Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 84% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 17, 2:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday in Barranquilla, Colombia, to decide the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-tier club trophy.
A week later, Palmeiras face Estudiantes in Montevideo on 28 November for the Copa Libertadores, the continent’s biggest club prize.
Flamengo lead the Brazilian league with 76 points after round 34 of 38.
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Today’s headlines November 17, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Saturday 21 Nov, 7:30pm Brasília and Buenos Aires (5:30pm ET)
Boca Juniors of Argentina v Atlético Mineiro of Brazil, one match, Barranquilla.
Copa Libertadores final
Saturday 28 Nov, 5pm Brasília (3pm ET)
Palmeiras v Estudiantes at the Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, in a single match.
Brasileirão title race
After round 34 of 38
Flamengo lead with 76 points after 34 of 38 rounds.
Mexico v Jamaica
Today, Tuesday 17 Nov
Second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final at Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe; kickoff 8:30pm Mexico City (9:30pm ET).
01
Boca and Atlético Mineiro meet in Barranquilla on Saturday for the Sudamericana
Preview
The Copa Sudamericana final is a single match on Saturday 21 November. It is at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, on Colombia’s Caribbean coast.
Kickoff is 5:30pm in Colombia and Ecuador, which is 7:30pm in Argentina and Brazil. That equals 5:30pm Eastern Time, as Colombia shares the US East Coast clock in November.
Conmebol is South America’s football confederation.
Boca Juniors are the Buenos Aires giants and one of the most decorated clubs on the continent. Atlético Mineiro are from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and are known as Galo, the Rooster.
The final is neutral ground for both sides. A single match means extra time and penalties if the score is level, so there is no second leg to recover in.
In short — Boca v Atlético Mineiro is a one-off final in Barranquilla on Saturday, kickoff 7:30pm in Buenos Aires and Brasília.
Palmeiras and Estudiantes will settle the Libertadores in Montevideo on 28 November
Preview
The Copa Libertadores final is also a single match. It is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, with kickoff at 5pm Brasília time.
Argentina and Uruguay keep the same clock that day, and 5pm in Brasília is 3pm Eastern Time. Conmebol confirmed the time on 31 October, according to the Brazilian outlets DGABC and O Liberal and to Perfil of Argentina.
Palmeiras are from São Paulo, and reached the final.
Estudiantes are from the city of La Plata, near Buenos Aires.
The Centenario is the stadium that staged the first World Cup final in 1930. It is a fitting setting for a final between a Brazilian and an Argentine club.
In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes is on 28 November at the Centenario, kickoff 5pm Brasília, 3pm ET.
03
Palmeiras carry a double load into the final stretch
Football
Palmeiras are chasing two trophies at once: the Brasileirão title and the Libertadores final on 28 November.
In short — Palmeiras must balance the league with the biggest match in South American club football.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 17, 2:07 a.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 22.5% · Guadalajara 21.5% · América 19%
Polymarket · US$153,839 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 84% · Palmeiras 14%
Polymarket · US$60,614 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 72% · Estudiantes LP 28.4%
Polymarket · US$42,081 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 70.5% · Real Tomayapo 50.5% · The Strongest 15.5%
Polymarket · US$21,579 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%
Polymarket · US$10,401 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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