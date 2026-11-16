Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 84% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 17, 2:37 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in the one-off Copa Sudamericana final at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Brasileirão returns on Wednesday 18 November with Cruzeiro v Palmeiras and Flamengo v Athletico-PR both kicking off at 20:30 Brasília time, 6.30pm ET.