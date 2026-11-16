Atlético de Madrid Picks Globant’s Sportian
Business: Argentina
Atlético de Madrid, the Spanish football club, has named Sportian, a sports-technology company owned by Argentine-founded IT services group Globant and Spain’s LaLiga, its long-term technology partner. Sportian announced the deal in November 2026, and no price or contract length has been published.
Globant is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as GLOB, so US investors can follow it. The company reports third-quarter results on Thursday 19 November 2026 after the US market close.
Key Facts
- Deal. Atlético de Madrid named Sportian its long-term technology partner.
- Product. Sportian says the club is the first to adopt its marketplace, via Sportian Pass.
- Terms. No price, contract length or start date has been disclosed.
- Owner. Sportian is the sports division of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) and LaLiga, Spain’s top football league.
- Next. Globant reports third-quarter results on Thursday 19 November 2026 after the US market close.
A Madrid football club has chosen an Argentine-founded software group’s sports unit as its technology partner, in a deal whose financial terms have not been published.
Where Sportian Comes From
Sportian is owned by Globant and LaLiga, Spain’s top football league, and sells fan, performance and business tools to sports organisations. Its Sportian Performance platform supports coaching with match data.
Its news page also lists the Mexican Football Federation (2 September 2026) and Mauricio Pochettino, coach of the US men’s national team (11 June 2026), among users of Sportian Performance. Sportian’s news page says major football federations and coaches use it.
Globant is a software and services group founded in Argentina and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It sells technology and AI-based services to companies worldwide.
What Sportian Will Do for Atlético
Sportian says Atlético will use it as its long-term partner for an operational transformation programme that includes sporting performance. Sportian says Atlético is the first club in the world to access its sports-technology marketplace.
Sportian says Sportian Performance, its football-intelligence platform, is already part of the club’s technology infrastructure for training and match plans built on data and video. The club can now add tools through the marketplace, including products that use real-time sports data to create new fan experiences.
Sportian Pass is the access point. Luis Ureta, Sportian’s chief executive, said the pass gives the club the flexibility to adopt solutions with immediate impact within its existing strategies.
Oscar Mayo, a senior Atlético executive, welcomed the alliance in the announcement. He said it goes beyond on-field performance and sets new standards in organisational intelligence.
In Plain English
Sportian. The sports-products division of Globant and LaLiga.
Sportian Pass. Modular access to Sportian’s tools, which a club can add one at a time.
LaLiga. Spain’s top-flight football league.
Live Company IntelligenceGlobant SA — the full investor dossier
Why It Matters for Globant Investors
The deal puts Globant’s AI strategy in front of a sports client. On 13 August 2026 Globant cut its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of US$2.428–2.462 billion, and it guided third-quarter revenue to US$607–615 million.
No revenue figure has been published for the Atlético contract, so the deal cannot yet be measured against that range. It is also not stated how much of Sportian’s revenue reaches Globant, which shares the business with LaLiga.
Earlier Rio Times coverage tracks the August guidance cut, the alliance with AI developer Anthropic and the share-price slump. More Argentine business stories are on our Argentina news page.
What to Watch Next
Globant publishes third-quarter results on Thursday 19 November 2026 after the US close, with a video call at 4:30 p.m. ET, according to its 5 November announcement. Investors can check those results for any mention of Sportian.
Neither Sportian nor the club has said when the first marketplace tools will go live. That date is not confirmed.
What Is Not Known
The price, contract length and start date are not public. It is also not stated which marketplace products the club will use first.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Sportian?
Sportian is the sports-products division of Globant and LaLiga, Spain’s top football league. It sells fan, performance and business tools to sports organisations, including Sportian Performance, a football-intelligence platform.
What did Atlético de Madrid agree with Sportian?
The club named Sportian its long-term technology partner. It gains access to Sportian’s technology marketplace through Sportian Pass, and Sportian says it is the first club to do so.
When does Globant report earnings?
Globant reports third-quarter 2026 results on Thursday 19 November 2026 after the US market close. A video call with management starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Sources: Sportian, announcement on Atlético de Madrid, November 2026; Sportian, news page; Globant, third-quarter results date, 5 November 2026; Globant, second-quarter 2026 results, 13 August 2026.
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