Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 84% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 17, 2:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday in Barranquilla, Colombia, to decide the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-tier club trophy.

A week later, Palmeiras face Estudiantes in Montevideo on 28 November for the Copa Libertadores, the continent’s biggest club prize.

Flamengo lead the Brazilian league with 76 points after round 34 of 38.