chile 10,625.27 +0.69% S&P IPSA10,625.27 +0.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.93 -1.35% MSCI COLCAP2,452.93 -1.35% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,625.27 +0.69% — 10,552.02 10,646 10,506 — USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% +6.94% 982.80 996.27 982.53 — COPPER 6.21 -1.11% +21.92% 6.27 6.21 6.19 1,123 SQM-B 54,100 +1.12% +9.52% 53,500 54,465 52,743 247,728 COPEC 6,280 +0.48% -8.99% 6,250 6,345 6,171 1,039,438 BSANTANDER 80.05 +0.06% +12.56% 80.00 80.64 79.51 81,318,896 FALABELLA 6,675 +1.44% +6.80% 6,580 6,678 6,500 2,915,825 ENELAM 81.60 -0.43% -10.08% 81.95 83.45 81.12 54,717,468 CENCOSUD 1,776 +2.46% -40.82% 1,733 1,787 1,715 3,563,585 CMPC 900.00 +1.12% -35.25% 890.00 907.00 883.00 2,319,219 BANCO CHILE 193.03 -0.70% +10.30% 194.40 195.60 190.01 57,842,558 LATAM AIR 24.01 -0.99% +14.33% 24.25 24.40 23.76 1,028,505,531 SOUTHERN COPPER 168.21 -2.55% +32.58% 172.61 170.39 165.60 985,536 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 168.21 -2.55% CENCOSUD 1,776 +2.46% FALABELLA 6,675 +1.44% USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% SQM-B 54,100 +1.12% CMPC 900.00 +1.12% COPPER 6.21 -1.11% LATAM AIR 24.01 -0.99% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.69%, with breadth positive — 6 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Banco de Chile CEO Says He Is Not Retiring Read →

03 Why it moved — US rate-hike fears and company news

The first cause, and the heaviest, was the American bond market. The US 10-year Treasury yield — the return on lending to Washington for ten years, a global benchmark for borrowing costs — closed at 5.10%. Confidence: high.

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Traders increasingly price a 25 basis-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (see the prediction-market box below), which supports the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against its main peers, rose 0.25% to 103.17.

The second cause was Entel, the telecoms group. It confirmed talks to sell its Peruvian unit to Millicom, a Latin American telecoms operator, and its shares rose 10.8%. Confidence: high.

The third, with medium confidence, was retail strength: Cencosud, the supermarket and shopping-centre group, rose 2.5%, Falabella (the department-store and finance conglomerate) 1.4% and Parauco (a mall operator) 4.3%.

The cross-asset check is mixed. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, rose 3.25% even though US government data showed commercial crude stocks up 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million; the VIX fear gauge rose 6.92% to 18.70. Higher oil is a cost for Chile, which imports most of its fuel, so the peso’s slide has more than one cause.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note LATAM Airlines (LTM) US$25m turnover −2.0% Most traded; the airline fell as the dollar and oil rose Falabella US$20m turnover +1.4% Retail and finance giant; second most traded Quinenco US$12m turnover −0.7% Holding company Banco de Chile US$11m turnover −0.7% Largest bank by trading that day Copec US$7m turnover +0.5% Fuel and forestry group Cencosud US$6m turnover +2.5% Supermarket and retail group Entel Top gainer; turnover — +10.8% Talks to sell Peruvian unit to Millicom CAP Top loser; turnover — −5.4% Steel and iron-ore group

The most-traded stock, LATAM Airlines, fell 2.0% on US$25m of turnover. Airlines are hurt by pricier fuel and by a stronger dollar, since many of their costs are priced in US currency.

On the winning side, retailers did the heavy lifting. SQM, the lithium giant, was not among the day’s flagged movers, so the lithium story did not drive the session.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.43% IPC Mexico −0.27% Merval Argentina — COLCAP Colombia — BVL Peru —

Chile was the outlier among the markets we could verify: Brazil’s Ibovespa fell 0.43% and Mexico’s IPC 0.27%, while the IPSA rose 0.69%. We show a dash where we could not verify the day’s close.

Brazil’s real weakened too, with the dollar up 1.05% to 5.6413 reais, after October consumer prices rose 0.14% on the month, below forecasts. The live market board above carries the full closes.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the S&P IPSA sits between two round numbers: 10,500 below and 11,000 above. Neither is a magic line, but traders use them as markers of where buyers or sellers might step in.

The harder ceiling is the 12-month high of 11,628 from 28 January; the floor is the low of 9,603 from 14 November 2025. After five sessions the index is up 1.53% from where it started the week, yet over 60 sessions it is still 5.0% lower.

For the peso, the line is 995.39 per dollar, the 12-month high for the US currency set on 23 October. A close above it would make the peso the weakest in a year, and 1,000 would become the next obvious target.

07 What to watch

US bond yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% is the main driver of the peso; further rises make 1,000 per dollar likely.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% is the main driver of the peso; further rises make 1,000 per dollar likely. The 995.39 line: A close above the 23 October peak for USD/CLP would be a fresh 12-month low for the peso.

A close above the 23 October peak for USD/CLP would be a fresh 12-month low for the peso. Entel and Millicom: Watch for formal terms of the sale of Entel’s Peruvian unit and any regulatory reaction.

Watch for formal terms of the sale of Entel’s Peruvian unit and any regulatory reaction. US producer prices: Friday’s US producer price index (consensus +0.4% month on month) could feed or ease the rate-hike worries.

Background: Chile Stocks Slip 0.4% as Peso Steadies.

Background: Chilean Peso Falls 1.8% as Stocks Edge Up.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Chile’s December decision, with US$26,657 traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices no change at 56.0%, a 0.25-point rise at 38.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.6%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 1.5% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a hold as likelier than a rise, with a sizeable minority expecting the central bank to raise rates.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s stock market do?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, closed at 10,625, up 0.69%.

How did the Chilean peso perform?

It weakened: one US dollar cost 994.30 pesos, up 1.17% on the day and 0.1% below the 12-month high of 995.39.

Why did the peso fall?

Mainly because US bond yields jumped, with the 10-year at 5.10%, and traders began expecting a US interest-rate rise, which lifts the dollar worldwide.

Which Chilean stocks moved most?

Entel, the telecoms group, rose 10.8% on talks to sell its Peruvian unit, Parauco, a mall operator, gained 4.3% and Cencosud, a supermarket group, 2.5%, while CAP, a steelmaker, fell 5.4%.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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