Fans at a Flamengo match at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show any event in this story. Photo: Drmarcelodavid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro club that won last season’s title, lead Palmeiras of São Paulo by three points, 76 to 73, with four rounds left in the Brasileirão, Brazil’s 38-round top-flight league. The two rivals meet on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, three days after both play a midweek round.

Nothing was played on Sunday, Nov. 15. The latest Brasileirão matches came on Saturday, Nov. 14, when Mirassol and Atlético-MG drew 0-0 and Vasco won 2-0 at Chapecoense, according to ESPN’s scoreboard and ValorFinal, a Brazilian football statistics site.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Table: Flamengo 76 points, Palmeiras 73, Cruzeiro 60 after 34 of 38 rounds.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Flamengo host Athletico-PR and Palmeiras visit Cruzeiro, both at 6:30 p.m. US Eastern.

Showdown: Palmeiras host Flamengo on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Brasília).

Arithmetic: Four rounds remain; only Palmeiras can still catch Flamengo, because third place cannot pass 72.

As of: Nov. 16, 2026, 14:30 GMT.

Two clubs are left in the title race, and Saturday’s meeting in São Paulo follows a midweek round for both.

Where the Table Stands

After 34 rounds, Flamengo have 76 points and Palmeiras 73, according to ESPN’s standings and ValorFinal’s table, both read on Nov. 16. Cruzeiro, of Belo Horizonte, are third with 60 points, followed by Fluminense on 57 and Athletico-PR on 54.

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A club can win at most 12 points in four rounds. That puts Cruzeiro’s ceiling at 72, below Flamengo’s current 76, so Palmeiras are the only club that can still catch the leaders.

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ValorFinal counts 39 of the season’s 380 matches still to play. Round 35 has produced one result so far, the Mirassol draw, and the other nine games fall on Nov. 18 and 19.

File photo: a Flamengo v Fluminense league match at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro, 2022. Photo: Boaventuravinicius / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The Big Picture: A Rematch, and Palmeiras Have Three Trophies in Play

This is a repeat of last year. Flamengo won the 2025 title on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, beating Ceará 1-0 at the Maracanã, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the sport’s governing body.

Palmeiras finished that season as runners-up, according to Goal Brasil, a Brazilian football outlet. This year the São Paulo club has more to play for than the league.

CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, set Palmeiras’ Copa Libertadores final, South America’s top club cup, against Estudiantes, of La Plata in Argentina, for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. Brasília time (3 p.m. ET) at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, as reported by Argentina’s 442. See our Libertadores final guide.

The Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national knockout cup, has Palmeiras in its final against Grêmio, of Porto Alegre, on Sunday, Dec. 6, in Brasília, and the reports we read give no kickoff time yet. Our Copa do Brasil page tracks it.

That is why Saturday matters. It is a direct meeting of the only two clubs that can win, so a win for either side moves the gap by three points, while a draw leaves it where it stood going in.

The Midweek Round and the Fixtures Ahead

All times are US Eastern Time, with Brasília time in brackets, from ESPN’s schedule and ValorFinal’s calendar, which agree on every date and time we compared. Each line groups matches by day.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Cruzeiro v Palmeiras and Flamengo v Athletico-PR, both 6:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.).

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Coritiba v Santos 5:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.); Remo v Chapecoense 6 p.m. (8 p.m.); Corinthians v Botafogo and Grêmio v Bahia, both 7:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m.).

Thursday, Nov. 19: Vasco v Internacional and Vitória v Bragantino, both 5:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.); São Paulo v Fluminense 7:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m.).

Saturday, Nov. 21: Palmeiras v Flamengo, 2:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m.), a round 36 match with Palmeiras at home.

Cruzeiro, in third place, are the tougher midweek test for Palmeiras. ValorFinal’s model gives Palmeiras 40.1% to win, Cruzeiro 31.9% and a draw 28.0%, while Flamengo are 68.3% to beat Athletico-PR at home.

What the Model Says, and the Counter-View

ValorFinal, a Brazilian statistics site, runs 1,000,000 simulated seasons from the current table. It gives Flamengo an 84.8% chance of the title and Palmeiras 15.2%, with the champion most likely to finish on 85 points, in a range of 82 to 86.

The same model makes Palmeiras the favourite for Saturday’s match: 45.1% for a Palmeiras win, 27.5% for a draw and 27.4% for a Flamengo win. These are model estimates, not forecasts from the clubs or the league, and not betting advice.

What It Means for US Readers

The two headline games on Wednesday start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, an evening slot on the East Coast, and Saturday’s meeting is an afternoon game at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. We could not confirm which US channel or streaming service carries the Nov. 21 match, so we name none.

What Is Not Known

The US broadcaster for Saturday’s match is not confirmed, and the results of the midweek round are still to come. We could not open the CBF’s own match sheets, so fixtures rest on ESPN and ValorFinal rather than the league’s table of games.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times, and today’s Latin America Sports Daily.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads the Brasileirão title race?

Flamengo lead with 76 points, three ahead of Palmeiras on 73, after 34 of 38 rounds. Cruzeiro are third with 60, according to ESPN’s standings read on Nov. 16.

When do Palmeiras and Flamengo play?

On Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Brasília time), with Palmeiras at home, according to ESPN’s schedule and ValorFinal’s calendar.

Can any other club win the Brasileirão?

On the arithmetic, no. Third-placed Cruzeiro have 60 points and 12 are left to play for, so 72 is their ceiling, below Flamengo’s 76.

How many rounds are left?

Four, rounds 35 to 38, in a 38-round season. Round 35 has one match played and nine on Nov. 18 and 19.

Sources: ESPN Brasileirão standings and scoreboard, read Nov. 16, 2026; ValorFinal title odds, Nov. 16, 2026; ValorFinal round 35, Nov. 16, 2026; CBF report on the 2025 title, Dec. 3, 2025; Goal Brasil on Palmeiras’ 2025 finish; 442 on the CONMEBOL Libertadores final time, Oct. 31, 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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