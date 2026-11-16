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KENYA · CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) runs the fuel pipeline from the port of Mombasa that supplies Kenya and its neighbours. It will hold its first annual general meeting (AGM) since listing on Wednesday 2 December 2026.

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The company’s notice, dated Wednesday 11 November, shows the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Kenya’s state pension fund, losing its board seat. A new 24.9% shareholder, Greenview Oil Trading Corp, gains the right to nominate one director.

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Greenview bought its stake on the open stock market, not from the company. The NSSF lost its seat because it is no longer the largest institutional investor.

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Key Facts What Board changes at Kenya Pipeline Company before its first annual meeting since listing.

When Meeting on Wednesday 2 December 2026 at 9.00 am Nairobi time, held virtually.

Who Pension fund loses its seat; new 24.9% holder Greenview Oil Trading Corp may nominate one.

Money KES (Kenyan shillings) 0.32 a share, about US$44.6 million in total, due about 8 January 2027.

Deadline Shareholder registration and the dividend register both close on Monday 30 November 2026.

Kenya’s fuel pipeline operator heads into its first shareholder meeting since listing with a changed board. The notice sets out who leaves, who may join and what investors receive.

The Big Picture

KPC listed its shares in 2026, and the notice of Wednesday 11 November calls this meeting the first AGM following the listing. It carries the name of company secretary Flora Okoth.

Our earlier reports on a 25% stake purchase by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote and on the share price cover the ownership change. The notice of 11 November adds a board consequence: a 24.9% holder with the right to nominate one director.

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Who Leaves and Who May Join the Board

Item 2.3.5 of the notice says Ronald Nyamosi, nominated by the NSSF, has ceased to be a director. Article 24(7) of KPC’s articles of association ties that nomination right to being the largest institutional investor, and the NSSF no longer holds that position.

Item 2.3.6 says Greenview Oil Trading Corp bought 24.9% of the issued share capital on the secondary market and is entitled to nominate a director. The notice does not name the nominee.

In Plain English Secondary market: buying shares from other investors, not from the company itself.

Independent non-executive director: a board member who does not work for the company.

Retire by rotation: a rule that directors leave office on a set schedule.

Eng.: the title used for a registered engineer.

Government Directors and Retiring Appointees

Item 2.3.1 says Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, the finance minister, appointed three directors and the Government of Uganda appointed two, Dr Ramathan Ggoobi and Eng. Irene Pauline Bateebe.

Their reserved shareholder rights mean they need not retire by rotation at this first meeting after listing. Item 2.3.3 says five directors the board appointed to fill vacancies retire at the end of the meeting, among them Joyce Emanikor and Irene Wachira.

Item 2.3.4 says independent non-executive directors will be appointed, with profiles to be made available to shareholders beforehand.

Dividend and Auditor

Item 2.2 lists a first and final dividend of KES 5.79 billion (about US$44.6 million), which is 50% of profit after tax for the year ended 30 June 2026. That equals KES 0.32 per share (about US$0.0025), converted at about KES 129.9 to the US dollar on 16 November 2026.

The share register closes at the end of business on Monday 30 November 2026, and payment is due on or about Friday 8 January 2027. Registration to attend closes the same day at 10.00 am.

Why the Board Mix Matters

On the notice’s figures, the governments of Kenya and Uganda appoint five directors, Greenview may nominate one, and independent directors are still to be named. The same board will oversee a payout of KES 5.79 billion (about US$44.6 million), half of profit after tax for the year to 30 June 2026.

What It Means for You

Investors should note Monday 30 November 2026, when the share register closes, and Wednesday 2 December, when shareholders meet online. The dividend follows on or about Friday 8 January 2027, the notice says.

A US reader has no direct stake unless a fund holds KPC shares, and the notice does not list the holders. The practical signal is governance: a pipeline that supplies Kenya and its neighbours may soon seat a nominee of a private buyer.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

What Is Not Known

The notice does not name Greenview’s nominee or say whether the independent directors will include anyone linked to Greenview. It also does not say who will be named independent directors.

The notice does not state what Greenview or the governments intend to do with their board positions. The notice does not say who owns Greenview.

Context: For more on this, see Why Guinea Expelled Foreign Gold Miners.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Kenya Pipeline annual meeting?

Kenya Pipeline Company will hold its 46th annual general meeting virtually on Wednesday 2 December 2026 at 9.00 am Nairobi time. Shareholder registration closes on Monday 30 November at 10.00 am.

Why did the pension fund lose its board seat?

The National Social Security Fund is no longer the largest institutional investor in Kenya Pipeline Company. Under Article 24(7) of the articles, that status carried the right to nominate a director, so Ronald Nyamosi has ceased to be one.

What does Greenview Oil Trading Corp hold?

Greenview bought 24.9% of the company’s issued share capital on the secondary market, the notice says. That entitles it to nominate a director, but the notice does not name its nominee.

How much is the dividend and when is it paid?

The first and final dividend is KES 0.32 a share (about US$0.0025), KES 5.79 billion (about US$44.6 million) in all. Holders on the register on Monday 30 November 2026 are paid on or about Friday 8 January 2027.

Sources: Kenya Pipeline Company PLC, “Notice of the 46th Annual General Meeting”, dated 11 November 2026: https://www.kpc.co.ke/download/87/investor-relations/13765/notice-of-the-46th-annual-general-meeting.pdf. Exchange rate used: about KES 129.9 per US$ on 16 November 2026.

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