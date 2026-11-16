Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 84% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 17, 2:37 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in the one-off Copa Sudamericana final at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
The Brasileirão returns on Wednesday 18 November with Cruzeiro v Palmeiras and Flamengo v Athletico-PR both kicking off at 20:30 Brasília time, 6.30pm ET.
Today’s headlines November 16, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Saturday 21 Nov, 17:30 Barranquilla time (5.30pm ET)
Boca Juniors chase a record third title against Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla.
Brasileirão round 35 brings a midweek test for Palmeiras and Flamengo
Preview
The Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league, plays round 35 midweek. On Wednesday 18 November, Cruzeiro host Palmeiras and Flamengo host Athletico-PR, both at 20:30 Brasília time, which is 6.30pm ET.
The rest of Wednesday: Coritiba v Santos at 19:30, Remo v Chapecoense at 20:00, and Corinthians v Botafogo and Grêmio v Bahia at 21:30. On Thursday 19 November come Vasco v Internacional and Vitória v Bragantino at 19:30, then São Paulo v Fluminense at 21:30.
In short — Round 35 runs on 18 and 19 November, with Cruzeiro v Palmeiras and Flamengo v Athletico-PR at 20:30 Brasília time.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 17, 2:37 a.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 22.5% · Guadalajara 21.5% · América 19%
Polymarket · US$153,839 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 84% · Palmeiras 13%
Polymarket · US$60,614 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 72% · Estudiantes LP 28.4%
Polymarket · US$42,081 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 70.5% · Real Tomayapo 50% · Bulo Bulo 4%
Polymarket · US$21,579 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%
Polymarket · US$10,401 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Conmebol, South American football’s governing body, set kickoff at 17:30 in Barranquilla (UTC-5), which is 5.30pm ET, according to Primicias, an Ecuadorian daily. One Argentine outlet reported a different time, so check Conmebol before travelling.
Why does Boca’s possible third title matter?
El Economista reports that a win would make Boca the first club with three Copa Sudamericana titles. It would be a record in the competition.
What time is Cruzeiro v Palmeiras?
The Brasileirão match is on Wednesday 18 November at 20:30 Brasília time, which is 6.30pm ET. Flamengo v Athletico-PR kicks off at the same time.
In short — The Sudamericana final is Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, and Brasileirão round 35 starts on Wednesday 18 November.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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